Register
01:12 GMT26 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Julian Assange and COVID-19 Belmarsh Release Petition

    Judge’s ‘Hostile’ Reaction to COVID-19 Discharge Request Shows She ‘Profoundly Hates’ Assange

    © Photo : WikiLeaks official DEA campaign
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/37/1078613788_0:0:800:450_1200x675_80_0_0_9e23650f83710a53a56238988f167b36.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003261078711146-judges-hostile-reaction-to-covid-19-discharge-request-shows-she-profoundly-hates-assange/

    While several organizations worldwide are calling for the release of nonviolent prisoners as the COVID-19 virus spreads, Julian Assange’s legal team’s request to have the ailing WikiLeaks co-founder released has been denied by a London court, further emphasizing the lack of concern for him, despite his belonging to a high-risk group.

    Kevin Gosztola, journalist, documentary filmmaker, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast “Unauthorized Disclosure,” joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday to discuss the London court’s decision as prisoners face virtually inevitable exposure to the contagious novel coronavirus.

    Gosztola explained to hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas that Assange’s lawyers applied for a bail request due to his clearly deteriorating health, which includes a chronic lung condition that puts him at an even greater risk of fatality from COVID-19, which attacks the respiratory system.
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/death-sentence-by-virus

    Andrea Albutt, head of the UK’s Prison Governors Association, told the Guardian earlier this week that there were a number of possible issues facing prisoners and staff - especially since the Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of all prison visits and called for prisoners to be confined to their cells.

    “Overcrowding, poor regime, reduced contact with family because we’re not having visits anymore – these are all things that can introduce instability,” she said. “If we can take one of them away, if we can reduce the level of overcrowding in our prisons, it will help towards the coming months.”

    Additionally, there’s the issue of exposing prison guards and other associated staffers to conditions that provide a breeding ground for the aforementioned instability and the novel coronavirus.

    Assange’s lawyers’ appeal for the WikiLeaks co-founder to receive bail referenced another comment made by Albutt in which she explicitly said that “there will be deaths” in UK prisons due to COVID-19 unless something is done about the overcrowding.

    Gosztola noted that despite the fact that Edward Fitzgerald, an attorney on Assange’s legal team, had been told that some 100 Belmarsh prison staff members were home “sick” from the novel coronavirus, British Magistrate Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser contended that COVID-19 was not an issue in the facility.

    As a result, the court denied Assange’s request, with the judge stating that "as matters stand today this global pandemic does not of itself yet provide grounds for Mr. Assange's release.” She further noted that “Mr. Assange’s past conduct shows the length he is prepared to go to avoid extradition proceedings.”

    Gosztola argued that the court needs to be questioned on how it can assert that Belmarsh is not being impacted by COVID-19.

    “Are they being tested? Has there been some kind of review of possible symptoms?” he asked. The journalist also pointed out that it has been well documented that infected people can be asymptomatic, so any inmate or staffer could be unknowingly carrying the virus.

    Speaking of Baraitser, Gosztola said that the “hostility” in her refusal to grant Assange bail is further proof that she “profoundly hates Julian Assange,” as do the “elites” within her social circle.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Treatment of Julian Assange Condemned by International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute
    186 Physicians Now Back Demands to End Julian Assange's 'Torture' and 'Medical Neglect'
    Nearly 200 Doctors Warn Julian Assange is at Increased Risk From COVID-19 if He Remains at Belmarsh
    By Insisting Chelsea Manning is Assange Agent, US ‘Refuses Her Agency’
    ‘Incredible Revelations’ to Come as Assange Extradition Trial Enters Second Phase
    Tags:
    virus, health, COVID-19, HM Prison Belmarsh, Belmarsh prison, Free Assange, Julian Assange, Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse