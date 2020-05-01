Register
17:10 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A pedestrian walks opposite Britain's Parliament buildings in Westminster near St Thomas' hospital where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted receiving treatment for coronavirus, in London, Thursday, April 9, 2020

    Coronavirus ‘an Opportunity’ to Change Economic Structural Problems, Academic Says

    © REUTERS / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107905/21/1079052154_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_5edc3d139665ddab81c0dc07147bb49c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005011079163045-coronavirus-an-opportunity-to-change-economic-structural-problems/

    Virgin Airlines owner Sir Richard Branson has pulled out of a bid to win the rights to the UK’s National Lottery license amid controversy surrounding his initial attempts to secure bailouts from the British government to save his businesses.

    Atul Shah, professor of accounting and finance at City University London, has explained how ordinary people's economic imbalances can be fixed amid the coronavirus.

    Sputnik: Should governments refuse to bailout businesses that use tax havens?

    Atul Shah: Yes, and the abuse of tax havens and the general practise of tax avoidance, in order to avoid legitimate tax liabilities as corporate citizens, has been going on for decades and if not now, when will they do it?

    This is a crisis and a time to change structural problems, and if they have not been paying their dues for the infrastructure for the roads, rail transport, the electricity, the courts, the legal system, and the educated members of society who they can then recruit to serve the corporation - in all cases where the state has been an active provider services - then they should be barred from corporate citizenship within a state. This is a great opportunity to take action.

    Sputnik: Could supranational bodies such as the EU clamp down on tax havens operating within their jurisdiction?

    Atul Shah: The EU is a powerful bloc in world affairs, but it is not the only one. The United States is an equally powerful operator in the world economy, and unfortunately it is one of the biggest operators of tax havens. Britain, as well, is a big operator of tax havens.

    It’s not easy for these kinds of things to change overnight, because really powerful states are at play. But in a paradoxical way, by the states acting this way, they are undermining their own tax bases and have been doing so for a long time.

    If there is a global consensus, we can say to global corporations that they are going to have to pay their fair taxes in the countries they operate in and an agreement should be reached on the way that those fair taxes should be paid.

    Sputnik: How badly will the coronavirus pandemic damage the world’s economy?

    Atul Shah: The damage is already being done as we speak. I think it’s not going to be easy to recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus, because we have now got damage in both the demand and supply sides of the economy.

    FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past a sign that reads Courage, in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 25, 2020
    © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
    Millions of British Citizens Face 'Financial Cliff Edge' Due to Coronavirus - Survey
    All crises do, however, present opportunities. There has been a lot of inflation of asset prices and I think that ordinary people are feeling this in the cost of properties and mortgages, so if you compare the cost of actually constructing a home and the actual market price of the home, they are three or four times different.

    Why should they be so different? Citizens need a safe place to live and housing and accommodation, so if we can correct those asset models where speculators come in and make profits without actually making any effort, things will be much fairer and more equal, because inequality has been growing significantly.

    Let’s just hope and pray that the elites who have been influencing states and economies see their power reduced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    economic crisis, United Kingdom, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse