Register
05:33 GMT18 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Victory Parade on Red Square on June 24, 1945 marking the defeat of Nazi Germany during WWII (1939-1945)

    Last Stand: German Resistance Cost Red Army Losses to the Very End - Historian

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Haldei
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106428/95/1064289555_0:197:2939:1851_1199x675_80_0_0_e64d7033e13f9e364a3cfea649a0d9ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004181078984224-last-stand-german-resistance-cost-red-army-losses-to-the-very-end---historian/

    The Red Army faced especially fierce resistance in the last weeks of the war on the outskirts of Berlin as well as in the city itself, as Nazi propaganda had convinced the local population that after being captured everyone would die, German historian Jörg Morre, head of the unique German-Russian Berlin-Karlshorst museum, said.

    75 years ago, on 16 April 1945, at the Zeelov Heights – numerous hills near the city of Zeelov, about 90 km east of the German capital – the Berlin Offensive began. It was the last large-scale World War II battle in Europe. According to official figures, more than 360,000 Red Army soldiers were killed during the operation.

    On Thursday, at the Zeelov Heights memorial complex, a traditional laying of wreaths will be held with the participation of Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held behind closed doors.

    "The resistance against the Red Army on the Eastern Front, which at that time was in Central Germany, was really fierce, down to the last soldier. The Red Army noticed this. When they seized a small town, there were always many suicides among the civilian population; it surprised the Russians. But the civilian population was convinced that when the war was over, only the apocalyptic death of the German Reich could be expected, that there would be no 'later'. German resistance cost the Red Army heavy losses to the very end", Morre said.
    1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik / Ryumkin
    1941-1945 Great Patriotic War

    He added that because of such desperate resistance, the Soviet leadership turned to the Western allies, warning them against partial a surrender of the Nazi regime. Moscow believed that "unconditional surrender at the same time on all fronts ... was extremely important for the Red Army and for the Soviet Union", Morre said.

    Battles in Berlin

    The resistance of Nazi army units – the Wehrmacht – in Berlin was fierce, but it was uneven, Jörg Morre said. On the outskirts of the city, where the ring road is located today, there were Volkssturm units – Nazi German militia units that were poorly equipped and without any ammunition or military training. They quickly stopped fighting.

    "It was different in the city. Starting from today's S-Bahn-Ring, there were Wehrmacht soldiers, SS units, various armed formations; battles were fought for each house and every street. Even on 2 May, when the city surrendered, there were three-four places where there were still fights; for example, in the bunker at the Zoological Garden station, in Gezundbrunnen. The German units laid down their arms there only on the order of Helmut Weidling, the so-called military commander of Berlin. It was fierce fighting, which was completely hopeless in military terms", the expert noted.

    Attempts to Surrender

    Despite the desperate situation, where "every Wehrmacht general and officer knew that the war had been 'long lost militarily', Nazi Germany tried until the last day to conclude a separate peace agreement with the Western allies in order to send all available forces to the Eastern Front to fight against the Red Army", Morre said.

    On 6 May, Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz, the successor of Hitler, who committed suicide in a Berlin bunker on 30 April 1945, sent Alfred Jodl, head of the German operational headquarters of the Wehrmacht Supreme Command, to the French city of Reims. The headquarters of the Allied Forces Command was located in Reims, which was led by US Army General Dwight D. Eisenhower. Jodl's task was to discuss a partial surrender of Nazi Germany with the Anglo-American allies.

    Eisenhower immediately rejected it. He repeated that the aim of the war was the unconditional surrender of the German Wehrmacht on all fronts.

    Soviet soldiers marching at the May 1 parade in Berlin.
    © Sputnik / Timothy Miller
    Soviet soldiers marching at the May 1 parade in Berlin

    With this wording, an act of surrender was signed in Reims early in the morning of 7 May (in Soviet historiography, a preliminary act of surrender signed by Colonel-General Jodl on the German side, Major General Ivan Susloparov on the Soviet side, US Army Lieutenant General Walter Bedell Smith, chief of the main headquarters of the Allied Forces Command, on the Anglo-American side, and Deputy Chief of France's national defence Brigadier General Francois Sevez on the French side, as a witness)", the expert said, adding that the "necessary final part of surrender" took place in Berlin on 8 May 1945 (9 May, Moscow time).

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    USSR, USSR, Nazi Germany, World War II, World War II, WWII, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman runs with a dog through a field of buttercups near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, 14 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 April
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse