Register
15:26 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President of Planned Parenthood Leana Wen speaks during a protest against abortion bans

    Pro-Life vs Pro-Choice: How US COVID-19 Outbreak Stirs Up Partisan Animosity Over Abortion Ban

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107626/79/1076267930_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_5fbff43708d8f5d0cdfe5f419e9e54d4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004011078789097-pro-life-vs-pro-choice-how-us-covid-19-outbreak-stirs-up-partisan-animosity-over-abortion-ban/

    The coronavirus pandemic has unexpectedly stoked up the tension that already existed between pro-choice and pro-life groups in the US. American activists, political commentators and lawyers have weighed the pros and cons of the abortion ban imposed by a number of states across the country.

    As the coronavirus pandemic is gathering pace in the US, state governors are struggling to accumulate all the healthcare resources to stem the tide of the disease: On 20 March, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ordered two clinics to suspend performing abortions in order to preserve much-needed medical supplies and protective gear amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Three days later, Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton followed suit, threatening that failure to comply with the order would result in "penalties of up to $1,000 or 180 days of jail time". In addition, Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Iowa have either restricted or limited the surgical termination of pregnancy, qualifying it as "non-essential and elective" during the state of emergency.

    US Abortion Bans: A Polarising Issue

    Meanwhile, left-leaning media outlets, non-profits and pundits have raised the alarm over what they have called the "exploiting of coronavirus crisis" by Republican-held states in order to "spread lies about abortions".

    "States are exploiting the pandemic to try and ban abortion," tweeted The New York Times' Lauren Kelly. "It’s completely absurd."

    "I guarantee at least some of the Texans about to be denied abortions are going to hop in their cars and leave the state. So, thanks for the virus spread, Texas GOP", noted abortion rights activist Robin Martin.

    Michael Shannon, political commentator and Newsmax and Cagle Syndicate columnist, opines that the arguments voiced against Trump and the GOP by American liberals don't hold water.

    "I would say hypocrisy is a word that's over-used now - but it's the only one that describes the situation," he notes. "The left claims that President Trump isn't doing enough to save lives from the China-flu. And then in the same breath, they criticised him for preventing them from killing the unborn. Evidently, life only matters to the left if they can vote."

    Shannon believes that the left are deliberately fanning the flames, being "obsessed with abortion". He highlights that "while infants may be immune" to coronavirus, they "can't escape the fanatical butchers at Planned Parenthood".

    "In Ohio, abortion clinics planned to defy the governor's order and stay open. So we have a situation where in New Jersey, the police threatened to arrest a man for holding a wedding which celebrates life, while abortion mills will continue to operate unimpeded in the service of death. It's just - it’s beyond despicable," he notes.

    On Monday, federal judges ruled to lift restrictions and suspend the ban in Texas, Ohio and Alabama. However, the fight over the moratorium on abortions continued in Texas with the Fifth Circuit putting the ruling on hold on 31 March, thus allowing the state's restriction order to be reinstated.

    ​According to Abby Johnson, the former director of a Texas Planned Parenthood clinic, the suspension of abortion procedures is completely justified.

    "I’m calling on every governor across the country to shutter abortion clinics as they are providing non-essential, elective procedures and taking up precious resources that need to be used elsewhere", she says. "It’s not just about abortions – all elective surgeries right now should be stopped if they are using up valuable PPE. Hospitals need that protective equipment and it should be used to treat patients who have the coronavirus, not on any elective procedure. Both medical and surgical abortions require PPE."

    Johnson argues that as a taxpayer funded business, Planned Parenthood should "donate all of their PPE to hospitals and clinics that are treating patients with the coronavirus". "After all, we paid for it as taxpayers", she stresses.

    The spokesperson for Students for Life echoes the anti-abortion activist: "The governors of Ohio and Texas are acting in the best interests of women as well as the sick in requiring that life-saving healthcare comes first."

    'Abortion Ban Violates US Constitution'

    However, Robert A. Sedler, a distinguished law professor at Wayne State University Law School specialising in US Constitutional law, holds a different stance.

    "The term 'non-essential surgical abortion' is a misnomer," he says. "An abortion is a medically necessary procedure in order to prevent an unwanted abortion from coming to term. It is important from a medical standpoint that an abortion be performed as early in the pregnancy as possible, since the potential medical problems with an abortion increase as the fetus grows in size."

    The law professor opines that on the other hand, "a ban on a 'non-essential surgical abortion' violates the Due Process Clause of the United States Constitution".

    "The United States Supreme Court has held that a woman's right to have an abortion prior to the stage of viability is a fundamental right protected by the guarantee of liberty under the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process Clause, Roe v. Wade (1973). It has also held that state laws that impose an undue burden on a woman's fundamental right to an abortion violate the Due Process Clause, Whole Women's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016)," Sedler emphasises.

    University of California-Hastings law professor David Levine also challenges the idea that abortion is properly classified as an "elective procedure" that can be postponed.

    "The motivations of women seeking abortions are too complex – health and safety for example – to easily classify", he says. "Also, the time element is crucial for abortion. It is more complex and less safe if there is substantial delay."

    According to him, the states certainly have broad powers to limit "nonessential" or elective medical procedures during this state of emergency which is happening all over the country now. However, given that the abortion issue raises a lot of questions he foresees the upsurge in court filings over the ban.

    "The state authorities could try to close or fine the clinics, or the clinics could seek guidance from a court through a motion for declaratory relief to see if they can continue to operate despite the emergency orders," Levine concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    COVID-19 in the US: Emergency Hospital Opens in New York's Central Park - Video
    Trump Says Russia Sent 'Very, Very Large Planeload' of Supplies to US to Fight COVID-19
    US Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing on COVID-19 Pandemic - Video
    Tags:
    Texas, Ohio, Republicans, pro-life, abortion, COVID-19, coronavirus, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse