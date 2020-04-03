Register
00:25 GMT04 April 2020
    Belgrade parliamentarian Draginja Vlk

    Russian Aid to Help Serbia Avoid Italian Scenario Amid Pandemic - Lawmaker

    Opinion
    0 90
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Serbia is ready to follow the recommendations of highly qualified Russian specialists in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the situation from sliding into worst-case scenarios, city of Belgrade parliamentarian Draginja Vlk said.

    "The help of the Russian Federation is of great importance to us. In order not to experience the Italian and Spanish scenario, Russian support comes at the right time", she said. "We believe in the knowledge of Russian specialists, and we will work in accordance with their recommendations."

    On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said aerospace forces would carry out 11 flights to Serbia to deliver medical equipment and send 87 military doctors and virologists.

    Russian's Aid to Serbia

    The lawmaker pointed out that Serbia is in a very difficult situation as the number of patients is increasing every day.

    "This is fraternal help from the Russian Federation", Vlk stressed. "The great assistance of Russia to Serbia in this situation is of great importance."

    Serbia and President Aleksandar Vucic are very grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for not forgetting Serbia, she added, despite the problems that Russia itself is facing. Vucic is someone who does everything possible to protect his citizens, just like Putin, the lawmaker said.

    On Friday, five planes from Russia are expected to arrive in Serbia, while six aircraft will come on Saturday.

    To date, Serbia has registered more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease on its soil and 31 fatalities.

    Major Issues Amid Pandemic

    Serbia’s major problem amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis is the need to purchase medical equipment abroad because the country does not have any such production, Vlk shared.

    "Serbia needs help to avoid the collapse of the health system that we saw in Italy and Spain", Vlk said. "The biggest problem is that Serbia does not produce medical equipment but buys a large part of the equipment from abroad, and since all countries are burdened by the same problem, procurement becomes more complicated and slower. We do not have enough time", she stressed.

    Vlk pointed out that no country in the world could have been ready for such a situation, and neither could Serbia.

    "But the significant difference between Serbia and European countries in the fight against coronavirus is that there is President Alexander Vucic in Serbia and that Serbia has friends", she added.

    Another major problem in Serbia is the problem with respirators, the lawmaker continued.

    "Our president is trying to buy as many respirators as possible through personal contacts around the world", she said. "The problem is also that nurses and doctors get tired."

    Vlk underlined that the fact that although Serbia has used all its resources in this fight, the number of those infected and dead is growing.

    "That is why we hope that the help that comes from Russia will help protect us from the coronavirus", she said. "The knowledge of Russian specialists and the assistance they provide to us are extremely important."

    Situation with Pandemic in Serbia Under Control

    The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in Serbia is currently under control, Vlk stressed.

    "According to experts in this field, the pandemic is still under control in Serbia", Vlk stated. "On the advice of foreign experts, we have introduced all the measures that were necessary amid the pandemic. Regardless of the quality of care, doctors face problems."

    Vlk pointed out that according to the experts, this pandemic can only be contained and controlled if physical contact between people is reduced.

    "It is not easy for people to follow all the measures, but they know that the situation is serious", she said. "At the moment, the government of the Republic of Serbia is doing very well, and almost all measures are being followed."

    Vlk shared that the biggest problem at the beginning of the pandemic was the large number of the Serbs who unexpectedly returned from abroad.

    "That could lead to an increase in the number of patients. The pandemic is currently under control, but we still have people who do not obey", she added.
    Vlk continued to say that today is the 29th day of the fight against the coronavirus and stressed that on the very first day, the Serbian president formed two anti-crisis headquarters: one is economically led by the president, and the other is a medical one, in which there are epidemiologists and doctors and all other relevant factors.

    "This shows his responsibility as a leader - our president assumed all responsibility for the country. All ministers are working hard to overcome this crisis as best as possible", she said. "Personally, I am very grateful to our president, first of all, and to our Minister of Health and also the Minister of Labor Zoran Djordjevic, whose big task is to prevent the coronavirus from getting to the gerontological centres - we know that older people are the most vulnerable, and therefore the most stringent measures of protection are in place there."

    The lawmaker went on to say that on the recommendation of the country’s president, special economic measures were taken to prevent the growth of unemployment.

    "The Government of the Republic of Serbia introduced special measures for a moratorium on loan payments, promised assistance to all citizens of Serbia in the amount of 100 euros, as well as special assistance to entrepreneurs", she explained. "After this epidemic, it will also be very much appreciated if entrepreneurs have not laid off their workers. Given that the situation is very dangerous, I advise everyone not to leave home without the need, to observe measures taken by the government, and also to avoid contact with friends. I also ask older people not to go outside, and young and healthy people to participate in volunteer centers as much as possible. This is the least we can do for our countries."

    Foreign Aid

    China, the United Arab Emirates as well as other countries are doing their utmost to help Serbia deal with the coronavirus outbreak, Vlk revealed.

    "The Chinese experts sent to Serbia by Chinese President Xi have been in Serbia for ten days", Vlk said. "They help us because they are doctors and experts who managed to cope with the pandemic in their country. China, the UAE, and some other countries are doing their best to help Serbia in the struggle, and we are very grateful to them."

    Russia sending humanitarian aid to Belgrade demonstrates that Serbia will never be left on its own anymore, Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday, while greeting a Russian humanitarian flight.

    One Il-76 military transport aircraft has already landed at the Batajnica airfield near Belgrade. Altogether, eight medical teams and one radiological, chemical and biological defense group will be sent to the Balkan country by Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Serbia, Russia
