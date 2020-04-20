Register
19:34 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020

    Trump’s COVID-19 Response May Turn More Blue States Red Than Any Time Since 1988 - Observer

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107902/37/1079023702_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_92cbe9383291cf3538c84cfa8fa4884a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004201079035199-trumps-covid-19-response-may-turn-more-blue-states-red-than-any-time-since-1988-observer/

    Donald Trump’s opponents from the Democratic Party have escalated their political attacks against his administration over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The question many Washington Beltway observers are now asking themselves is – will their criticism resonate with voters in November.

    The Trump administration has taken a barrage of criticism from Democratic leaders, lawmakers, and Democratic-leaning media in recent weeks over the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with activists slamming the president’s alleged scapegoating of China, his decision to cut US funding to the World Health Organization, and most recently, his provocative tweets calling on residents of Democratic-run states to “liberate” themselves and save their Second Amendment right to bear arms amid the crisis.

    Critics have addressed the government’s response time, citing the administration’s haste to act to deal with the pandemic in February and early March, and compiled soundbites from Trump’s addresses and conversations with the press in which he appeared to play down the threat posed by the virus and made statements to the effect that the US has the situation “under control” and that the “risk to the American people remains very low.”

    As the US overtook China as the country with the most COVID-19 cases and states across the nation introduced extreme social distancing measures (and in some cities, lockdowns), criticism, briefly interrupted by near-unanimously supported measures to approve the injection of over $6 trillion in stimulus spending into the economy, turned to the president’s plans to gradually reopen the economy to try to prevent the medical crisis from turning into Depression-like social and economic one.

    Will It Be Enough to Unseat Trump?

    The question many political observers have on their minds now is – what effect will the back and forth between Trump and the Democrats over his handling of the coronavirus have on his election chances in November?

     “What is not being said, and is very important, is that the crisis enabled the president to recover from the whole impeachment process and appear very much in command during a time of crisis. American voters do not change presidents in a time of stress,” says Dr. David Woodard, professor of political science at Clemson University and former political consultant to multiple Republican congressmen.

    Speaking to Sputnik, the academic recalled that from the time of Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War though to Woodrow Wilson during World War I, Franklin Delano Roosevelt in World War II, and George W. Bush and 9/11, American voters have confirmed their agreement with Lincoln’s proverb about ‘not changing horses in midstream’, i.e. not changing presidents during a crisis situation.

    “This crisis actually helped Trump show his decisive and comforting side. What is more, the virus stopped the Democratic primaries in their tracks, and gave the president an opportunity to address the American people directly each day. His critics could not get air time because they had nothing to say,” Woodard says, pointing to Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings, and Senator Bernie Sanders’ decision to bow out of the race and halfheartedly endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.
    In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at CNN Studios in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at CNN Studios in Washington.

    Indeed, even some of Trump’s critics, including columnists at the New York Times (or “the Failing New York Times,” as the president himself has labeled the paper), have admitted that he has been acting much more “presidential” amid the pandemic. Even Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Trevor Noah, typically a major critic of Trump, has given the administration some slack, interviewing coronavirus task force medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci in late March and allowing him to get the administration’s message out to Democratic-leaning young people.

    That’s not to say that criticism has ceased completely, Woodard stresses, pointing out that once the pandemic peak was reached, “and the ‘curve began to decline’, politics returned. Mostly, the voice of Democratic governors, and their sympathizers, are saying the guidelines were so restrictive that they oppressed the general population unfairly. Any restrictions on individual freedom and expression always upset the left.  However, the lack of deaths here is a loud answer to such voices.”

    According to the latest Johns Hopkins University of Medicine figures, the US now has over 766,000 COVID-19 cases, and 40,905 deaths. Fortunately, these figures remain well below the estimates of between 200,000 and 1.7 million fatalities put out by the Centers for Disease Control.

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing as as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2020

    Democrats Have No Example to Turn To

    Woodard says that for Democrats, part of the problem is that they don’t have any real-world liberal left-leaning European country to use as an example for ‘what the US should be doing’, as most of the continent continues to suffer as much as or worse than the US. In fact, he suggests, “Europe and the rest of the countries look pedestrian next to the American public-private partnership arrangement. How do you call for more government control and spending when the examples overseas look so lame compared to the US?”

    “Politically, the virus was a gift to Trump, and he handled it well. His opponents are left unarmed for a political election. Voters have short memories, but this whole matter has played to Trump’s advantage, and voters will have to go into the booth in November and decide: ‘Could Biden have done any better?’ That is why Trump has called it a ‘war,’ it works great for him in that description. I think every voter in NY, NJ, MI, CA and WA will say that the federal government gave them more than they needed.  Other voters in OH, PA, AZ, GA and VA will be left with no club to beat the president over the head,” Woodard concludes.

    Not everyone agrees with such a rosy assessment about Trump’s reelection chances. “As the United States wrestles with how to move forward in the second month of closures and social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump faces much criticism for the limited federal response,” says Dr. Meena Bose, political science professor and director of the Kalikow Centre for the Study of the American Presidency at Hofstra University.

    In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York
    “As one of the country’s two nationally elected officials (the other being the vice president), President Trump has a unique responsibility to lead a coordinated plan from Washington on how states may safely prepare to reopen economic activity for work, school, and public spaces. Without strong national leadership, independent state actions will be highly risky for the country as a whole, increasing prospects for multiple recurrences of the virus, which will further hurt the economy and consequently the president’s re-election campaign,” Bose believes.

    Americans will go to the polls on November 3, 2020 to elect the president, all 435 seats of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, and over a dozen state and territorial governorships.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing at White House - Live
    Trump Says Republicans Close to Getting Deal With Democrats on Small Business Aid Package
    'What?': Trump Mocks Biden & Obama Online, Polarizes Social Media Audience
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse