Register
00:03 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Medical staff members hold placards as they stand outside a hospital to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the disease, in Kolkata, India, April 5, 2020.

    COVID-19: Blessing in Disguise For India's Political Parties as They Deploy Workers on Ground?

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (52)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107886/08/1078860814_0:85:3043:1797_1200x675_80_0_0_0d6ade29d851691a01232238547135b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004061078855052-covid-19-blessing-in-disguise-for-indias-political-parties-as-they-deploy-workers-on-ground/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's political parties are increasing their physical presence, with hundreds of party workers engaged in the distribution of COVID-19 relief materials to the poor. But will this worker mobilisation yield political and electoral benefits?

    Denying that political parties would reap benefit as a result of the relief efforts undertaken by party workers that could eventually be transformed into electoral rewards, political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay notes that electoral gains or losses are going to be built by the larger narrative which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP, have been able to present to people.

    “There is a very subliminal Hindutva campaign and it becomes very overt when Tablighi Jamaat comes up. This has given a huge opportunity to the BJP to convert [the] entire COVID experience into yet another episode of Islamophobia,” Mukhopadhyay said.

    A major chunk of COVID-19 cases in India, 30 percent as mentioned by the Indian health ministry, have resulted from the gathering of the Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat at an event in Delhi in mid-March, in which over 1,800 people from 41 countries participated. Most of these people were later traced and found to be positive for Coronavirus.

    Yet another important narrative that is likely to affect the outcome of elections is rationality, according to the analyst.

    “Has BJP and Modi has been able to convince people to keep rationality out of the framework? …You have activities like banging plate and lighting diyas (lamps). These keep people engaged.”

    Political parties are actively engaging in an on-the-ground relief operation to slow the spread of COVID-19, with a mass deployment of party workers. While this is the need of the hour, parties face criticism for pushing ulterior motives and vested interests in such critical times through these relief campaigns.

    While India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distributed food relief kits with Modi’s picture and name on it, the youth wing of India’s main opposition party Congress began a similar initiative with a picture of ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi on the bags.

    ​Expressing his scepticism about the capacity of political parties to reach out to people, Mukhopadhyay pointed out that “political parties have always used opportunities to put the face of the leader on top. At the end of it, it's less of a food packet, more of a handbill. It is publicity material.”

    Political party eagerness to engage with workers and voters during times of crisis is evident as party leaders such as the Samajwadi Party chief and former head of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, Akhilesh Yadav, expressed interest in being part of the relief campaign, extending aid with the support of party workers who use bicycles to distribute food to poor people in villages. The bicycle is the party’s election symbol, and Uttar Pradesh will vote in 2022.

    ​India currently has 4778 positive COVID-19 cases and 136 dead from the pandemic. The country is under a 21-day complete lockdown implemented by the Indian government that came into effect midnight 24 March.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (52)

    Related:

    India Develops Full Body Disinfection Chamber for Health Workers Combating COVID-19
    COVID-19: India Considers Supply of 'Game Changer' Drug After Requests From Trump, 29 Nations
    Twitter Flooded With 'Requests to PM' Modi to Promote Ayurveda in India’s Fight Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Politics, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse