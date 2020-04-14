Register
04:50 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian flag

    'Reverse Globalisation': India May Follow Germany’s Experience in Post-COVID Battle, Economist Says

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106985/91/1069859116_0:308:6016:3692_1200x675_80_0_0_2fcc683b1b1e541db3117e9f3aa40e3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004141078937461-reverse-globalisation-india-may-follow-germanys-experience-in-post-covid-battle-economist-says/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The unprecedented public health crisis due to COVID-19 has sent markets across the globe into a tizzy. As the value of companies has been going down much faster than estimated, some global giants are seeking opportunities to acquire strategic sectors in distress.

    According to monthly data collected by agencies related to market share, it is estimated that investors have lost over $420 billion in March alone, with around 50 companies losing half of their market shares in a month. A similar trend has been witnessed in every country, of which the worst-affected remains the members of the European Union. 

    On 8 April, Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved changes to Germany’s foreign investment laws to prevent opportunistic acquisitions of domestic companies hit by COVID-19. 

    “As the current situation shows, we in Germany and Europe need to have our own competencies and technologies in certain areas,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier while approving the changes in law.

    Rahul Gandhi, the top leader of India’s opposition Congress Party, raised a similar demand and said: “The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates, making those attractive targets for takeovers. The Government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis.”

    Almost every major institution is making grim predictions for the financial health of the Indian economy, and the World Bank on Sunday forecast 1.5-2.8 percent growth, which would be the lowest since the 1991 crisis.

    As a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 has brought the country to a standstill, there are fears that the worst phase of the economy may last for years.  

    N R Bhanumurthy, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy – a premier think tank in India that contributes to policy reforms at all levels of the government –  told Sputnik that the “Indian economy could register low growth that we have not seen in the past three decades”.  

    Sputnik: What is your analysis about the impact of COVID-19 on Indian economy?

    Bhanumurthy: The pandemic situation is still evolving and it is only increasing uncertainty day by day. While it is difficult to assess its impact on the economy at this juncture, there are some transmission mechanisms that are visible. But unfortunately, the adverse impact appears to affect almost all the sectors, except in the case of agriculture, which is mostly subsistence production.

    Sputnik: How much could it dent the economy, considering the current situation?

    Bhanumurthy: At this stage, one can fairly assess that while India may not enter recession, given that the global economy is getting into recession, but the Indian economy could register low growth that we have not seen in the past three decades. This would also depend on how the public policy would navigate the economy in these unprecedented times. The economy appears to have suddenly halted. But the recovery may not be 'V' shaped. Rather we might see an elongated 'U' shape (the economic slowdown will sustain for years) with a highly staggered recovery.  

    Sputnik: Several countries, like Germany, have already started taking steps to sustain its economy through this crisis, which indicates that investment will definitely come down to India from the developed world. What would you suggest to the government to minimise the impact?

    Bhanumurthy: Given Germany's decision, it is clear that there could be another bout of protectionism. Apart from tariffs, countries could undertake regulatory measures to ensure protectionism. In other words, there could be de facto and de jure measures for protecting domestic industries – a kind of reverse globalisation. There could be similar concerns in India as well, and there are not many options other than learning from the German experience.  

    Sputnik: As per the estimate by the UN, 400 million Indian workers will go into poverty. What should the government do to prevent this major crisis… maybe some kind of step-by-step initiative?

    Bhanumurthy: The UN's assessment is based on the fact that there is no intervention from the governments (both Centre and States). However, there are various measures that are taken by various governments and we also expect some more fiscal support for poor and rural households. There are already some measures that help both the formal and informal sectors. But there is a need for a lot more measures so that people do not fall below the poverty line again.

    Sputnik: Indian industries, including exporters, are seeking a $200-300 billion package. Does the country’s financial health allow this amount of economic stimulus and what ways would you suggest to provide relief to industries?

    Bhanumurthy: Given the current global environment, we may need to focus less on the exports front, at least for the time being. However, for industry, the government and the RBI have already taken various measures that implicitly should support industry. But once the demand in the economy revives after the lockdown ends, there would be a recovery in the industrial sector. We also need to understand how these industries have protected labourers.

    Sputnik: How much will health infrastructure spending increase in the backdrop of this pandemic?   

    Bhanumurthy: There are various reports that suggest that India spends just about 1% (including salaries) of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on health. Given the pandemic, there are not many options for the government other than enhancing allocations in order to improve health infrastructure and services.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Economist Zeroes in on Five Steps India Must Take to Remain Relevant in Post COVID-19 World Order
    India Asks States to Facilitate Food Industries, May Ease Some Restrictions If Lockdown Extended
    Tags:
    European Union, Europeans, 2008 Global Economic Crisis, economic crisis, life under COVID-19 quarantine, COVID-19, Economy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse