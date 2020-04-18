Register
07:04 GMT18 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York

    'Racist' Corona or Bad Healthcare: Who’s to Blame for Higher Number of COVID-19 Deaths Among Blacks?

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107900/82/1079008226_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_457034668c40332cbcd512ac86c09bbf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004181079008152-racist-corona-or-bad-healthcare-whos-to-blame-for-higher-number-of-covid-19-deaths-among-blacks/

    With more than 37,000 deaths from COVID-19 registered in the United States as of 18 April, according to Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has not only created a strain on the American economy but also highlighted certain vulnerabilities of the national health care system.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump argued that African Americans were affected by coronavirus “at a far greater percentage number than other citizens of our country”. According to officials from the Trump administration, including Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, these numbers could be explained by the fact that many black Americans are more subjected to such illnesses as diabetes or hypertension that often lead to complications from corona infections and eventually death.

    Are African Americans Actually More Vulnerable During a Pandemic

    Not only black Americans, but reportedly many other minorities in the country have been more susceptible to the ongoing pandemic, says Dr. John Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California, noting that this should be explained by “less access to health care and to quality health care.” Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, believes that this low access to health insurance among African-Americans in particular should be primarily seen as a “class issue”.

    President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House

    It is the legacy of slavery in the United States that has severely curtailed the ability to accumulate capital among African Americans, according to political analyst Don Debar, who believes that it created a long-term impact on their wealth and income, eventually leading to problems with housing and healthcare which in turn created a more likely exposure to various deceases, including coronavirus.

    COVID-19 Does Not Chose Its Victims by Colour, So Doesn’t Faulty US Healthcare System

    Despite Trump’s remark on the higher numbers of corona-related deaths among black Americans, the US government has not officially tracked the spread of the disease among demographic groups, and there might be a reason for that. The absence of sufficient testing suggests that government may not have accurate data, even on the general population, let alone minorities, says Dr. Rasmus.

    With more than 702,000 coronavirus cases recorded in the United States as on 18 April, the pandemic has created a strain on the low-income population in general, and the absence of a universal health care system has only exacerbated the danger. The lack of hazard pay for essential workers, and the recent tensions in relation to Medicaid work requirements, which were supposed to help the most financially vulnerable segments of the population not covered by health insurance but only made the situation worse, as a recent study has shown, proved that much of the American population was left especially vulnerable to the ongoing crisis. 

    In this March 25, 2020, photo, Tonisha Wallace, left, and Regina Summers, both with the homegrown clothing company Never Black Down, share a joke during a break in food distribution next to India Blocker-Ford, of Indy B Mentoring, in southeast Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    In this March 25, 2020, photo, Tonisha Wallace, left, and Regina Summers, both with the homegrown clothing company Never Black Down, share a joke during a break in food distribution next to India Blocker-Ford, of Indy B Mentoring, in southeast Washington
    “There has been much focus on preventive health care measures in recent years to reduce risks from heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes,” says Sean D. Foreman, a professor of political science at Florida-based Barry University. “There are high rates of these particular diseases among Americans and especially in minority populations.”

    He notes that this data was available even prior to the pandemic, but the current situation has only highlighted the structural problems with American health care system and shifted the debate more to the position of Vermont Senator and ex-Democratic contender Bernie Sanders.

    “The idea of universal health care or ‘Medicaid for all’ was far out of the mainstream in the United States just four years ago. Today it is at the mainstream of discussion”, the expert concludes.

    However, even the new $1,200 stimulus check from the US federal government aimed at helping Americans throughout the pandemic with some cash infusion, will not be the one to support students, some categories of immigrants, many low-income earners who did not file for taxes in the last two years and even unemployed high wage earners. The coronavirus has not been “racist” in this regard, but rather “classist”, some may say. 

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, Friday, June 21, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    George Soros Reveals the Way to Shore Up Coronavirus-Hit US Economy
    “In capitalist economies, the economic structure promotes, encourages, and enables costs and losses to be offloaded downward in the socio-economic system,” says Dr. Richard Wolff, an economist and professor at the New School University. “The lowest-paid jobs go to those with the lowest social standing (lowest health, lowest educational attainment, etc.). They are more vulnerable to bad diets, inadequate health care, etc, and thus more vulnerable to diseases like Corona virus.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    healthcare, US healthcare crisis, African-American, coronavirus, COVID-19, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman runs with a dog through a field of buttercups near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, 14 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 April
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse