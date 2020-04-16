Register
16:48 GMT16 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A message in support to the NHS is seen in Westminster, during to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 14, 2020

    Labour ‘Wrong’ to Pressure UK Gov't to Publish Coronavirus Exit Strategy - Political Commentator

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (112)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/45/1078984506_0:317:3072:2045_1200x675_80_0_0_37a430964f7e4b8c27650b6080a09333.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004161078984282-labour-wrong-to-pressure-uk-govt-to-publish-coronavirus-exit-strategy/

    Westminster is expected to announce a further three-week extension to the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. Britain was put on lockdown on 23 March by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to clamp down on the virus’ spread.

    Despite the move, Britain’s death rate has soared in recent weeks, and many scientists speculate that the country could soon be approaching its peak infection rate.

    Political commentator Mitch William gave his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the British government currently has a coronavirus exit strategy, and is the Labour Party right to call for the Conservatives to publish one before the end of the week?

    Mitch William: I don’t think they will have a solid exit strategy in place at this time, but they will certainly be working through scenarios, ready to implement a strategy when the time comes.

    It’s not fair for Labour to poke the government at a time like this; Labour and other political parties should be supporting the government, not calling them out, especially at a time like this.

    Sputnik: Should the British government have put the lockdown in place sooner?

    Mitch William: The UK government was slow to recognise the coronavirus as a real threat, the result of that was a slow approach, and the eventual lockdown. To be honest, it could have and should have come a lot sooner.

    Sputnik: Could there be a need for further periods of lockdown going forward, until a coronavirus vaccine is developed? How do you see the saga ultimately panning out?

    Mitch William: This is going to affect us all well into next year I think, travel and mass gatherings will be disrupted for the foreseeable future, and things like going to concerts and holidays could be something that we can look forward to in 2022, perhaps.

    British troops
    © Flickr / Defence Images
    UK Government Urged to Grab ‘Huge Opportunity’ After Integrated Security Review Delayed by COVID-19
    I think that it will be a long and slow road back to normality. One thing that we must impose is a quarantine at the border, or we risk a second wave of exposure, which is a real risk.

    Apparently 35 percent of the UK’s GDP is going to be wiped off in the next three months, and there will be an overall 13 percent loss to the economy, which is the worst hit since the crash in 1929.

    I’m not really sure what British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is going to do, and I’m not really sure that he can do anything. We basically need to handle the situation as best we can, and get through it as quickly as we can, but either way it’s going to have a massive detrimental effect on the UK economy, and lots of people are going to lose their jobs.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (112)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Labour party, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse