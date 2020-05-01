Register
18:40 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Weight

    Links Between Obesity and Coronavirus Complications Not as Strong as with Elderly - Academic

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105905/33/1059053377_0:115:1920:1195_1200x675_80_0_0_c8afca33b483b97b87c522a6bc40e9ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005011079163406-links-between-obesity-and-coronavirus-complications-not-as-strong-as-with-elderly---academic/

    Studies by leading scientists have suggested that obese people have a significant risk of experiencing complications, should they contract the coronavirus. So with this in mind, could the obese, in addition to the elderly, be set to be put under extended quarantines when the UK decides to loosen its coronavirus lockdown for the wider public?

    Professor Amanda Salis from the School of Human Sciences at the University of Western Australia explains why obese people are in danger of suffering severe complications from the coronavirus.

    Amanda Salis: There are a few reasons for that, and one of the reasons is that obesity is associated with a lot of the other health conditions that lead to worse outcomes from the coronavirus - things like hypertension and diabetes.

    When these other conditions are factored into the research, it seems that people with obesity do have a higher severity of outcomes, particularly if the obesity is severe, and also in people under 60 years of age.

    There are a lot of different reasons for that, and one is that lung function in obesity can sometimes be impaired, in that it can be more difficult to lower the diaphragm and allow the lungs to expand and get oxygen into the lungs; that’s one reason.

    Another reason is that in obesity, there are different immune functions, so people with obesity often have a long-term, low grade inflammation where their immune system is hyperactive, and this could contribute to a worse outcome from the coronavirus infection.

    There really are a couple of reasons that seem to be linking obesity to worse outcomes from the coronavirus.

    Sputnik: Could obese people be put into extended coronavirus quarantines alongside the elderly?

    Amanda Salis: The links between obesity and worse outcomes from the coronavirus are not as strong as the link with an older age, so governments around the world are having different lockdown laws, and in some countries it is children and older adults that are staying at home, and in other countries it is children that are allowed out and going to schools, and adults that are staying at home, so it is very varied.

    Weight
    © CC0
    CDC: Nearly 1 in 10 American Adults Are Severely Obese

    I think the main thing is that because the rate of obesity is so high throughout the world, all of us know somebody close to us who has obesity, as well as someone who is older as well; it’s about everyone taking it seriously, and everyone trying to protect ourselves and each other as much as we can.

    Sputnik: What can high-risk groups do to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic?

    Amanda Salis: The best thing that everybody can do is obey the lockdown rules, taking them seriously. It’s not a time to crash diet, it’s already a stressful time and crash dieting is not an answer, and also it is early days in the life of COVID-19, and understanding who it is affecting and how.

    I think the main thing is to know that we all know someone who could be at a higher risk of a bad outcome from the coronavirus, even though it’s kind of human to think that we are invincible. But we do all know someone who is vulnerable.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, UK, obesity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse