'We Can't Protect Ourselves From Future Viruses' - Virologist

As parts of the world begin to re-open following the coronavirus pandemic, many governments are beginning to question the origin of the outbreak.

The general consensus seems to pinpoint the source of the infection to one of Wuhan’s seafood markets; however, this has not yet been proven and some are casting doubts about just how the disease spread from animals to humans.

Virologist Naomi Forrester-Soto shares her opinions on the origins of the coronavirus and why we may be powerless to prepare for similar viruses in the future.

Sputnik: How was this specific strain of the coronavirus transferred to humans?

Naomi Forrester-Soto: So it seems to me that given that we've had two major jumps of coronaviruses into humans in the form of the original SARS and MERS in the last 15 years, the most likely explanation is that it's probably another jump from a mammalian coronavirus into humans. How still remains to be determined. There was some evidence that it might have been pangolins, or a virus related to one in pangolins.

But actually I just saw a headline today, I haven't read the paper yet, suggesting that it might have been dogs eating bat meat that could have allowed the virus to jump into dogs and then circulate in dogs, adapt to dogs, and then jump into humans. So, in my opinion as a virologist, the most likely explanation is an intersection between endemic viruses, that's viruses that transmit in the environment, and humans of some kind that allowed the virus to jump into us.

Sputnik: Will China place more restrictions on wet markets and on the consumption of canine meat in response to the coronavirus?

Naomi Forrester-Soto: That's a difficult question to answer, because I would hope that the wet markets will become slightly more regulated. It's really difficult when cultural practices and best public health practices intersect. I think a lot of times, especially in the West, because we're so imbued with Western medicine, and our culture is designed around best health practices.

But it's taken us about 200 years to get there, so it's very difficult for us to then impose changes that have been culturally important for other countries in a very short space of time when we had two hundred to three hundred years to evolve as a society to get to where we are. We see that in all sorts of different areas of different cultural practices that make it difficult to do public health interventions. I would hope that this might help the Chinese government regulate them, but it's still a very difficult and sensitive topic.

Sputnik: How can world governments prepare for any future viruses?

The most honest answer is we probably can't. It's very difficult to predict which virus is going to emerge. We're usually taken by surprise, the coronavirus probably should have been quite predictable, given the jump of SARS and MERS. But a lot of times it's the one you don't expect, because it's the one you're not looking for that suddenly emerges. Anytime that we interact with the natural environment, viruses are going to jump, most of the time that's going to be dead end hosts. Which means that they're going to jump into humans, but not be able to transmit. And so only one or two people will get infected and it'll just die out in humans. But occasionally it will then just be able to move.

The only way is to have really good surveillance systems in place. Unfortunately, people get complacent when nothing happens, surveillance becomes lower down on priority lists, so we do less surveillance. It just becomes a really complicated subject in terms of the amount of money poured into it and the amount of willingness to spend money on something that appears not to be doing anything. And then it's needed, but it's only needed once every 15 years. So it's kind of one of those difficult topics. So I would say probably, we can't really protect ourselves that well.

