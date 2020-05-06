Register
16:14 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Statue of Liberty

    Russian "Interference" Bugaboo is at Play Again as US Election Day Nears – Analysts

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005061079218143-russian-interference-bugaboo-is-at-play-again-as-us-election-day-nears--analysts/

    Сyber experts from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI have warned about the possibility of Russia's interference in the 2020 presidential elections, according to a 3 February memo obtained by The Associated Press. International observers have explained what is behind the resurfaced "Russia at it again" claims.

    The document titled "Possible Russian Tactics Ahead of 2020 US Election" outlines eight tactics Moscow could supposedly pick to influence the outcome of the November vote.

    Among the "high threats" cited by the authors of the memo are the possibilities that the Russians could "hack and leak" information about the candidates, use "state-controlled media arms to propagate election-themed narratives to target audiences", and use economic and business levers or social media to sow discord among the US citizens. The memo also refers to the alleged Russia's interference in the US 2016 elections, something that Moscow resolutely denied. Neither the DHS nor FBI provided any comments on the memo's content, according to The Associated Press.

    Dems Crying Wolf of "Russian Meddling" Again

    The rhetoric of the memo is not something new, says Dragana Trifkovic, director of the Centre for Geostrategic Studies in Belgrade: "We should not forget that the previous presidential election campaign in 2016 was marked by a rivalry between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, as well as the presence of the Russia topic", she points out, referring to the premise advocated by the Dems that Moscow deliberately targeted the Clinton campaign to pave Trump's way to the White House.

    Much in the same vein, yet another Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden raised the alarm in late February claiming that the Russians are working to prevent him from getting the nomination while favouring Senator Bernie Sanders. The statement was made just before the former vice president's spectacular "political comeback" during Super Tuesday in March.

    "I think it is a pre-planned strategy for collecting donations on the one hand, and on the other, for diverting public attention from important topics such as crime, corruption, abuse of power, etc.", Trifkovic deems. "The Russian factor also served to fight against Bernie Sanders, who was accused of being a communist and sympathizer with the USSR".

    The American establishment has long weaponised the "Russian threat" bugaboo not only in its domestic political games but also as a tool of its foreign strategy in Europe, she remarks. "We are witnessing that the Western mainstream media do not allow a positive opinion of Russia in any regard", the analyst underscores.

    Referring to the memo's assumption that Russia may seek to secretly advise or finance a particular candidate or his campaign headquarters, Trifkovic notes that this issue was already raised in the "dodgy dossier" which described some sort of a "deal" between Donald Trump and Moscow. However, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe found nothing of the kind, the think tank director emphasises, adding that nevertheless the assumption is again being presented to the public.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Vice President Joe Biden(L), August 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pennsylvania
    © AFP 2020 / DOMINICK REUTER
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Vice President Joe Biden(L), August 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pennsylvania

    'Intentional Mass Media Hysteria Keeps People Distracted'

    The emergence of the "Russians-at-it-again" narrative was entirely expected as election day nears, agrees Sarah Abed, independent journalist and political commentator.

    "Keeping Americans in a constant state of fear is a deliberate effort, whether it’s from misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, or alleged Russian interference in our past and upcoming elections, or the newest episode of fear porn starring, 'Asian Giant Murder Hornets' intentional mass hysteria keeps people occupied, distracted, and submissive", Abed presumes.

    Discussing the eight potential scenarios of Russian "meddling" in the 2020 race, the political commentator dubbed them "recycled absurdities for the most part".

    "If there was any integrity in US politics and corporate media had a shred of decency, they would expose the amount of foreign meddling and election interference that the United States is currently involved in around the world", she says citing Washington's increasing meddling in Venezuela's domestic affairs. "The anti-Russia campaign has always been more about providing a certain party with a visible subject to vilify, in the hope that it would influence public opinion in their favour".

    Americans Much More Concerned About Healthcare & Economy

    The American people would have benefitted more if their government agencies and media concentrate on real issues, such as crime, corruption, abuse of power as well as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis instead of wasting time and energy on baseless "Russia interference" allegations, argue the analysts.

    "Logic takes a backseat when there are particular agenda’s involved", observes Sarah Abed. "Everything is working against the American public’s interest, and we’re too consumed with our individual struggles (many of which are brought on by our political figures, government, media, failed healthcare system, etc.) to think and act as a unified front against our own subjugation".

    For her part, Trifkovic suggests that the latest anti-Russia campaign is unlikely to bear much fruit: "Health care and the economy are topics that concern the US citizens much more than insinuations at the expense of Russia", she believes. The US is currently facing recession and growing rates of unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic; thus the Americans are likely to pick a candidate who will get the economy back on track, according to the analyst.

    "I believe that the US citizens will have the opportunity to evaluate for themselves all the factors that are important in deciding concerning the election", she concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Moscow Studying US Aspirations for Squeezing Russia Out of Nuclear Technology Markets
    Newly Released FBI Internal Comms Suggest Probe of Flynn Was Never About Russia
    Pentagon Accuses Russia, China of ‘Exploiting’ Coronavirus to Sow Division Between US, Italy
    Tags:
    Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Robert Mueller, FBI, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, 2020 election, coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse