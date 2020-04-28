Register
17:14 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A homeless woman reacts next to a worker collecting samples during a Miami-Dade County testing operation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Miami, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2020

    Experiment to Follow: Why Many American States Are Ditching Lockdown Restrictions?

    © REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (73)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107912/35/1079123546_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_185c860320abcfa33bcc3c36c5bcb920.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004281079124067-experiment-to-follow-why-many-american-states-are-ditching-lockdown-restrictions/

    Last week, several American states started easing restrictions imposed by the coronavirus lockdown, despite continuous warnings from epidemiologists that it was perhaps too early to come back to normal life. It will soon be clear whether this move should be an example for other states to follow or a mistake never to be repeated.

    The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and some other southern states have announced that they will begin reopening some parts of their local economies in line with earlier White House recommendations and some broader powers they are now endowed with to decide on when and what appropriate steps should be taken to bring the US economy back to normal.

    ​In South Carolina, book stores, flower and clothing shops began reopening from 20 April onwards. On Monday, Tennesseans were able to come back and enjoy meals in their favourite restaurants, while in Georgia, citizens rushed to beauty parlours to finally get their hair and nails done. In the meantime, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis openly defended the decision to re-open local beaches for visitors, despite a large number of nursing homes and old citizens in the area.

    People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / Sam Thomas
    People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2020

    Many believe that these steps were too premature and will eventually result in a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state once non-essential businesses start operating while attracting hundreds of visitors and packed crowds.

    “The sad thing is that the states that are opening up - Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas - are the least equipped to handle the results of what they will be unleashing”, says Peter Kuznick, a history professor at American University. “These states also have the worst health care and fewest hospitals with intensive care unit beds in the country and are therefore least-equipped to deal with the outbreaks that will inevitably result”.

    Historical Propensity to Rebel?

    According to Sean Adams, a professor of history at the University of Florida, this rebellious move and rush to open economies in southern states as soon as possible can be explained by a “standing tradition of resistance to unpopular federal initiatives” to which political leaders are ready to tap into when they have an opportunity to do so.

    This position is echoed by David Goldfield, the Robert Lee Bailey professor of history at the UNC Charlotte, who argues that it is the historically different path and distinctive characteristics of these southern and predominantly Republican-governed states, that often make them view the federal government more “skeptically”, and this difference is “often reflected in contrariness”.

    People stand in line at a Duval County restaurant by the beach after it was opened amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / Sam Thomas
    People stand in line at a Duval County restaurant by the beach after it was opened amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2020

    Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, also suggests that the reasons for such a rush are mainly political and demographic, as their Republican governors tend to follow the president’s call for an early opening.

    States Where Demand Is Hit But Not Killed

    Meanwhile, this historical and political proclivity does not exactly explain why some northern states, including Alaska, or Democrat-led central areas, such as Colorado, are also eager to ditch lockdown measures as soon as possible, suggesting that there are mainly economic reasons behind such moves.

    According to Michael R. Englund, a principal director and chief economist for action economics, LLC, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a different impact on different parts of the US, as some early openers, including Alabama, South Carolina and Alaska, have not been that hard hit by the pandemic. He suggests that these relatively less populous and non-urban states have already been practicing a large amount of social distancing due to the suburban way of life. Englund that believes that “it’s reasonable that the citizens of those states perceive that they face a greater economic than health risk with the coronavirus”.

    “Of course, there will be some consumers in all the states that will be unwilling to go to restaurants or use elevators, and that a “demand hit” will take place. But, in the states that are early to open, the percentage of cautious consumers will be small”, the economist assumes, arguing that the phenomenon of “pent-up demand” could soon be witnessed in these states following the end of restrictions.
    A view of an entrance of a hair salon, wich is one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / MARANIE STAAB
    A view of an entrance of a hair salon, wich is one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 26, 2020

    Some analysts, including Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, however suggest that reopening businesses in southern states will not help the American economy overall until conditions improve in states with the highest income – and those hit by the pandemic the most – such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois. This is explained by the fact that southerners are strongly dependent for their revenue on northern states, mainly deriving their income from such industries as tourism, like in Florida, or luxury car manufacturing like in South Carolina or Tennessee.

    Experimental Attempts to Revive Economy

    The economic slowdown caused by ongoing quarantine restrictions may thus "result in a Depression Era economic disaster which would echo throughout world economies”, says Jeffrey Blatt, a government affairs lobbyist.

    “So my personal view is that these states taking measured steps is a necessary first step in trying to find that critical balance”, the expert notes. “It is an experiment that not everyone agrees with, but it is also a uniquely American experiment at the state level, to try to find a balance between living with some acceptable level of the virus (and sadly death) and trying to limit the economic damage caused by the stay at home lockdowns”.
    People walk along the shore as beaches reopen after closures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S., April 21, 2020
    © REUTERS / Rachel Jessen
    People walk along the shore as beaches reopen after closures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S., April 21, 2020

    He says that early opening states will have “no choice” but to reimpose the self-isolation measures and restrictions again if the number of coronavirus infections rises as the result of their actions.

    “However, if a reasonable balance is found between reopening business and an acceptable level of infection, other states will follow, tailoring their approach to their own specific situations - which vary greatly across the US”, the expert believes.

    The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    US 'Heading' for Great Depression 2.0 Amid Coronavirus-Induced Economic and Job Collapse
    This conclusion is echoed by Ross Marchand, Director of Policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, who underlines the importance of this economic project as opposed to the status quo alternative.

    “Soon, we’ll have some evidence as to whether these gradual re-opening plans are undermining public health. But one thing is for sure: opting for one extreme of total, unrestricted re-opening or the other extreme of continued isolation is a recipe for disaster”, Marchand concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (73)
    Tags:
    Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, United States, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse