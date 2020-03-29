Register
20:22 GMT29 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollar and gold ingot

    Can Global Coronavirus-Induced 'Gold Rush' Indicate Weakness in Dollar?

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (73)
    1141
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107702/04/1077020429_0:67:1280:787_1200x675_80_0_0_cc2bc3a9f7ea2ca3337530b4e5dcff93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003291078753674-can-global-coronavirus-induced-gold-rush-indicate-weakness-in-the-dollar/

    The sudden rise in popularity of the precious metal comes as many global indices have dropped by over 20 percent since February as businesses wind down their activities due to measures introduced by countries around the world to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

    Gold prices have taken a roller coaster ride recently as markets are shaken worldwide by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but overall the precious metal has been steadily gaining value accumulating 7.73 percent in the last three months and peaking at almost $1,700 per ounce at some point in March. Interest in the precious metal and the closing of mints around the world due to the outbreak have left the gold market dry of real physical gold in a time of new demand.

    Gold bullion
    © CC0
    Gold bullion

    The phenomenon has been dubbed a new 'Gold Rush' and described as "an honest-to-God doomsday scenario" by the authors of an article in The Wall Street Journal earlier this week. Then writers blame the shortage of gold on so-called doomsday-preppers - who place large portions of investment portfolios (if not all of it) into gold - for the "mess" on the market, but acknowledge that gold's increasing presence in portfolios makes sense now.

    "Gold is popular with survivalists and conspiracy theorists but it is also a sensible addition to investment portfolios because its price tends to be relatively stable. It is especially in-demand during economic crises as a shield against inflation. When the Federal Reserve floods the economy with cash, like it is doing now, dollars can get less valuable", the publication said.

    Financial analyst and Sputnik contributor Ivan Danilov suggests that the traditional disdain of the WSJ for those who invest in gold stems from the fact that its rise indicates the fragile position of the dollar. The analyst notes that similar sharp movements in gold prices were witnessed in the days of the 2007-2008 financial crisis, particularly after a key American financial institution, the Lehman Brothers bank, went bankrupt on 15 September 2008.

    "Mass buying of gold is a typical sign of a panic. Because unlike some 'Lehman Brothers', a golden coin in a safe can't just cease to exist. Gold used to hold the 'throne' that the US dollar holds right now and surging investments in gold is a reminder that the dollar can be 'dethroned' at some point", Danilov said.

    The analyst believes that decisions to shift investments from dollar assets to gold makes some sense, especially against a backdrop of concerns sounded by the Chinese media outlet Global Times. The latter suggested that the recent $2.2 trillion aid package signed by US President Donald Trump to support the American economy will result in money printing that will undermine the reserve currency's positions, with the aftershocks of this move to be felt most in other countries.

    US dollar
    © CC0
    US Reliance on ‘Economic Terrorism’ in Iran, Venezuela, Will End ‘Dollar Domination’

    Danilov suggests that the current crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic can hardly be called a "doomsday" and that the markets, as well as the dollar's positions, will eventually return to normal. He also stressed, however, that any greater economic shock than the current one, could actually "tear apart" the existing dominance of the dollar, which, as Danilov notes, is more fragile than the US federal reserve is willing to admit.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (73)

    Related:

    Panic Buying Bullion? Raging Coronavirus Pandemic Reportedly Fuels Gold Rush in US
    Russia Adds More Gold to Its Coffers Amid Skyrocketing Bullion Prices
    Gold Prices Surge on Fed Reserve Slashing Benchmark Interest Rates
    Gold Prices Skyrocket to Highest in Two Months as Dollar Nosedives
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, gold, dollar, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse