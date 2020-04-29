Register
04:59 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (File) The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 6 during a live-fire test of the ship's aegis weapons system

    COVID-19 Won’t Alter Global Power Struggle, But Reduction in Arms Trade Expected - Defence Analysts

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Naval Surface Warriors / 140619-N-ZZ999-901
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105829/65/1058296509_0:129:2473:1520_1200x675_80_0_0_92bb785b3274095fdd4b664228574eca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004291079121715-covid-19-wont-alter-global-power-struggle-but-reduction-in-arms-trade-expected---defence-analysts/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As COVID-19 has exposed many rich countries and some developing nations for their lack of preparation for the eventuality of a global health crisis, there is a strong sense that the arms trade will decrease in the next few years, as political leaders may choose to invest in health and the social safety net over weapons.

    Defence procurement is going to take a back seat for the next few years after a record $1.9 trillion was lavished on military expenditure globally in 2019, as experts and government officials feel that COVID-19 will force governments to readjust priorities over the next few years.

    “There is already a 20 percent cut in defence budget in first quarter, which may go up further in coming quarters. Government’s priority will undergo a major change … This is not limited to this year …Health will receive priority... Defence will take a severe hit,” an Indian government official dealing in finance told Sputnik.

    An Indian army officer displays satellite phones at Nagrota military station on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, March 29, 2010
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Defence Modernisation Takes A Hit as India Fails to Raise Annual Budget Allocations
    South Korea and Thailand have become the first countries in the world to announce a cut in defence expenditure in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, which is expected to impact their military modernisation plans as well.

    South Korea has said that it will decrease its defence budget by 2 per cent ($738m) and Thailand by 8 per cent ($557m). The two countries will divert this money towards a disaster-relief fund and stimulus package, respectively.

    “We will analyse the model deployed by other countries to reduce the defence expenditure,” a government official added in reference to the cut in expenditure by South Korea, which also deferred payments for military equipment, such as American F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft and the Aegis combat system.

    The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) - a think tank that keeps an eye on global arms deals - said on Monday that India has expanded its military expenditure due to border tensions with neighbours.

    Less Room for Capital Acquisition

    As salaries and pensions eat up almost 60 percent of India’s total defence budget, it is imminent that capital procurement will take a back seat.

    In comparison to India’s spending on manpower, China spends only 30 percent of its total defence budget, while 40 percent of the total defence budget goes to manpower in the US.

    “We must rationalise our defence expenditure on this. It is a long battle that going to last at least for the next two-three years. Share of defence in the country’s total annual budget will take a hit as the GDP growth rate will come down to 2 percent, as predicted by the International Monetary Fund,” Laxman Kumar Behera, Research Fellow at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, a government-funded think tank, told Sputnik.

    Behera said that currently India’s cumulative spending on health is around 3.7 percent of annual national income in comparison to over 10 percent in other countries, such as the US or China.

    “After COVID-19 crisis, political leaders are more likely to spend more on the health budget and social security net, and less on weapons,” he added.

    Indian army soldiers pay tribute to their colleague Randeep Singh, who was killed in Thursday’s rebel attack in northeastern Manipur state after his body was brought to Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir state, India, Sunday, June 7, 2015. A group of rebels using rocket-propelled grenades and automatic weapons ambushed a military convoy in India's insurgency-wracked northeast on Thursday, killing more than a dozen soldiers in the latest major attack in the region in recent months.
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India Third After China, US in Military Spending Amid Heightened Border Tension
    As the economy has been growing at a rapid pace since 2000, India had started enhancing its war capabilities and climbed from ninth place in 2010 to third in 2019 in terms of military spending.

    Even after the 2008 financial crisis, defence expenditures did not receive a major cut, remaining at 1.95 percent of GDP in 2008 before jumping back to 2.35 percent of GDP in 2009, which was bigger than the pre-crisis period of 2005 to 2007.

    “COVID-19 makes no difference to the basics of global power politics in which national interest is best safeguarded and advanced by a strong system of national security which, in turn, requires relying almost exclusively on indigenous resources -- our own capital, talent, industry and market,” Bharat Karnad, ex-member of India’s National Security Council and Professor for National Security Studies, Centre for Policy Research, told Sputnik.

    Import or Purchase from Domestic Market?

    The Indian government has no other option but to re-prioritise its capital acquisition, as manpower cost is unlikely to come down in the near term.

    After directing commanders in chief to identify and prioritise tasks that could be accomplished quickly, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday directed the state-owned defence units “to prepare contingency plans for the "resumption of operations after the lifting of lockdown to compensate for the lost working time to the extent possible, and ramp up production".

    “National interest is priority. We will not infuse money in other countries with the import of weapons from them. We are likely to halt international procurement for some years and procure indigenous equipment,” a senior defence official told Sputnik.

    India has spent over $80 billion on defence purchases from foreign countries since 2008 despite attempts to boost domestic production of late.

    India has imported weapons from the US worth around $20 billion during this period alone, while Russia remains the country’s top arms supplier.

    “Arms self-sufficiency is the foundation stone for the exercise of sovereignty, by which metric India with its policy of unrestrained arms imports has failed enriching, in the process, the arms supplying countries are sustaining their high-value defence industries at the expense of Indian industry. The Modi government, for reasons unknown, has been hesitant in trusting in the country's strengths,” Bharat Karnad said.

    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a convention of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers April 8, 2019
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Bernie Sanders Calls to Shun Military Sale to India as Trump-Modi Set to Conclude $3 Bn Defence Deal
    However, although the government has been ensuring a strict lockdown across the country since 24 March to contain the spread of COVID-19, it has allowed defence industries to manufacture and function during the lockdown period.

    Defence experts, unanimously, believe that the post COVID-19 economy will definitely bring cheer for the domestic defence manufacturers, while foreign firms will have to wait for large new orders from the Indian government despite tensions with Pakistan.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    COVID-19 Taught Us a Lesson in Self-Reliance: Chief of Indian Defence Staff
    Bernie Sanders Calls to Shun Military Sale to India as Trump-Modi Set to Conclude $3 Bn Defence Deal
    US House Passes $738Bln 2020 Defence Spending Bill
    Tags:
    Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), SIPRI report, Rajnath Singh, Ministry of Defence, air defence, missile defence, COVID-19, life under COVID-19 quarantine, America, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse