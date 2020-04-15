Register
19:29 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    a couple wearing face masks walk past the Merlion statue in Singapore

    'We Can't Protect Ourselves From Future Viruses' - Virologist

    © AP Photo / Ee Ming Toh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (90)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/62/1078916229_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_fc79715a48c2c580cc0820d56eb0e2a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004151078967892-we-cant-protect-ourselves-from-future-viruses-virologist/

    As parts of the world begin to re-open following the coronavirus pandemic, many governments are beginning to question the origin of the outbreak.

    The general consensus seems to pinpoint the source of the infection to one of Wuhan’s seafood markets; however, this has not yet been proven and some are casting doubts about just how the disease spread from animals to humans. 

    Virologist Naomi Forrester-Soto shares her opinions on the origins of the coronavirus and why we may be powerless to prepare for similar viruses in the future.

    Sputnik: How was this specific strain of the coronavirus transferred to humans?

    Naomi Forrester-Soto: So it seems to me that given that we've had two major jumps of coronaviruses into humans in the form of the original SARS and MERS in the last 15 years, the most likely explanation is that it's probably another jump from a mammalian coronavirus into humans. How still remains to be determined. There was some evidence that it might have been pangolins, or a virus related to one in pangolins.

    But actually I just saw a headline today, I haven't read the paper yet, suggesting that it might have been dogs eating bat meat that could have allowed the virus to jump into dogs and then circulate in dogs, adapt to dogs, and then jump into humans. So, in my opinion as a virologist, the most likely explanation is an intersection between endemic viruses, that's viruses that transmit in the environment, and humans of some kind that allowed the virus to jump into us.

    Sputnik: Will China place more restrictions on wet markets and on the consumption of canine meat in response to the coronavirus?

    Naomi Forrester-Soto: That's a difficult question to answer, because I would hope that the wet markets will become slightly more regulated. It's really difficult when cultural practices and best public health practices intersect. I think a lot of times, especially in the West, because we're so imbued with Western medicine, and our culture is designed around best health practices.

    But it's taken us about 200 years to get there, so it's very difficult for us to then impose changes that have been culturally important for other countries in a very short space of time when we had two hundred to three hundred years to evolve as a society to get to where we are. We see that in all sorts of different areas of different cultural practices that make it difficult to do public health interventions. I would hope that this might help the Chinese government regulate them, but it's still a very difficult and sensitive topic.

    Sputnik: How can world governments prepare for any future viruses?

    French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle
    © AFP 2020 / Christophe Simon
    Live Updates: French Ship Charles de Gaulle Arrives in Toulon With COVID-19 Infected People on Board
    Naomi Forrester-Soto: The most honest answer is we probably can't. It's very difficult to predict which virus is going to emerge. We're usually taken by surprise, the coronavirus probably should have been quite predictable, given the jump of SARS and MERS. But a lot of times it's the one you don't expect, because it's the one you're not looking for that suddenly emerges. Anytime that we interact with the natural environment, viruses are going to jump, most of the time that's going to be dead end hosts. Which means that they're going to jump into humans, but not be able to transmit. And so only one or two people will get infected and it'll just die out in humans. But occasionally it will then just be able to move. 

    The only way is to have really good surveillance systems in place. Unfortunately, people get complacent when nothing happens, surveillance becomes lower down on priority lists, so we do less surveillance. It just becomes a really complicated subject in terms of the amount of money poured into it and the amount of willingness to spend money on something that appears not to be doing anything. And then it's needed, but it's only needed once every 15 years. So it's kind of one of those difficult topics. So I would say probably, we can't really protect ourselves that well.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (90)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, virus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse