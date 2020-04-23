Register
01:16 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Corn and soybean farmer Don Swanson prepares to harvest his corn crop as he and other Iowa farmers struggle with the effects of weather and ongoing tariffs resulting from the trade war between the United States and China that continue to effect agricultural business in Eldon, Iowa U.S. October 4, 2019.

    ‘Very Concentrated’: Pandemic Exposed Flaws in US Food Sector Captured by Agribiz

    © REUTERS / KIA JOHNSON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107733/30/1077333011_0:103:1200:778_1200x675_80_0_0_571b386c01e594c9f96c4838dc870f96.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004231079061651-very-concentrated-pandemic-exposed-flaws-in-us-food-sector-captured-by-agribiz/

    Small farmers and ranchers are struggling far more to maintain the food supply chain than agribusiness during the coronavirus pandemic, exposing vulnerabilities in the US food production sector, Amanda Starbuck, senior food researcher and policy analyst on the food team at Food & Water Watch, told Sputnik’s Loud & Clear.

    On Friday, the US Department of Agriculture announced an $18 billion “Coronavirus Food Assistance Program” to help farmers, ranchers and consumers preserve the food supply chain. The news follows reports that farmers have been forced to destroy unsellable produce, throwing out milk and other food products they have been unable to sell. The US Commerce Department reported in April that sales at food and drinking services dropped by 27% in March. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/agribusiness-is-destroying-family-farmer
    “We have been sold the idea that the way we produce food in this country is the only way. That’s the most productive. That’s the most efficient way. But we’re seeing that being dismantled before our very eyes with this pandemic,” Starbuck told host Brian Becker on Wednesday.

    “It really exposed the weaknesses of the system, and I would say one of the biggest contributors to these faults is that we have a very concentrated food system. Very few companies have a lot of power, and when you have, for instance, one pork processing plant close in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that wipes out 5% of all hog processing in the whole country. So, when you have the power in the hands of a few corporations that control every aspect of food production, and there’s a stop of service within there, you’re going to see these horrendous changes. You’re going to see farmers without markets to bring their cattle, their livestock to auction. We’re going to find food and vegetable producers who no longer can sell their produce,” she said.

    An April 2020 report by the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute suggests that crop prices could fall as much as 10% in the 2020-21 marketing year. Meanwhile, livestock prices could drop by as much as 12% this year due to the pandemic.

    According to Action Aid USA, changes to farm policies in the 1970s mean that corporations are paying farmers increasingly less for their crops. As a result, farmers have been forced to farm as many acres as possible and expand into “environmentally sensitive areas” to pay their bills.

    “I think I'll go back to the example of broiler chicken contractors,” Starbuck said. “So, that is one of the most highly integrated livestock categories that we have. So, as I mentioned, a company Perdue Farms, for instance, would own the chicks that they deliver. Basically, all the risks that come from farming - because there’s a lot of risk from farming; you can have animals get sick; you can have animals die - all that falls onto the farmer, as does the burden of disposing of the immense amounts of manure waste that animals produce.”

    “So, if you’re Perdue, if your farmer does very well, and you get some very robust chickens, you profit from that. But if the chickens die, you cut that out of their paycheck. Farmers don’t get paid for chickens that are sick,” Starbuck explained.

    “Whenever there is an economic disruption like this, it’s usually the smaller business that would go under … if they don’t have the massive resources that these big production companies have. Nor do they have lobbyists pushing for their share of the bill,” she added, arguing that more aid should be given to smaller, more sustainable farms to prevent food industry consolidation and the problems it causes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Shops Reopen in Berlin Amid Ease of Coronavirus Restrictions - Video
    Chinese General Reveals How Country’s Army Helped Government Combat Coronavirus
    Iran Death Toll From Coronavirus Surges to 5,391
    COVID Toes: New, Mysterious Skin Condition Linked to Coronavirus
    'This S**t That Won’t Flush': Brits Are Furious After Ex PM Tony Blair Speaks on Coronavirus on TV
    Tags:
    agribusiness, farmers, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse