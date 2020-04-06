Register
11:55 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People gather at the entrance for the New York State Department of Labor offices, which closed to the public due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., March 20, 2020

    Heading to Great Depression? What the Best Solution to Skyrocketing Unemployment in US & UK May be

    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107885/37/1078853738_0:285:3072:2013_1200x675_80_0_0_54b2976cef7cc0a599870162c7bb25f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004061078853558-heading-to-great-depression-what-the-best-solution-to-skyrocketing-unemployment-in-us--uk-may-be/

    The coronavirus-related recession is threatening to drag the US and UK's economies into a crisis comparable only to the Great Depression of the 1930s leaving millions unemployed. Economists have outlined the causes of the crisis and offered ways to solve the unemployment dilemma.

    Unemployment in the UK could reach over 6 million people, or around 21% of the country's workforce, while the number of unemployed in the US could reach 52.8 million, or nearly a third of its manpower, as British-American labour economist and academic David Blanchflower has warned in his recent op-ed for The Guardian. For comparison's sake in the 1930s, the UK and US unemployment rates rose up to 15.4% and 24.9%, respectively. Under these circumstances the 2008 financial crisis appears all but "trivial", according to the media outlet.

    For its part, Fitch Ratings Inc., one of the "Big Three credit rating agencies", forecast that global economic activity will decline by 1.9% in 2020 sending America's GDP down by 3.3% and the UK's by 3.9%.

    High Unemployment Rates Will Go Down After Reaching Peak

    To tackle the emerging problem, authorities in Britain and America have rolled out a whole set of monetary and stimulus measures. In late March, Washington introduced a $2 trillion package, the largest in US history, to provide COVID-19 economic relief. For its part, the UK announced a £330 billion ($398 billion) emergency government programme.

    According to Joseph Gagnon, a former visiting associate director of the Division of Monetary Affairs at the US Federal Reserve Board, "high unemployment is a good sign because it means people are staying at home and reducing spread of the virus".

    "A very high unemployment rate, possibly above 20 percent, is likely for April and May, but it should fall thereafter", he says, emphasising the importance of the government's "three very large programmes to help" mitigate the negative economic impact of the virus and support those hit by the recession.

    "First, $1,200 checks to every adult and $500 for each child; second, expansion of unemployment insurance to cover self-employed and gig workers plus all unemployed get an extra $600/week on top of normal benefit for 4 months; third, small businesses get loans they do not have to pay back if they rehire their workers quickly", he elaborates, admitting that that big question is as to how rapidly the money will be transferred to the unemployed.

    Walkers and cyclists take to the east front of the U.S. Capitol during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as personal exercise is exempted from the city-wide stay at home orders, in Washington, U.S. April 3, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Walkers and cyclists take to the east front of the U.S. Capitol during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as personal exercise is exempted from the city-wide stay at home orders, in Washington, U.S. April 3, 2020.

    Why 2008 Crisis Was 'Easier' to Tackle

    The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting very hard the productive capacity of all economies, causing disruption in the supply chains of big enterprises and knocking many small firms out of the market, notes Antonio Moreno, professor of economics and finance at the University of Navarra, Spain.

    Moreno argues that the damage caused by the 2008 crisis was easier to tackle because it hit a limited number of very large financial institutions which were bailed out by governments. In contrast, the current health shock has impacted the real economy in the first place, he highlights, adding that the financial sector may suffer later. What's worse, it has dealt a heavy blow to a myriad of retail and small enterprises that are going to have a hard time now, according to the professor.

    The academic outlines two key aspects in paving the way for recovery: first and foremost, it's important to stop the virus itself both in Britain and the US, in order to "resume economic activity with good health conditions".

    Second, the US and the UK should continue to take monetary and fiscal measures aimed at "providing liquidity to the banking sector, so that banks can keep lending to firms that are in a financial struggle these days". The idea to send stimulus checks directly to the population would help "keep the demand afloat", according to the academic.

    However, Moreno highlights that the aforementioned economic measures are temporary and can't last forever, otherwise it would have a negative impact on the financial sector: "The sooner the situation improves, the more transitory this monetary policy help is going to be", the professor points out. "This would be the best scenario for the financial system and the economies overall".

    Global Cooperation is the Best Way to Solve the Problem

    The striking employment data in the UK and the US amid the coronavirus pandemic is by no means surprising, agrees Bo Chen, the Chutian Professor in Economics at Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Research Associate at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, outlining two main reasons behind the trend.

    On the one hand, COVID-19 is a "drastic shock to both supply and demand", he says explaining that "broken supply chains and weak demand make production harder to continue". While, on the other hand, "the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic breaks the confidence of the employers such that they choose to directly fire workers rather than keep them partly employed".

    In contrast to Moreno, Chen expresses skepticism over the "unprecedentedly tremendous stimulus plan" adopted by Washington and London to save the economy, by saying that it is "widely deemed insufficient, even in the short run". What can really heal the countries' economy and fix the unemployment problem is "global cooperation", the academic says dubbing it "the best and fundamental solution".

    "We should reduce tariffs and other trade barriers to help save the already fragile global supply chain", Chen underscores. "We also should share relevant data and pay attention to the experience of other countries so that we can know how to be more effective to protect ourselves and researchers can accelerate the process of developing medicines and vaccines".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Wall Street Stocks Open Lower Following Announcement of Grim US Unemployment Data
    Congressional Budget Office Expects US Unemployment Rate to Exceed 10% in Second Quarter
    Bigger Boat: 6.6M People Sought Unemployment Benefits, a $2T Package Won't Work
    Tags:
    Great Depression, 2008 Global Economic Crisis, coronavirus, COVID-19, high unemployment, unemployment rate, unemployment, job, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse