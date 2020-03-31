Register
01:19 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Head of Israel's Blue and White Party Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they attend a memorial ceremony for the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem as Israel marks the 24th anniversary of Rabin's killing by an ultra-nationalist Jewish assassin, November 10, 2019

    Gantz ‘Can’t Outsmart Netanyahu,’ So He Joined Him

    © REUTERS / Heidi Levine
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107876/94/1078769477_0:147:3073:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_aca93ce67a408c02aa9ea64c53041c8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003311078769513-gantz-cant-outsmart-netanyahu-so-he-joined-him/

    Israel’s Blue & White alliance leader Benny Gantz recently shocked supporters over his decision to enter a unity government with his rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While the move goes against Gantz’s previous claims that he’d never work with Netanyahu, one expert tells Sputnik that this is Gantz returning to subservience.

    Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Monday to discuss Gantz’s change of heart and the subsequent fallout from his broken promises.

    Peled told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that he predicted that Gantz would eventually be working for Netanyahu when Blue and White was formed last year through the merging of Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party with Telem and Yesh Atid.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/israeli-politics-takes-dramatic-turn-as-
    “He can’t outsmart Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s the best horse trader in the business. In Israeli politics, nobody is smarter, more experienced or more corrupt than he is,” he said. “And he’s got the ability to put things together. So not only does Benny Gantz end up going back on his promise to the voters - a promise that he’s made on three different campaigns … but Netanyahu also got him to completely dismantle the political alliance that he had with other parties.”

    It’s worth noting that Yesh Atid and Telem left the alliance on Sunday and formed the independent faction Yesh Atid-Telem.

    “[Gantz] lied to his constituents - three times. He reneged on all of his promises. He threw his allies under the bus. He turned out to be just as big a liar as any other major politician in Israeli politics,” Peled contended.

    At the same time, he said, it’s not a surprise, considering the fact that Netanyahu was previously Gantz’s boss when he served as chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces from 2011 to 2015.

    “He had to make a choice whether to renege on his promise to not sit with Netanyahu or renege on his promise to not rely on support from the Joint List, which is a predominantly Palestinian political party,” Peled pointed out.

    He explained that now, all the “so-called left-Zionist groups” have also broken up, as many of their members have entered into their own negotiations to further their careers and be part of the government. The only politicians not engaging in this backtracking and who are showing a “backbone,” as Peled described it, by not attempting to get into Netanyahu’s good graces are the Palestinians with the Joint List.

    Commenting on the news of Gantz’s alignment with Netanyahu, former Defense Minister of Israel Avigdor Lieberman said that he was caught off-guard by the switch, calling the move "wrong and even ludicrous,” according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

    As fallout from Gantz’s backtracking is making headlines, some may suggest that the political news is overtaking information concerning public health. Cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Israel, particularly among its ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, have been soaring in recent days. According to the New York Times, Tel Aviv’s Bnei Brak suburb - composed of 95% ultra-Orthodox residents - has seen cases almost double from 267 on Friday to 508 on Monday. Overall, Israel has reported 16 deaths and at least 4,695 COVID-19 cases.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Central Bank: 47 Million Americans May Go Jobless Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    US Navy Nixes Tom Cruise's Hopes of Flying F-18 Super Hornet in New 'Top Gun' Film
    Huge Swarms Of Locusts Which Have ‘Overwhelmed Their Natural Predators’ Heading For Israel And India
    US Refuses to Buy $1 Billion Worth of Iron Domes as Israel Rejects Handing Over Source Code – Report
    Israel Coordinating Evacuation of Tourists From Palestinian Authority Over Coronavirus - Military
    Tags:
    Knesset, COVID-19, coronavirus, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse