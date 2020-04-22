Register
20:29 GMT22 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    European Council

    COVID-19: EU Needs Medium Term Response to Aid Recovery Without Adding to Debt – Economists

    © CC BY 2.0 / European Council / European Council
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/29/1078162993_0:8:1201:683_1200x675_80_0_0_b84dcea31558c6a8bc1e8d0c124a5f26.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004221079059000-covid-19-eu-needs-medium-term-response-to-aid-recovery-without-adding-to-debt--economists/

    The upcoming EU Council video conference on a joint COVID-19 response is likely to prompt discussions about the bailout European Stability Mechanism (ESM), while the issue of debt equity previously tabled by European southern states, is also likely to be negotiated, say European finance experts.

    On 23 April, EU member states are expected to endorse a new strategy, in the fourth conference of its kind,  aimed at mitigating the economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. Previously, northern European states rejected a proposal signed by nine member states, including France, Italy, Greece and Spain, concerning the issuance of "corona bonds" which would equalize European debt stemming from a pandemic-related recession.

    Four Pillars of EU Response to COVID Crisis

    The starting point for the discussion will be the four pillars of the Eurogroup's potential response to the crsis, says Lorenzo Codogno, visiting professor in practice at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and former chief economist at the Italian Treasury Department:

    ·         the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)’s Enhanced Conditions Credit Line (ECCL) for 2 percent of members’ GDP

    ·         the European Investment Bank (EIB) guarantee fund

    ·         the SURE (Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) loan-based instrument to finance unemployment schemes

    ·         the Recovery Fund

    "On the EIB and SURE, I would not expect any significant disagreement or even a debate", Codogno says. "The ESM is still an open issue for Italy, and Prime Minister [Giuseppe] Conte will try to bundle a deal by making Italy’s acceptance of the ESM’s ECCL conditional to the rest of the package. But this is unlikely to succeed, and Prime Minister Conti will not veto the ESM line if sufficient ground is also covered on the other essential item, i.e. the Recovery Plan".

    The economist suggests that the all-important debate on the Recovery Fund will not be resolved on Thursday. According to him, "at the moment, there seems to be no apparent landing zone for the negotiations, although there is a commitment to bolster EU borrowing power to support the economic recovery".

    He notes that earlier in the month, Prime Minister Conte made it clear that "the ECCL is not the most appropriate tool given the situation and that Italy goes for the Recovery Plan instead (although the two instruments are complementary)".

    Conte has, according to reports, found himself between a rock and a hard place: although the country does not seek financial aid, Rome fears that by tapping Europe’s bailout €500bn package fund it will drag an already indebted Italy into a further crisis. According to the Financial Times, Conte’s opponents, including Matteo Salvini, federal secretary of the League and former deputy prime minister, are arguing that the mechanism "would compromise Italian sovereignty, even if the money came with the lightest of conditions".

    "Although again there would be no formal obligation to get the approval by the Italian Parliament on the ECCL application as funding policies are delegated to the Minister of Economy and Finance, the outcome of the debate will become politically binding", Codogno stresses.

    National Gov'ts Must Act in Solidarity

    In the medium term, EU-proposed measures will raise debt levels and will affect the hardest hit countries, such as Italy and Spain, more than most, opines Panicos Demetriades, professor of financial economics at the University of Leicester, former governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus.

    "A medium term response is, therefore, needed, which will aid the recovery, without adding to public debt levels, which are highest in countries such as Italy and Greece", the financial expert argues.

    He notes that although Germany and the Netherlands previously objected to corona bonds which would mutualise debt and help the most affected economies, the issue is likely to surface at the Thursday EU Council meeting.

    "One such idea is the one proposed by Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez that involves the issuance of perpetuities – bonds that will never be repaid – by the EU, attached to a 1.5 trillion euro Recovery Fund – akin to a ‘Marshall Fund’ that helped post WWII recovery in Europe. The plan does not require any legal modifications that would require the German parliament’s approval. The plan envisages direct grants to member states rather than loans and would provide direct support to companies and workers", Demetriades points out, suggesting that Spain's proposal may become "the starting point of discussions at the EU Council".

    According to the professor the EU and in particular the Euro area is facing "an even bigger shock than during the Euro crisis". Therefore, he argues, this is not the time for the usual German prescription of "muddle through" – without an ambitious recovery plan that does not add to already excessive public debt levels.

    "This time it is different and it is not sufficient for just the ECB to do whatever it takes", he stresses." National governments must act in solidarity".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Dangerous Position’: Will UK Be Forced to Extend Transition Period to Help EU Deal With Pandemic?
    Western MSM Chastise Russia For Taking Timely COVID Measures Which US & EU Failed to Do – Scholars
    EU Heads to Crucial Summit as ‘European Recovery Fund’ Plans Are Still Vague
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, European Union, European Council, Spain, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse