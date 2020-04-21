Register
21 April 2020
    British Government ‘Should Look Into Relaxing Coronavirus Lockdown’ – UKIP Wales Leader

    Opinion
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
    The World Health Organisation has warned that the lifting of Coronavirus Lockdowns must be done gradually, in order to avoid a second outbreak. Westminster is reportedly now deliberating on when the UK lockdown should be ended, amid speculation that the country’s infection rate could be flattening.

    UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton gave his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Is the WHO right to warn against lifting Coronavirus lockdowns too early?

    Neil Hamilton: I do think that in the eye of history; we may find that this Coronavirus has not been quite the health disaster that it was played up as being.

    When you look at the death statistics for Britain; we have about seven hundred thousand deaths a year, and as far as we can tell from the data, we have added a few thousand to the total. Every death is a tragedy of course, but I do think that we may have overhyped the crisis in some ways, but we can’t tell yet.

    I think the British Government can be forgiven for taking the stance that it did in imposing the lockdown, but I think what we should do, is now look very closely at the figures with a view to relaxing that lockdown.

    Sputnik: How much of a hit will the UK’s economy take in the aftermath of the Coronavirus Pandemic?

    Neil Hamilton: I think that the economic cost of this is going to be colossal, and in the meantime cancer patients are going without treatment and diagnosis, and many other life-threatening conditions are being put to the back of the queue.

    Other people are going to suffer as a consequence of the decisions that have been made, and the Government Statistics Agency is forecasting that the UK may actually reduce the size of its economy by fifteen percent this year, and that is a colossal amount of money.

    We have to be hard-headed about this, and we can’t just take the view that there is a blank cheque to be signed; the money has got to be found from somewhere, and the people who are going to have to pay it, are the ones who will be suffering in different ways, it’s not just feeling it in our pockets, it’s feeling in other ways, such as with services that won’t be provided for people who need them.

    Sputnik: Will the Coronavirus Pandemic damage China-UK relations?

    Neil Hamilton: I think that this should cause us to re-calibrate our relationship with China, particular their role in financing our nuclear power industry, the role which the Government sees for Huawei in the development of our telecommunications businesses, all of this in my view should now be put on ice.

    We need to take these critically important industries back in-house, so that we can control them and that we don’t hand them over to effectively a country which is positioning itself, as the world competition with the United States, our closest ally. I think that the west has got to stick together on this, and put China back in its box.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    government, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

