Register
10:11 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants try to install a tent in the village of Petra on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Friday, 27 March 2020. Some 56 migrants who reached Lesbos in smugglers' boats from Turkey over the past few days have been quarantined in small tents in Petra for the past three days. Under public health measures adopted to hinder the spread of the new coronavirus, Greece places all people arriving from abroad in two-week quarantine. Lesbos' main migrant facility, near the village of Moria, is crammed with about 20,000 people even though it was built for 2,700.

    Ticking Bomb: Asylum Seekers on Leros Take Matters Into Own Hands in Bid to Curb Spread of COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Panagiotis Balaskas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107895/93/1078959334_0:151:3072:1879_1200x675_80_0_0_e5c70c70a22e9e2d9766166ae45a5e78.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004151078960084--ticking-bomb-asylum-seekers-on-leros-take-matters-into-own-hands-in-bid-to-curb-spread-of-covid-19/

    Crowded camps on Aegean islands could turn into a hub for the spread of the coronavirus. Although authorities are taking the necessary measures to contain the pandemic, asylum seekers are concerned that it is only a matter of time until the situation deteriorates. So they've decide to act to prevent that from happening.

    COVID-19 has spun out of control in Italy and Spain, where the economic crisis of 2008 dealt a severe blow to the countries' health systems. But in Greece who also suffered major losses due to the crisis, the pandemic seems to be holding steady, despite the country's medical budget being slashed by 50 percent between 2010 to 2015 and 35,000 Greek doctors leaving for Germany in search of better opportunities. 

    The reason for this success, reports suggest, is the Greek authorities' decision to implement restrictions at an early stage as well as the public's obedience to the law that ordered them to stay indoors or isolate themselves if they show symptoms of the virus.

    Self-isolation as Rare Commodity

    But while on the mainland, the coronavirus seems to be on a leash, in packed migrant camps located on the Greek islands social distancing and self-isolation are luxuries many cannot afford.

    Such is the case on the island of Leros that houses one of these camps. This is where asylum seekers first arrive while authorities check their backgrounds and provide them with the necessary papers. With a capacity of no more than 900 people, it is now home to 3,000 asylum seekers from the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia residing in tiny caravans built less than two metres apart from each other and that often accommodate eight or more people.

    Screenshot
    © Sputnik /
    Screenshot

    It was for this reason that at the beginning of February the UNHCR urged the Greek authorities to increase efforts to put an end to the alarming overcrowding in the camps and transfer some of the asylum seekers to appropriate accommodation on the mainland.

    However, handling thousands of asylum seekers, living on the five Aegean islands, was not an easy task. In an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, in mid-March authorities imposed a number of restrictions set to last for a month.

    These include a restriction on asylum seekers leaving the camp between certain hours as well as a ban on new arrivals.

    Taking Matters Into Their Own Hands

    Authorities are also trying to improve sanitation and hygiene within the camps but these efforts were insufficient, prompting a group of asylum seekers on Leros to take matters into their own hands.

    "I gathered five volunteers who came here from Gaza and together we went on a mission of cleaning the territory to stop the spread of the virus", said Mohammed Al Taluli, an asylum seeker who arrived on the Greek island in October after fleeing persecution in his native Gaza and who now lives outside the camp due to his poor health.

    And he says the initiative was met with a lot of enthusiasm from the local population and the Greek authorities that provided the group with sanitation tools and cleaning equipment.

    Screenshot
    © Sputnik /
    Screenshot

    Residents of the camps, however, met the move with a lot of skepticism and even indifference.

    "One of the main problems is that a lot of the asylum seekers were unaware of what the virus was and how it spread. Nobody has TV sets, lots of them do have phones but have no access to internet so they don't know how serious the situation is", explained Al Taluli.

    Gradually, things started changing after authorities who recognised the importance of the move gave Al Taluli and other activists loud speakers to spread the word of the pandemic and urge asylum seekers to join together to combat the virus. Yet, only thirty of the camp's 3,000 residents decided to participate in the initiative, and those who did take part, wanted to give up on the initiative several days after it kicked off.

    "Many still don't realise that this is a ticking time bomb that will eventually go off. If the virus reaches the camp, many will not be able to survive".

    The camp does have medical personnel who attend to asylum seekers' needs on a regular basis. Those who have serious health conditions are often transferred to hospitals outside of the camp but if an outbreak of the virus occurs the area's medical institutions will not be able to cope with the crisis, believes Al Taluli.

    Screenshot
    © Sputnik /
    Screenshot

    Yet, he is hopeful that eventually people will realise the importance of hygiene to keep the virus at bay. "We aim at having a representative from each caravan participate in the cleaning initiative and I am sure that we will soon reach this goal, especially given the fact that we will step up our advocacy with the help of posters and banners [explaining the dangers of COVID-19] that will be spread all over the camp".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    migrants, COVID-19, Asylum, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse