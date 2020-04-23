Register
19:35 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II making her her address to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic is displayed on the advertising boards at Piccadilly Circus in central London on April 9, 2020, as Britain continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus Covid-19 and warm weather tests the nationwide lockdown as the long Easter weekend approaches. - The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 60,000 people nationwide and killed over 7,000, with a daily death toll in England of 765 reported on April 9.

    Ending Coronavirus Lockdown Too Early is Politically Dangerous for British Government - Journalist

    © AFP 2020 / ISABEL INFANTES
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (259)
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/67/1078986743_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6b491c83494a624bbe0a31ec53beb669.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004231079070556-ending-coronavirus-lockdown-too-early-is-politically-dangerous-for-british-government---journalist/

    England’s Chief Medical Officer Sir Chris Witty has stated that socially disruptive lockdown measures could be enforced in the UK throughout the rest of 2020 in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Britain went into full lockdown on 23 March for an initial three-week period, and the measures have since been extended.

    Journalist David Lindsay gave his views on how long it will be before civilian life in the UK gets back to normal.

    Sputnik: How long will the UK’s coronavirus lockdown be in place?

    David Lindsay: We are nowhere near ending it at all, and some sort of measures will be in place certainly until the end of this calendar year. They will not necessarily be as strenuous as they are at the moment, but there will be something in terms of social distancing and so forth.

    Sputnik: What are the risks associated with ending the coronavirus lockdown too early?

    David Lindsay: The main danger in this, if danger is the word, is political rather than medical. If the lockdown were to be lifted relatively early and then there were to be a spate of deaths from COVID-19, especially since they are likely to be older people who can be presented fairly sympathetically in the popular media and so on, that would have devastating political consequences for this government - and for Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock personally.

    © REUTERS / Lee Smith
    'Shut the Sites and Pay the Workers' - Professor on UK Construction Industry Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

    That’s why they won’t do it, and I tend to be glad that they won’t do it because they are following medical evidence, that is their reason. But as politicians and political people, it would be politically devastating for them if the aforementioned scenario were to happen.

    Sputnik: Can the British government realistically continue to pay workers’ wages during the coronavirus pandemic?

    David Lindsay: In its present form they will only really be able to do so until about the autumn, after that the amount of wages that they will be able to cover will drop to around fifty percent, and at that point people’s employers will say “ if I’m now paying fifty percent, then I want fifty percent of your time”. Things then would really have to change.

    This has, however, changed the nature of the British economic system in a way as the provision of universal healthcare during the Second World War, because people were fighting a war, created a situation in which the NHS became inevitable.

    Likewise, we are moving towards a situation in which something like a universal basic income will become inevitable, because people have just got used to the state making that kind of provision for them in one form or another.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (259)
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, lockdown, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse