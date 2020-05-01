Register
01:34 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The newly introduced US Space Force's Space Fence

    ‘Screwed Up Priorities’: US Space Industry Gets Unneeded Bailout As Unemployment Hits 12%

    © Photo : Twitter / Lockeed Martin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/54/1078755467_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_7c7102d2c205ccc5d48a469be55ef6c5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005011079152707-screwed-up-priorities-us-space-industry-gets-unneeded-bailout-as-unemployment-hits-12/

    Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus, told Sputnik Thursday that the US government’s priorities aren’t in order as it looks to “provide support” to the space industrial base while millions of Americans are unemployed.

    In a Tuesday news release, the US Air Force said it was “posturing to identify and provide support to the space industrial base, assessing sectors most impacted by the pandemic while creating an environment where companies in need can compete fairly in the event of supplemental federal relief funds."

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/saying-no-to-the-militarization-of-space_41
    “Our space industrial base is critical to our military and economy,” Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics and US Space Force service acquisition executive, is quoted as saying in the release. “The Space Force Acquisition Council held an emergency session to synchronize our response to fragile supply chains, at-risk workforces and receding commercial markets, and we’ll continue to work with the Department of Defense and Congress to get additional help.”

    Meanwhile, around 12% of the US workforce was receiving unemployment benefits in the week of April 18 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, according to the US Department of Labor.

    Gagnon told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker the Space Force Acquisition Council’s request for support was “an excuse on the part of the aerospace industries to load up on corporate welfare using the claim that the virus has impacted their production process - which is really untrue, because all across the country, we’ve seen that the military production system has been declared essential services.”

    “I haven't heard of any particular facility being shut down whatsoever or impacted at all by this virus, in a sense, and so it’s just one more way they can funnel more money into the hands of these weapons makers at the same time that people are still waiting for their $1,200 [stimulus] check. I don’t know anybody that’s got theirs yet. More and more communities or states are being asked for help with unemployment insurance as more people are unemployed than during the time of the Great Depression. So, we have huge needs today,” Gagnon told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Gagnon predicted that on May 1, when rent is typically due, “all kinds of people” will lose their housing as they’re unable to pay their landlords. “We’re now starting to hear about foreclosures that are happening because people can’t afford to pay the banks their mortgages,” he said.

    “At the same time, these weapons corporations are just going to be stealing from the national treasury. It’s just outrageous and disgusting, and it's such an example of screwed up priorities,” Gagnon told Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, the pro-Space Force propaganda is in full swing. Earlier this month, Netflix announced that a new TV series, titled “Space Force” and starring comedian Steve Carell, would be available to stream starting May 29. 

    “A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the US military's newest agency - Space Force - ready for lift-off,” the Netflix description reads.

    “They [the Pentagon] really need to popularize the Space Force, and there’s a reason behind that. It’s money. I keep reading these quotes from various leaders of the Space Force, and they all keep using the same word, which tells me it's a public relations campaign: ‘lean.’ It’s going to be a ‘lean’ force. And what that means is it’s going to be really expensive, and they’re trying to put out in the public's mind that it’s not going to be expensive, when we know that the Pentagon has been saying for years that ‘Star Wars’ would be the largest industrial project in the history of planet Earth,” Gagnon added, speaking of the 1980s Strategic Defense Initiative project.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Air Force’s Mysterious X-37B Preparing for Next Space Flight
    Life Goes On Amid COVID-19: US Space Force Struggles to Pick Name for Its Troops
    Space Fence Surveillance Radar Ready For Use - US Space Force
    US Space Force Pens $1 Billion in Contracts for Unjammable Modems
    US Space Force Chief Trolled for Calling Iranian 'Noor' Satellite a 'Tumbling Webcam'
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, US, Space Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse