Register
17:03 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A telecommunications mast damaged by fire is seen in Sparkhill, masts have in recent days been vandalised amid conspiracy theories linking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 5G masts, Birmingham, Britain, April 6, 2020

    There is 'an Element of Scaremongering' Over Chinese Tech Firms in UK - Academic

    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/15/1078901586_0:89:3195:1886_1200x675_80_0_0_765155d94ce384c278ccfe5ae9dd9a5d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004141078952175-there-is-an-element-of-scaremongering-over-chinese-tech-firms-in-uk---academic/

    A UK-based technology company has been summoned to the House of Commons to answer questions over the transfer of security software to Chinese-owned businesses. But is the British government right to believe that Chinese companies, such as Huawei, could pose a threat to national security?

    How will the West’s relationship with Beijing progress, both politically and economically, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? Tom Harper, assistant professor at Neijiang Normal University in China, gave his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Is Westminster right to believe that Chinese technology companies pose a national security risk for the UK?

    Tom Harper: This debate is going on amidst two trends, the first of which is attempts by Chinese technology firms to become less reliant on American components, most notably with Huawei’s latest phone model having no American components.

    It’s also part of a wider American campaign against technology firms, most notably with their attempts to get their allies to ban Huawei’s participation in rolling out 5G, which has been struck a blow following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to allow a limited rollout of it in the UK.

    The current fears over the Chinese firms, and in particular Huawei, are very much influenced by this campaign, particularly the idea that they are an arm of the Chinese state; so in many ways, this is a continuation of this.

    What is likely is that the opponents of this move have seen the conspiracies over 5G and coronavirus, and seen an opportunity to try and reverse this decision, so it’s really sort of a conclusion of that. Whilst it is still uncertain whether they will reverse this or not, there are still many problems with the campaign against Huawei - most notably in the fact that American officials have not really provided much in the way of convincing evidence over links to the Chinese state; so there is a degree of scaremongering in there, absolutely.

    Sputnik: Could the UK pull out of its 5G deal with Huawei?

    Tom Harper: There is definitely going to be a lot more pressure on Boris Johnson to do so, because there are a lot of Conservative backbenchers, like Iain Duncan-Smith, who are against this; I think that there will be a lot more pressure.

    At the moment, Boris Johnson has probably got a strong enough majority to resist this so far, but I think that the pressure will be growing, and he’s going to be getting a lot of pressure from the other side of the Atlantic. But then, there is also going to be a lot of pressure from the other side of the world.

    China will still very much be a part of the UK’s economic future, as it is one of the biggest areas in the world for economic growth, so there is going to be a lot of pressure to keep that going; Boris Johnson is in danger of being crushed between two contradicting sides, in that regard.

    Sputnik: How do you see the West’s relationship with China progressing on both a political and economic level in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic?

    A logo is pictured on a Huawei NetEngine 8000 Intelligent Metro Router during a 5G event in London, on February 20, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / ISABEL INFANTES
    Huawei Appoints Sir Michael Rake to UK Board Amid Fight Against 5G Spy Claims, US Trade War On China
    Tom Harper: There have been projections by economists from Goldman-Sachs and JP Morgan, which project that the GDP of the United States will drop by up to five percent over the next couple of quarters, which means that it’s possible that China’s could become the largest sooner than expected - which, in turn, could lead to a growth in Chinese hard power. But it will also weaken Chinese soft power, and there may be a temptation within Chinese political circles to abandon soft power and to just focus on hard power, which is very dangerous.

    This pivot has been alluded to by the head of MI6, who claimed that power and money have committed eastwards, and it’s also been claimed by hawkish observers in the US, that the coronavirus has shattered the myth of American global supremacy, which I think is over the poor US response to the coronavirus. EU foreign policy advisers have claimed that COVID-19 could be the US’ "Suez moment", as in the degradation of US power, in the same way that Suez demonstrated the degradation of British power back in 1956.

    We can see this as a continuation of the trend of 2008, but on a greater scale; there have been a lot of worry and comparisons with the 1930s. There will be a political reckoning and there will be a sort of greater blame game over the virus - which we’ve seen already with the attempts to call COVID-19 the "Wuhan Virus" or the "Chinese Virus", which will degrade ties between China and the west further, so there will be greater tensions, so in many ways we live in interesting times, but also very dangerous times indeed.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Huawei, China, 5G, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse