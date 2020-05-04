Register
16:56 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A scientist checks quality control of vaccine vials for correct volume at the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility (CBF) in Oxford, Britain, April 2, 2020

    'Education, not Compulsion' Required for Successful Deployment of COVID-19 Vaccine - Commentator

    © REUTERS / SEAN ELIAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107906/36/1079063656_0:512:2730:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1947eec5d8bf1ccbecfec231f1d5f47a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005041079193857-education-not-compulsion-required-for-successful-deployment-of-covid-19-vaccine---commentator/

    European countries have pledged to raise £6.6 billion in a bid to help accelerate the process of finding a coronavirus vaccine. The UK will contribute £388 million to the cause. The UN has repeatedly outlined that the pandemic can only be ended, should an effective vaccine be developed and mass produced.

    Political commentator Graham Eardley gave his views on whether countries throughout the world could be forced to enter into lockdowns once again, should a second infection spike occur.

    Sputnik: Can the coronavirus really be defeated until a vaccine is produced?

    Graham Eardley: There are one or two treatments on the market as it were, to help ease the situation of the coronavirus, and also it’s interesting to note that Italy, which was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, has also started to ease restrictions now.

    Sputnik: Should the coronavirus vaccines be made compulsory?

    Graham Eardley: From what I have read, it seems that you need to have at least 60 percent coverage of a vaccine, the same with the mobile app as well, so you need to have 60 percent coverage for it to take some sort of effect within the population. I don’t think that compulsion should be necessary, but education of the population definitely should be.

    Sputnik: When will the UK’s coronavirus lockdown be loosened?

    Graham Eardley: From what I am able to glean, I would urge a partial lifting of the lockdown, and it looks like this Thursday, that the British Government are going to announce measures to release the lockdown even further.

    I can’t see why, for instance, garden centres aren’t open. Social distancing could be quite easily maintained in garden centres, which are primarily large enough to keep two metres apart, as long as you limit the amount of people that are in the garden centre.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse