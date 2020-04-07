Register
04:54 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

    Unequal Alliance: Brazil Makes Concessions to US But Hears Only New Threats in Return – Academic

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (55)
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/00/1078560095_0:0:2749:1547_1200x675_80_0_0_d1a89d93f65bed2d1cd56545cc62dba5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004071078858852-unequal-alliance-brazil-makes-concessions-to-us-but-hears-only-new-threats-in-return--academic/

    Since issuing a threat to impose steel and aluminium tariffs on Brazil last year, Donald Trump has not ruled out travel restrictions against the country which has found itself in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Brazilian academic Ricardo Balistiero has explained why Trump is giving no quarter to Brazil despite Jair Bolsonaro's loyalty.

    The increasing spread of COVID-19 cases in Brazil has prompted the Trump administration to consider imposing a travel ban on the country.

    "Yes, we are absolutely hunting at a ban", Donald Trump said during a 31 March press conference. "Brazil had no problem right up until just a quick time ago. And now they are starting to get inflamed".

    As of 5 April, Brazil's health minister reported 11,130 confirmed cases as well as 486 deaths. Until recently President Jair Bolsonaro has opposed the imposition of tough quarantine measures denouncing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak as "hysteria". Likewise, he made no comments with regard to the potential US travel ban following Trump's announcement.

    US & Brazil: Anything But Equal Partners

    If the US imposes travel restrictions on Brazil, the Latin American country will face further challenges in tackling the consequences of the coronavirus crisis, says Ricardo Balistiero, a lecturer at the Mauá Institute of Technology (MIT).

    "Not the United States as a country, but [Donald] Trump, as the leader of the country, is one of a few [Jair] Bolsonaro allies in the world", Balistiero underscores, adding that "no matter what the US does, we [Brazil] accept everything".

    At the same time, Brasilia has strained relations with a number of important geopolitical players, according to the academic. He refers to Bolsonaro's row with Germany and France over climate issues, and recollects that recently the president's son, Eduardo, has made offensive remarks about China's role in the coronavirus outbreak triggering a spat with Beijing. Balistiero opines that Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country has inflicted further damage to his international image.

    While the Trump-Bolsonaro alignment has prompted some media outlets to suggest that the Brazilian is "emulating" Donald Trump and even go so far as to call him the "Trump of the Tropics", the relationship between the countries is not based on equality, the academic notes.

    The White House puts US interests first: during a March meeting with Bolsonaro at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump refused to rule out the possibility of imposing steel and aluminium tariffs on the South American nation. Earlier, in December of 2019, Donald Trump announced that he would slap metal levies on Brazil but then backpedalled on the measure.

    "Our position is weak, until today we have made many concessions and have not received anything tangible in return", says the Brazilian academic. "What we have received is the threat of introducing duties on steel, and now the threat of cancelling flights".

    According to Balistiero, Brazil should defend its interests, especially in times of crisis.

    "We need a little bit more pride so we can put forward our demands in the situations as one that is unfolding today as the eighth world economy and have weight in the negotiations if some decision is made unilaterally", he emphasises.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (55)

    Related:

    Brazil's Bolsonaro Tests Negative for Coronavirus
    Brazil's Minister of Health Commends Bolsonaro to Undergo Coronavirus Test Again
    How COVID-19 is Hitting Brazil's Economy, Bolsonaro's Approval Ratings
    Tags:
    import tariffs, steel tariffs, travel ban, Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump, coronavirus, COVID-19, United States, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse