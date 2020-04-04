Register
15:00 GMT04 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Head of Israel's Blue and White Party Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they attend a memorial ceremony for the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem as Israel marks the 24th anniversary of Rabin's killing by an ultra-nationalist Jewish assassin, November 10, 2019

    Benny & Bibi: How the Israeli 'Deep State' Got Hit Below the Belt and What New Gov't Will Look Like

    © REUTERS / Heidi Levine
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107876/94/1078769477_0:147:3073:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_aca93ce67a408c02aa9ea64c53041c8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004041078833145-benny--bibi-how-the-israeli-deep-state-got-hit-below-the-belt-and-what-new-govt-will-look-like/

    A coalition agreement between Likud and Kahol Lavan is expected to be signed any day now. Israeli observers have explained Benny Gantz's sudden decision to team up with Benjamin Netanyahu and whether a government will be formed at long last.

    In a dramatic twist of fate, Benny Gantz, who repeatedly vowed to never join a government headed by the indicted Israeli prime minister, agreed to form a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu last Thursday. The choice came at a price for Gantz as he broke with nearly half of his party while his coalition collapsed. One might wonder as to why the former chief of General Staff made this U-turn.

    What's Behind Gantz's Abrupt Change of Heart?

    Israeli author, publicist and blogger Yuri Moor, explains that one should bear in mind that during the last three election campaigns the Israeli "post-Zionist media" were unanimously backing Gantz in order to unseat the incumbent prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

    "After the 2 March elections, this goal was within their reach. But then powerful external forces intervened: novel coronavirus got in the way of the great political wheeler-dealers and ruined their game", Moor remarks, adding that under the new circumstances the post-Zionist media has largely lost its veneer of omnipotence.

    According to the publicist, Gantz realised that in the next election the Israeli people's choice would be less dependent on the media and it would not be in his favour: in time of crisis people would elect Netanyahu, a more experienced politician.

    "It is also possible that Gantz sees that it would be much harder to rule the country under the new conditions, and given the he has neither ministerial nor parliamentary experience, he decided to learn from Netanyahu for a year and a half", the author suggests.

    Nelly Gutina, an Israeli author and political commentator agrees that the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons why Gantz decided to team up with Netanyahu.

    "He comprehended that changing horses in midstream is fraught with risks", she presumes. "There is too much responsibility in the event of a likely failure. The press started leaking that Gantz would like to wait seven months and consolidate his power in the Knesset instead of becoming prime minister during the epidemic".

    The second reason, according to Gutina, is that the Kahol Lavan leader could have realised that his political allies are using him as "a tool against Bibi" while trying to oust the prime minister no matter what.

    Avigdor Eskin, an Israeli political analyst, deems that the major reasons behind Gantz's change of heart originated from deep-seated problems within the Kahol Lavan-led coalition.

    First, "Kachol Lavan's potential coalition could not be formed with the Arab Joint List, because three Knesset members of this potential coalition had announced that they would not participate in this deal with the Arab party", Eskin notes. "The leader of Kachol Lavan and some of his closest allies did not like the idea of forming the coalition with the Joint List. The move towards Netanyahu was natural for them".

    Second, "there were severe internal problems inside the Kachol Lavan party, which is a conglomerate of three different political movements; Benjamin Gantz has felt at certain point, that he will be better off with Netanyahu than with Yair Lapid and Avraham Ayalon", the political analyst emphasises.

    A billboard shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, Israeli Former Defense Minister and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) right-wing party Avigdor Lieberman, center, and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, wearing masks in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    A billboard shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, Israeli Former Defense Minister and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) right-wing party Avigdor Lieberman, center, and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, wearing masks in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

    Lieberman is the Biggest Loser

    Benny Gantz's sudden political maneouvre has seemingly caught his ally, Yisrael Beiteinu's Avigdor Lieberman, off guard. Ahead of the March elections Lieberman predicted that the Kahol Lavan-led coalition would have "61 seats without Netanyahu", adding that a "unity government" was no longer on the table.

    "This is a knockdown for Lieberman", says Eskin. "He is left outside with no real influence. This will be an electoral blow for him in the future".

    Nelly Gutina agrees with Eskin: according to her, the leader of Yisrael Beiteinu has become used to his status of a "king maker" as he garnered maximum political benefits when each of the two blocs needed a coalition mate to outweigh the opponents.

    "This approach allowed Lieberman, who gained only five mandates, to assume the position of a minister of defense without having sufficient qualification", she says. "Today, many analysts predict that his political career is over if Ganz and Bibi reach a compromise".

    If a Netanyahu-Gantz government is created, Lieberman’s faction will turn into backbenchers with minimal impact on what is happening, suggests Yuri Moor.

    "Lieberman, in my opinion, always knew that this would happen", he says. "I got the impression that his task had nothing to do with forming of any coalition, or pushing any agenda or program, and not even influence in the future government. His only task was to prevent Netanyahu from forming a coalition and thereby force him to step down. He recently let it slip that he was offended by Netanyahu".
    A man wears a face mask as he walks in a market in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    A man wears a face mask as he walks in a market in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020

    The Netanyahu-Gantz Gov't is Coming

    After three snap votes in a row, the question that is on everyone's minds is whether this time Israeli lawmakers will finally form the country's government. According to Moor, this time an alliance between Netanyahu and Gantz is likely to be a strong one, despite simmering contradictions. The truth of the matter is that neither side is interested in torpedoing the deal amid the unfolding crisis, he believes.

    "If the coalition is disbanded on Netanyahu's initiative, Ganz would automatically become a head of the transitional government for the election period", the publicist explains. Therefore, Netanyahu is not interested in taking such a step. It does not make sense for Gantz to destroy the coalition either: after a year and a half, he will receive his prize in the form of a prime minister’s chair".

    Gutina shares a similar stance: "Once Gantz made his decision, there's no turning back, because the Kahol Lavan bloc has already collapsed and cannot be reassembled".

    "From the point of view of those who created this politico-technological project for the purpose of ousting Bibi… Gantz failed to meet their expectations", she says. "However, now, Gantz and his party fellows can continue their political life under the wing of Netanyahu".

    According to Gutina, the Israeli "deep state" got a hit below the belt as neither Lieberman nor Gantz managed to knock Netanyahu off his stride.

    "We will see Netanyahu and Gantz hustling now for a certain period of time", foresees Avigdor Eskin. "Netanyahu is stronger in these negotiations. The certain outcome will be a new government. It is coming".

    In general, it does not really matter whether the new government will be formed by Passover or after the holidays, adds Moor: "Despite the Israeli media is throwing temper tantrums about the lack of a permanent government, the current temporary one perfectly copes with the ongoing critical situation while the Knesset accomplishes its tasks by allocating all the necessary funds to combat the pandemic and help those who have lost their income", the Israeli publicist concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Gaza-Border Rallies Cancelled, Hamas Eyes Indirect Cooperation With Israel to Curb Coronavirus
    IDF, US Military Hold Joint Drills Using F-35 Jets in Southern Israel Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Photo
    Hamas is Struggling to Keep COVID-19 at Bay, Slams Israel for Outbreak on the Strip
    Tags:
    national unity government, elections, Yisrael Beiteinu, Likud Party, Kahol Lavan, Avigdor Lieberman, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 March - 3 April
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse