Register
01:43 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens stands in front of a chart labeled “Goals of Community Mitigation” showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus as 1,500,000 - 2,200,000 without any intervention and a projected 100,000 - 240,000 deaths with intervention taken to curtail the spread of the virus during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2020

    Trump Maintains Support of ‘Middle America’, Which Sees ‘Big National Moment’ But Not Missteps

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (135)
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107878/34/1078783444_0:0:3045:1713_1200x675_80_0_0_31de83b56bfe2224a249c677a12424f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004011078783473-trump-maintains-support-of-middle-america-which-sees-big-national-moment-but-not-missteps-/

    Despite the Trump administration’s failure to address the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic before it had time to fester and spread throughout the US, US President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have remained remarkably high as he continues to offer up conjecture and other baseless claims amid the country’s crisis, one journalist told Sputnik.

    Nathan Phillips, freelance writer and editor with bipartisan civic organization Better Angels, joined Radio Sputnik’s “Political Misfits” on Tuesday to discuss both the president’s and country’s responses to the pandemic.

    Phillips reminded hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that those who are in so-called middle-America and red America - referring to those aligned with the GOP - have much more limited interactions with, and time for, the federal government than those in the media.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/divided-we-fall-ill
    “They’re not seeing every single gaffe Trump makes and every single contradictory statement coming out of the White House and seeing the contradictions with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)],” he pointed out. “They’re just seeing the big, national moment.”

    Due to the fact that few actually watch Trump’s entire news conferences, those predisposed to liking him will view outlets partial to him, the journalist noted. The issue then becomes that those individuals are shown just the few “charismatic” moments of the US president’s Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

    Phillips said that there is a lot of “psychological tribalism” among Trump supporters during this time. However, it’s not necessarily a trait that is unique to those who back 45.

    “There’s like this weird balance in American politics where the populist wing of either the right or the left will feel like there’s a big conspiracy on the other side to keep them out of politics, but then as soon as they get a president into the White House, they start feeling, ‘Oh, well we have to be civil and respect the government now,’” he highlighted.

    As far as the pushback against Trump’s policies, Phillips explained that Democratic Governors Gavin Newsom of California and New York’s Andrew Cuomo have been exhibiting leadership and have had news conferences go viral during this time when people are without direction.

    At the same time, he noted, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been putting in much more work than frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden during the pandemic.

    “Joe Biden has been very absent throughout this. Bernie Sanders has been doing a much better job of expressing solidarity with people through this kind of stuff,” Phillips said.

    When it comes to Trump, he explained, we have seen how he performs and know his leadership playbook.

    “Our faith as a country through this stage in the crisis is really going to depend on the professionals who surround Trump, like [Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases], but more importantly on the work of tens of thousands, and millions of people just responding to this as Americans,” Phillips said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (135)

    Related:

    Infection Protection: Russian Motorists Protect Themselves Amid Coronavirus
    New York City Paying Rikers Island Inmates $6/Hour to Dig Coronavirus Graves
    US Defense Secretary: COVID-19-Consumed Navy Carrier Will Not Be Evacuated
    US Marine Corps Halts 2,500-Troop Deployment to Australia Amid COVID-19 Travel Ban
    NY Times Creates ‘Alternative Universe’ to Bash China’s Disease Reporting System - Journo
    Tags:
    New York, California, Gavin Newsom, Andrew Cuomo, public health, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse