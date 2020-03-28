Register
06:18 GMT28 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cleaners sanitise documents inside the archives of Rome's Anagrafe, the city's Registration Office, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads, in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2020.

    COVID-19 Patient in Italy: ‘We Have Cut Back on Healthcare, Now We Are Helpless Against Virus’

    © REUTERS / REMO CASILLI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107872/91/1078729179_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d6490c701177f7447a8f5779dfe0daa7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003281078703576-covid-19-patient-in-italy-we-have-cut-back-on-healthcare-now-we-are-helpless-against-virus/

    Italy's death toll from coronavirus has exceeded that of China. The situation could get even worse in the next few days as the peak infection will probably only come in two weeks.

    An Italian man tested positive for Covid-19, writer Gianni Bandiera, author of the books “How to marry a Russian woman ... and live happily ever after" and “Beautiful, clever and ... Russian” has told his story to Sputnik.

    Sputnik: How and where do you think you got infected? Have you been in the “red zone”? How do you feel right now?

    Gianni Bandiera: Fortunately, I woke up today without a fever. But yesterday I felt very sick psychologically as well.

    I work at the hospital in Parma, so I could likely have been exposed there. I used to work in the lab that does bacteriological swab testing. But the problem was not with the tests because I didn't do them myself. The problem was that there were four of us in a small room...

    Sputnik: How did you find out about coronavirus? Did you have symptoms? Did you consult your doctor?

    Gianni Bandiera: On the evening of 8 March, I started coughing. I thought it was my usual allergy and I wasn't really worried. But at night I woke up with a fever. I immediately called the lab and the ambulance to know what to do. I had my swab tests taken – my colleagues were worried about me – and on 10 March I was told that the test was positive. I understand that this was an exception because it doesn't usually work that way. If you have coronavirus with fever, but you don't have pneumonia and respiratory problems, you don't get swab tested. Now they say they want to swab test everyone...

    However, one thing must be said: in Italy, we have cut back healthcare for many years and now that the “war” has broken out, we no longer have any weapons against this virus.

    They want everyone to take the swab testing but there is not enough staff or labs. When the government says that we should hire new staff, in my opinion, they do not understand that the knowledge of doctors and biologists is not acquired in a day because these people work in laboratories where specific research is done. My colleagues work from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and one person does the tests. They are not ready for such an emergency because Parma is the hub for the whole area between Parma, Piacenza, and Reggio Emilia.

    Sputnik: After you were diagnosed with coronavirus, were you offered the chance to go to the hospital? Are your colleagues under quarantine?

    Gianni Bandiera: As I said, I only took the swab test because I am a lab worker. I am staying at home: they put people in the hospital who have lung problems. I think all those who have a dry cough and fever are actually suffering from coronavirus because there is no other virus around today. But if you have a fever and a cough, you don't have to go to the clinic or see a doctor so you don't infect others. For example, nobody came to see me except for one nurse dressed as a Martian; she took the tests and left. A couple of days earlier, if a lab or hospital worker got infected with coronavirus, the other colleagues were quarantined. Now, this rule applies to everyone except the medical staff.

    Why? Because there are too many doctors who have contracted the disease, and if they go home too, there will be no one left in the hospitals to treat the patients.

    Sputnik: Does any doctor see you or call on you to do the checkup?

    Gianni Bandiera: I am getting a call from the sanitary inspection service to find out about my condition. They should call me every day but they don't. They have opened a psychological support line because we are locked up alone with a high fever. 

    It's a terrible disease that can be compared to the Spanish flu that broke out 100 years ago. Compared to that virus we haven't made much progress, the only success will be the creation of a vaccine. The coronavirus has shown us all what is a world without vaccines. I hope that when it is created, vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory.

    Sputnik: What kind of medication were you prescribed?

    Gianni Bandiera: I take Tachipirina (1 g of paracetamol – ed. note Sputnik) every 8 hours regardless of temperature, antibiotics for 3 days, and vitamin C which is nowhere to be found. Moreover, I have to rest and sleep a lot. I also bought a saturometer to measure blood oxygen levels.

    Sputnik: Does your family support you in this situation?

    Gianni Bandiera: Yes, my brother brings me groceries. All my friends call me but I am the one who shut myself off because I had no energy and I was low in morale. But last night I decided to fight, to be positive and not get angry anymore.

    Sputnik: Do you manage to distract yourself by doing anything? Do you read books, listen to music?

    Gianni Bandiera: I can't do it. I noticed that a lot of people, even those who do not have a temperature, and who usually read a lot, now read very little because the brain doesn’t work.

    Sputnik: What are the doctors' forecasts in your case?

    Gianni Bandiera: It is impossible to forecast, it is a new disease. Yesterday, the health service told me that some people have a fever for 20 days. It's a very bad fever. I didn't have it for 40 hours and then it came back again. So I don't want to mislead you.

    Sputnik: What lesson should we learn from this?

    Gianni Bandiera: I'm an eco-lover. I hope this emergency will teach us a lesson. Vaccination must be mandatory. The planet is resisting - we cannot go against the ecosystem and not face the consequences. Ironically, the most contaminated areas of the planet are the most affected. Yes, there is a virus in the south too but not as much as in the north. How could that happen?

    Sputnik: What will you do first once you get well?

    Gianni Bandiera: I am definitely throwing a big party!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    infection, China, Healthcare, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse