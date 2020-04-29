Register
02:22 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yacht

    As US Unemployment Skyrockets, ‘Super Wealthy Are Getting Much Richer’ - Journo

    © Photo : Instagram/jameseditioncom
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105645/67/1056456775_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_f1c8d51c84894230d49f6bb21a874a3c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004291079128457-as-us-unemployment-skyrockets-super-wealthy-are-getting-much-richer---journo/

    While the economy crashes and tens of millions of Americans lose their jobs, the billionaire class in the US is seeing its wealth skyrocket thanks to the CARES Act government bailout, Alan MacLeod, author, journalist and media analyst and a member of the Glasgow University Media Group, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    A new report by the Institute for Policy Studies has found that between March 18 and April 10, the collective wealth of American billionaires increased by $282 billion, or 9.5%. The country’s richest have continued to become richer as tens of millions of Americans lose their jobs, and the US gross domestic product will shrink by 40% this quarter, according to a report by CNBC. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/no-crisis-for-the-1-percent
    The findings also noted the tax obligations of America’s billionaires contracted by 79% between 1980 and 2020. While US billionaire wealth has increased by 1,100% in the last 30 years, median household wealth has only increased by a measly 5%.

    “The economy is completely tanking,” MacLeod told Political Misfits hosts Jamarl Thomas and Bob Schlehuber. “Everybody knows it. All sorts of businesses are going under. And yet, the super wealthy, the billionaire class, are actually seeing their wealth skyrocket right now,” MacLeod said, noting the increase was “more than all the billionaires in America put together had in 1990.”

    “It’s because this bailout that’s just happened, the CARES Act is a huge giveaway to the super wealthy. So 82% of the tax cuts actually went to people who were making more than $1 million a year. When you drill into that, people who are actually making more than $1 billion, are getting the lion’s share of this tax cut. We really have a situation again where we could be putting two and two together and saying … the super wealthy are getting much richer,” MacLeod said.

    The increase in billionaire wealth comes as 26.5 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last five weeks and as more than 50 million Americans deemed “essential workers” risk their lives to continue working to provide services to people. 

    The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a $2 trillion bill signed into law by US President Donald Trump on March 27. The purpose of the act is to deliver “on the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19,” according to the US Department of the Treasury. 

    According to a report by Forbes, there are “provisions tucked away into sections of the CARES Act” to provide tax cuts to wealthy Americans.

    Sections 2303 and 2304 of the law would allow wealthy taxpayers to deduct losses from 2018 and 2019 tax years and “claim exorbitant refunds,” Forbes explained. An analysis by the US Congress Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) reveals that these measures would allow around 43,000 wealthy Amerians to receive “average tax windfall of $1.6 million each,” the outlet reported. In addition, the provisions allow wealthy taxpayers to keep benefits from “maintaining payroll and supporting workers.”

    In an April 24 release, US Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) revealed proposed legislation that “would do away with provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that the nonpartisan JCT estimates will cost $195 billion over ten years, and that would overwhelmingly benefit wealthy taxpayers like hedge fund managers and real estate speculators,” according to a statement from his office.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pakistani Cleric Apologises Days After Blaming Women's 'Obscenity & Wrongdoings' for Coronavirus
    Alphabet Stock Rises Despite Declining Ad Sales Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Indian Cops Dress As 'Coronavirus Zombies', Adding Fun Spin to Awareness Drive - Video
    Lavrov: EU Hasn't Provided a Single Fact About Russia's Alleged Disinformation on Coronavirus
    Nurse Mourns Double Tragedy as UK Detectives Hunt Killers of Son Whose Dad Died of Coronavirus
    Tags:
    US, relief, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse