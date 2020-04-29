Register
05:25 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mafia

    Mafia Under Quarantine: How Will Coronavirus Pandemic Affect Criminal Landscape in Italy?

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (80)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004291079124609-mafia-under-quarantine-how-will-coronavirus-pandemic-affect-criminal-landscape-in-italy/

    Transferring mafia bosses to house arrest due to the coronavirus threat could be a decisive factor in the mafia's reorganisation in Italy since crime families are interested in the funds being allocated by the government to support businesses.

    Transferring to house arrest such influential Italian mafia bosses as Francesco Bonura, who was close to the now-deceased head of the Sicilian mafia, Bernardo Provenzano, Francesco La Rocca (the boss of Calatino), and members of the mafia who have already been tried in the past and are now accused of reorganising the Cosa Nostra in Palermo, such as Pino Sansone, has outraged civil society as well as anti-mafia organisations and part of the judiciary.

    At stake is not only an abstract moral issue but a specific social danger that mafia members who, having returned to their natural environment, can start weaving criminal networks, holding law-abiding Sicilians hostage, that is to say, most of the region's residents. As the saying goes, once a mafioso, always a mafioso.

    Sputnik has spoken to Claudio Fava, MP and President of the Anti-Mafia Commission of the Regional Assembly, whose father Giuseppe Fava, a journalist, was killed 36 years ago by the mafia on the orders of the boss of Catania Nitto Santapaola.

    Sputnik: Due to the coronavirus infection risk it was decided to transfer such mafia bosses as Bonura and La Rocca to house arrest, at a time when the Sicilian people are making huge sacrifices. Could this decision cause distrust and make people doubt their punishment?

    Claudio Fava: If supervisory courts considered the requirements for release due to illnesses incompatible with detention there would be no objection. But you cannot use an emergency as an excuse for release. Likewise, one could deal with thousands of prisoners awaiting trial, who are also at risk of infection in dilapidated Italian penitentiary structures.

    Sputnik: In deciding to transfer prisoners to house arrest, judges relied on the detainees "not being dangerous". But now that society is reshaping itself for phase 2 (easing quarantine measures), is it wise to send characters like Pisano home?

    Claudio Fava: History shows that mafia members have always been and will be a danger. And we know that there is indeed a risk that crime families are interested in managing the funds that the state allocates to combat the pandemic. It is up to the judges to decide how great the danger is, but it cannot be denied that certain decisions entail serious risks.

    Sputnik: Could alternative measures be taken without transferring them to house arrest?

    Claudio Fava: In the current context, it’s necessary to prevent the risk of reintegration into the criminal environment. Article 41 bis (Italian law on Prison Management, which stipulates particularly harsh conditions for mafia bosses), entails a level of isolation and social distancing that should be the best protection against the risk of contagion. If they are granted house arrest, at least they shouldn’t be allowed to return to Sicily and have contacts with the criminal environments of the region.

    A man wearing a face mask walks past a graffiti
    © REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo
    Italy to Launch App That Traces Coronavirus Contacts - Official
    Sputnik: Do you consider it possible to transfer such bosses as Bagarella and Santapaola, who wrote some of the bloodiest chapters in mafia history, to house arrest due to the risk of infection?

    Claudio Fava: As I said, the 41 bis regime minimises the risk of infection. This cannot be the reason why mafia bosses are released from house arrest.

    Sputnik: What will the Sicilian Anti-Mafia Commission do?

    Claudio Fava: We have already urged to pay attention to this problem, both in terms of general risks due to the mafia's interest in money that should be allocated to businesses, as well as in terms of restoring the welfare of the mafia, instead of the well-being of society.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (80)
    Tags:
    house arrest, MP, reorganization, mafia, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse