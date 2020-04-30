Register
00:55 GMT30 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A security guard wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus stands at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 16, 2020

    Ex-Maharshtra Finance Minister: Blanket Tax Cut May Not Serve as Stimulus Against Covid-19 Impact

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/90/1079039095_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_bbcadb9e3370f99efcfcfa9516d5c0df.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004301079135398-ex-maharshtra-fm-blanket-tax-cut-may-not-serve-as-stimulus-against-covid-19-economic-impact/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): To curb spreading of contagious Covid-19 virus, India is under national lockdown till 3 May, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Owing to the lockdown, all sectors of the economy are facing severe loss. The government has announced a $22.36 billion relief package for the poor and a stimulus package is in the making.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and Maharashtra state’s former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said blanket rate cut in goods and services tax will not work.

    The statement holds significance as it comes at a time when Indian industry is eagerly awaiting a stimulus package from the government to fight off the Covid-19 related pandemic. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his senior cabinet ministers is personally overseeing the details of the stimulus.

    Talking to Sputnik, Mungantiwar instead has reasoned that tax relief should be sector specific and exports related measures need to be taken for industries.

    He believes India will have to look for new global markets and work towards export-oriented growth, with the philosophy of zero import and maximum import with enhanced focus on research.  

    Sputnik: What are the challenges the state economy is faced with due to the Covid-19 pandemic?

    Sudhir Mungantiwar: Be it the state, country or the global economy, the challenges are similar in nature. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are at stake due to the one-month lockdown. The contribution of manufacturing, services, commerce and agriculture to the GSDP will be severely impacted. In Maharashtra, in the last five years the BJP had added almost $131.57 billion to the state’s GSDP. In the financial year 2020-21, in our estimation GSDP would have been about $421 billion from the four key sectors. This translates into a monthly GSDP of $37.63 billion and daily $3.13 billion only from these sectors. So, this is the overall account of losses being faced due to the lockdown which has been in place since March 23. The challenge is to now rejuvenate manufacturing, services, commerce, and agriculture.

    Friends and relatives of Kushwaha family who work as migrant workers walk along a road to return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, March 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    Need to Provide $100 to Each Family to Overcome Job Loss Amid Lockdown - Indian Opposition Party

    Sputnik: What should be the roadmap for these sectors’ revival after the lockdown?

    Sudhir Mungantiwar: For the services sector, which accounts for the maximum contribution to the states’ earnings, not much needs to be done. We will have to give some concessions. While giving a fillip to the sector, we need to also plan about the expansion of the service sector. One prominent thing has emerged in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the world, there are concerns and dislike about the conduct of China. At this point in time, India will have to see how India can enhance its export of services for the benefit of the world economy. Even though this is the responsibility of the Indian government, the Maharashtra government must also share its responsibility, as the state’s contribution to the national GDP is 15 percent. The state, in coordination with the Central government, needs to strategise on capitalising the global service sector opportunities.

    Sputnik: Industries across the country are shut down. What will be the impact and what kind of initiatives need to be taken by the government to revive them in the aftermath of the lockdown?

    Sudhir Mungantiwar: The industrial contribution of Maharashtra is to the tune of 20 percent of the entire country. The impact of Covid-19 on industries has to be taken very seriously. The impression that the industries are flush with capital and do not need assistance is a misnomer. A number of industries will face a lot of challenges in the wake of the pandemic. While their revenues and profitability have vanished, they have to service the debt. The closure of industries for three months would mean that they won’t be able to pay their debt liabilities. The strategy should be to immediately handhold the export-oriented industries. For industries, the biggest problem is cash flow and working capital. Concessional loans need to be provided to industry. Most important is an integrated approach towards industrial growth in line with global demand. Additionally, we have to boost research across sectors in the country. That is where we are lacking right now.

    Sputnik: What relief measures can the government provide for the other critical sectors?

    Sudhir Mungantiwar: Both state government and the central government will have to jointly provide relief measures. The issues are being politicised by quoting the undue amount of the relief package. People should come forward with clear numbers. For example, any package related to agriculture, the state governments need to provide cash transfers directly to the farmers like the state government. This will benefit at least 10.7 million farmers in the state of Maharashtra itself. One very important thing is that agricultural loan waivers benefit the banks, and is only a secondary stimulus to direct cash transfers. Secondly, for agriculture, export hurdles need to be removed. A task force for identifying global demand for agricultural products and ensuring smooth logistics for their exports needs to be set up. India has got a maximum number of farmers and vast cultivable land. Still, we are not in the top five agricultural exporters. Also, last but not the least, the agricultural universities will have to be given huge support.

    Sputnik: One major issue is the problems faced by small and medium enterprises. Small scale industries have been completely marooned. What possible policy interventions could there be?

    Sudhir Mungantiwar: We need to tap a cluster-based approach for export-oriented growth of small scale industries. Self-sufficient community production of local needs for consumption within the community could also be one of the options. Local production and local consumption are key.

    Sputnik: Industry is demanding a 50 percent reduction in goods and service tax. Do you think it is a viable option?

    Sudhir Mungantiwar: I feel that an all-encompassing tax cut will not lead to a demand boost. A direct tax benefit will work more in my opinion. With cash in people’s hands, they will consume more. Even if tax has to rationalised, it has to be done as a part of an integrated plan. For example, if to boost agriculture, a tax-reduction is done for agriculture equipment, it could be a good strategy. A blanket tax cut may become counterproductive. However, a targeted tax cut may work. At the end of the day, the government also needs revenue to run the number of social as well as economic benefit schemes.  

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    COVID-19: Congress Party Lawmaker Rahul Gandhi Seeks Ideas to Rescue Small Businesses in India
    COVID-19: India's Congress Party Calls for a Bold Economic Stimulus Package Worth 5-6% of GDP
    India, China May Survive as World Economy Goes Into Recession - UNCTAD on COVID Impact
    Tags:
    economic stimulus, economy, COVID-19, pandemic, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse