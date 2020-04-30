Register
01:21 GMT30 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question with Vice President Mike Pence during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 23, 2020.

    ‘He Can’t Fake It Anymore’: Trump Left ‘Vulnerable’ in Election by Tanking Economy - Journo

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107908/65/1079086585_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_ab25d098200eddf67605ad2267cbbcaf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004301079140275-he-cant-fake-it-anymore-trump-left-vulnerable-in-election-by-tanking-economy---journo/

    The coronavirus outbreak in the US and the economic downturn caused by the deadly disease could greatly impact US President Donald Trump’s bid for a second term, Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton,” told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

    “Trump has been hurt in a way that he hadn’t been before this. The Ukraine impeachment was quite flimsy, a waste of time. But this performance by Trump, this daily performance at the White House, really does,” Lauria told host John Kiriakou on Wednesday. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/will-coronavirus-response-sink-trump-s-p
    “Every country in the world was unprepared for this pandemic, and that is really something criminal. And the US in particular, and many of its allies, were prepared for the wrong war. They were prepared for a war they really can’t fight against Russia or China. They were not prepared for an invisible enemy … so the US wasn’t prepared, Trump wasn’t prepared. His behavior has been extraordinary … his incompetence. The guy is not only incompetent, but he can’t fake it anymore now. That has to hurt him in this election,” Lauria added.

    In the past five weeks, tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs. The US gross domestic product is also expected to shrink by 40% this quarter, according to a report by CNBC. Trump has faced criticism for downplaying the virus in February, claiming at the time that the risk to Americans “remains very low,” and for wondering aloud last week whether bleach and isopropyl alcohol, common disinfectants, could be used inside the human body to kill the virus the same way they do when used on surfaces. After receiving widespread criticism over the disinfectant theory, the US president said that his comment was sarcastic. 

    However, this is not the first time Trump’s comments on potential COVID-19 treatments have been criticized by the media. In late March, the president claimed that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, consumed together, “have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers” in the fight against COVID-19.

    Even though researchers and hospitals are using hydroxychloroquine to treat some coronavirus patients, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned against the use of the drug outside of a hospital setting or a clinical trial, as it has had adverse effects on some patients.

    The journalist noted that Trump had banked on a strong economy carrying him into the November 2020 elections in which he will face his Democratic predecessor’s vice president, Joe Biden.

    “This is where he screwed up, like many governments did. He was warned and did nothing about it. So he has total blame there for that. The way he’s handled this - when a country needs a leader most in a crisis, in an unprecedented crisis like this, both medical and economic, Trump has failed miserably,” Lauria said.

    “He can’t be blamed necessarily completely for what’s happened to the economy, because the rest of the countries in the world are being smashed … but it’s the economy and the fact that he was going to run on this strong economy, that’s what he kept talking about. He thought he had a really good path to the White House, and now he got blindsided by this. And instead of a booming economy he kept bragging about, we’re going to have another depression, it looks like … this [the pandemic] is going to destroy any presidential candidate ... Trump is vulnerable,” Lauria explained.

    Trump’s decreasing popularity amid the pandemic could propel Biden to a presidential victory in 2020.

    A recent poll by USA Today and Suffolk University shows that Biden is leading Trump across the nation by six percentage points - 44% to 38%. By contrast, when he was being impeached by the House of Representatives in December, Trump led Biden by three percentage points in the same survey.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Speaks at Roundtable With Industry Executives on Reopening Economy - Video
    Pakistani Lawmaker Says Trump Wants Troops Out of Afghanistan to Shift Focus From Pandemic
    #WalkAway Founder: It's Time to Open Up & Let Trump Get US Economy Back on Track
    US Down to Just One Open Skies Surveillance Plane as Trump Weighs Treaty Exit
    One in Four Americans Depend on Trump as Major Source of COVID-19 News - Poll
    Tags:
    2020 election, COVID-19, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse