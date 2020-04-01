Register
01:43 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk by the entrance to US newspaper 'The New York Times' in New York

    NY Times Creates ‘Alternative Universe’ to Bash China’s Disease Reporting System - Journo

    © AFP 2020 / EMMANUEL DUNAND/FILES
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    315
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004011078783412-ny-times-creates-alternative-universe-to-bash-chinas-disease-reporting-system---journo/

    The New York Times has taken to attacking China’s disease reporting system, even as the COVID-19 pandemic bears down on the US. However, one expert told Sputnik the paper willfully misrepresents China’s complex but effective system by making circular arguments.

    Even as its hometown has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, with nearly as many cases by itself as China had, the New York Times ran a story titled “China Created a Fail-Safe System to Track Contagions. It Failed.” This Sunday story claims that China failed to use the system it developed after the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak to track future viral diseases. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/behind-the-latest-new-york-times-smear-a
    However, KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to CounterPunch and Dissident Voice, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Tuesday that the Times piece ignores key factual information to demonize China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    According to the Times article, the Contagious Disease National Direct Reporting System developed in the aftermath of the 2003 SARS epidemic was aimed at preventing future such outbreaks, but “didn’t work.”

    “After doctors in Wuhan began treating clusters of patients stricken with a mysterious pneumonia in December, the reporting was supposed to have been automatic. Instead, hospitals deferred to local health officials who, over a political aversion to sharing bad news, withheld information about cases from the national reporting system - keeping Beijing in the dark and delaying the response,” the Times article claims.

    “The central health authorities first learned about the outbreak not from the reporting system, but after unknown whistle-blowers leaked two internal documents online,” the article claims.

    However, according to Noh, the Times fails to take into account the complexity of the reporting system.

    “In this system, you get into trouble if you don’t report - not if you report. So that assertion that somehow the Chinese didn’t report because they were trying to cover their rear, it doesn’t make any sense,” Noh told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    “This is an epidemic out of the blue. There is no blame to be apportioned for this … China has had a national reporting system since the 1950s, and since that period, the detection rate has improved 56-fold, so it’s constantly getting better. One of the reasons why they put it in is because China was subject to biowarfare by the US during the Korean War - and this has been extensively documented. But, this automated system is called CIDARS - the China Infectious Disease Alert Reporting System - and it's coordinated with another system called the NIDARS - that’s the national reporting system - and the way that it works is if there’s a case, you diagnose it,” Noh explained.

    Noh noted that diagnosis itself is key, because if the illness hasn’t been diagnosed, it doesn’t get reported.

    “There are 6,000 stations reporting this information, and if every single one of them would report anything that came up to them, there would be so much noise in the system that it would be impossible to discern anything,” he noted. 

    “If the diagnosis fits one of 35 notifiable diseases - and it passes a certain threshold of occurrences and it has been confirmed - then its entered into the system, which sends it to a program, and this is the automated part that scans for aberrations. The input is not automatic, the scanning is automatic … if it’s deemed likely to be an occurrence, then the information is sent by text, SMS, to a county CDC [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] researcher who manually verifies or rejects,” Noh explained.

    “If the signal is deemed plausible, then at that point it’s considered verified, and it’s sent to the county, higher-level CDC for a field investigation. And then a field investigation is conducted, and it's either rejected or sent on for further action.”

    The Times article also states that while China has “cast itself as a model” amid the US and the rest of the world’s struggle to contain the disease, this “triumphant narrative obscures the early failures in reporting cases, squandered time that could have been used to slow infections in China before they exploded into a pandemic.”

    “This is pure propaganda,” Noh commented.

    “It is creating an alternative universe in which everything China does is wrong, and this is part of the general propaganda offensive, which is to say that first, this is a Chinese coronavirus, it’s endemic, it’s systemic to the Chinese system,” Noh said. 

    “And of course, correlate to that is that it can’t happen here. This is the ideological hubris which has gotten us to this point, this blindness which instead of preparing, learning, even lauding what China did, they invent flaws to beat up China,” he said.

    “The first signal that [shows] this article is fraudulent is the headline. Now, there’s no such thing as a fail-safe system, so you’ve already set up a tautology … Epidemiology is complex, so when you call something fail-safe, you’ve already set up the premise for your argument. And this, we have to remember, is a black swan,” Noh said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “The second thing in this article is there is no timeline. Now, any first-year law school student knows if you’re making a case of malfeasance  or error … anything drawing causality or consequence, you draw up a timeline to see if this theory of the case holds. There is none here, because if you looked at the timeline, the timeline wouldn’t uphold the claim. The fact is the Chinese reported it [COVID-19] very, very rapidly on [December] 27. It went up the chain, and the CDC started taking action. And on January 1, the Chinese CDC was in contact with the US CDC telling them everything that had happened. And very rapidly after that, the WHO [World Health Organization] was involved, the sequences were published, and action was taken on a large scale,” Noh added.

    “The third signal that tells you that this article is problematic is there are no diagrams. Now, the New York Times has a fantastic graphic arts department. So, they can create incredible diagrams and graphics, but they don’t. And the reporting system is a complex system, and the fact that they are not showing that to you shows that they are trying to obfuscate, not clarify. So, already, you know this does not pass the smell test. The New York Times view put forth in this article is it envisages the alert system being like a light switch or a panic button or some fire alarm. It’s a child’s vision of the world … it’s a complex system. It involves a complex process,” Noh stressed.

    The reporting system is primarily set up to detect known diseases, Noh added.

    “The key thing is that this was a disease of unknown origin … The system is primarily set up to detect known diseases ... it is actually quite common not to report that something is unknown. This underreporting is endemic on a global scale. In fact, many countries will not even report unknown pneumonia. But once it’s been reported, it’s resolved and investigated at the county level, not at some national level … it’s investigated at the county level, and this actually did happen. It happened in a very rapid process, so that assertion that the Times is making does not make any sense. The Chinese system requires lab confirmation, and that also puts a brake into the system, and it can also generate a lot of false positives, negative signals.”

    “It's a complex system that has a fairly good success rate, but it’s certainly not this kind of perfect, omniscient disease panopticon that all of a sudden failed because the bureaucrats in Wuhan suddenly intervened. That is a complete mischaracterization, and the New York Times is engaging in journalistic malpractice when it puts forth that argument,” Noh added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Videos: Bodies of NYC Coronavirus Victims Loaded via Forklift Into Refrigerated Trucks
    Dutch Sub Cuts Mission Short After Sailors Catch Coronavirus
    Infection Protection: Russian Motorists Protect Themselves Amid Coronavirus
    New York City Paying Rikers Island Inmates $6/Hour to Dig Coronavirus Graves
    US Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing on COVID-19 Outbreak - Video
    Tags:
    reporting, coronavirus, COVID-19, New York Times
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse