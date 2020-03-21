Register
16:44 GMT21 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollar banknotes

    Global Recession: Who the Real Winner is in Coronavirus Market Panic, It's Not Soros

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107001/33/1070013318_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_617e5400985527b6d21772d1c3ed1063.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003211078658276-global-recession-who-the-real-winner-is-in-coronavirus-market-panic-its-not-soros/

    Global markets are still in troubled waters after seeing a series of crashes since 9 March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and a dramatic slump in oil prices. French financial expert Fabien Chalandon has outlined five measures to mitigate the crisis and revealed who has benefitted from the economic collapse.

    "Global recession is already here", a chorus of top economic experts warned the world earlier this week, forecasting a protracted economic slowdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

    Fabien Chalandon, a French private investor, banker, and writer, deems that the global recession has yet to come, but if it comes, it will be short-lived. However, if the world's governments overreact to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will dramatically prolong and deepen it with dramatic consequences, according to the financial expert.

    Sputnik: Do the world's governments have any economic instruments to mitigate the crisis? What measures should be taken to reduce the negative impact of the recession?

    Fabien Chalandon: Governments have various ways to mitigate the crisis. Exceptional times require unusual measures.

    The first and foremost one is to limit the duration of the confinement to essentially the time needed to identify, test, park and treat people affected by the disease.

    The second one is to allocate the quarantine time of those who cannot work from home on their paid-leave rights usually drawn for holidays, at the expense of their summer holiday for this year. But this is not sufficient, as it does not immediately alleviate the cash drain for those companies and their employees.

    Hence the third set of measures which is to provide through a specific central bank refinancing mechanism, bypassing banks, a direct access for companies looking for emergency financing. This is exactly what the Federal Reserve is implementing in the US with commercial paper.

    The fourth is for governments to provide short term financial relief to people whose pay has been temporarily stopped, using tax money, especially for self-employed.

    The fifth is to temporarily suspend, until the end of the pandemic, short selling in most markets, as it is the main driver behind the wild gyrations of share and commodity prices evidenced in the past few days. This has already been implemented in Spain and Italy.

    Sputnik: Who is actually benefitting from the crisis? How could global financial speculators, including George Soros, capitalise on the global COVID-19 recession?

    Fabien Chalandon: Quite obviously, the short sellers were the winners, and the wild price gyrations from one day to the next give a good sense of how massive it was. But it is a dangerous game when the volatility is so extreme, with 10% down one day and almost the same up the next, while the floor is getting close after an overall price drop of close to 30%.

    The losers may be the numerous panic sellers who downloaded frantically their shares to move into cash, slowly eaten up by negative interest, and government bonds, yielding close to nothing, with the probability of rates surging up being higher than going down… and with them the risk of substantial capital losses. Private equity [is] being excluded because of its long ten-year duration, its illiquidity and often dubious returns, the only remaining asset to invest or stay invested in is shares, a reality the market will suddenly realise when the virus starts receding.

    Smart investors like George Soros may have capitalised on the short-selling, but will for sure anticipate the rebound when markets turn around upwards, which they will do as violently as they went down.

    But the real winner will be the cold-headed long term investor who will shrug off this market shakedown and weather this storm by avoiding any of the other alternatives chosen by the panic sellers: bonds or cash.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    Sputnik: For how long will this crisis last? What changes in the global financial structure and industrial supply chains could it cause?

    Fabien Chalandon: Mrs Lagarde, head of European Central Bank, stated recently that “the blow to the economy will be deep but temporary”.

    It is impossible to model forward the end of this pandemic, as key unquantifiable behaviours cannot be factored, such as collective discipline versus egoistic comportments, timing of actions by health authorities, type of actions undertaken by them, such as blanket confinement versus across-the-board testing, or both sequentially, as well as level of availability of health infrastructure in relation to the number of identified cases, and the possibility of imported cases.

    ​What is now known comes from the Wuhan experience: the virus receded 12 days after the first very drastic blanket containment measures of mid-January; the virus has now almost disappeared after a three pronged strategy designed to thwart any overloading of the health infrastructure: a systematic containment of the entire population leading to the identification and testing of suspicious cases, followed by quarantine and well identified drug treatment of confirmed cases in makeshift hospitals, and heavy treatment of the worst cases in existing hospitals, within an overall process of two months. Chinese medical profession did a hell of a good job. China’s economy, which plummeted, has almost recuperated: as of today, key international shipping companies have recovered their pre-virus activity out of China.

    In Korea, which went straight to blanket testing, the virus is also receding. The situation in Japan is under control with a very small number of cases, and no containment of whole populations or large-scale shutdowns of public places and restaurants, thanks to its signature mark of longstanding health and collective discipline. The US is following the Wuhan approach, which should lead to similar results in a similar timeframe. The issue is Europe, namely France, Italy and Spain, which apart from blanket quarantine and worse than wartime confinement, do not seem to have yet followed the subsequent Wuhan approach.

    But blissful unregulated globalism is the main culprit and victim of this pandemic and reckoning time has finally arrived. The issue of underlying risks for just-in-time industrial and service supply chains has come back with a vengeance, while shortages of drugs, generics and medical equipment sourced internationally, but also massively counterfeited, a so far covered-up taboo, have created a storm of outrage. “Made Locally” is now the logo in fashion for consumers and companies alike, a revolution which was stoked by Donald Trump in the US, amid incredulity, vociferations and even hate fanned by a fossilised rear-guard of discredited Leftists.

    An unexpected consequence of the virus, and a tribute to human limitless ingenuity, is this new solid-state currency for all, operated outside the control of central bankers, and kindled by a self-inflicted shortage following a hysterical home overstocking: toilet paper… Better than cash.

    Sputnik: What are the similarities and differences between the ongoing economic slowdown and the 2008 global financial crisis?

    Fabien Chalandon: The origins of the two crises are vastly different. The 2008 blow-out came from the US market, namely excessive balance sheet leveraging by banks, and massive high-risk mortgage borrowings by insolvent consumers, and subsequently from the indiscriminate collateralisation of related loans. These were split in various abstruse tranches according to the latest pseudo-science in town, the so called “structured finance”, then peddled out to bamboozled gullible or unknowing investors and spread all around the world through arcane vehicles, by banks and insurers to the last resort defenceless investor, the retirement accounts. Deleveraging banks required a massive influx of tax money as equity. “Deleveraging” the consumer, the main driver of growth, took about ten years. But the damage to retirees still remains today, with no one answerable for this.

    The 2020 potential crisis is substantially different. It is not there yet, but could come as a result of governments overreacting to the virus: excessively prolonged confinement of entire populations without testing, screening, selective confinement and treatment of identified cases can lead to the scuttling of the economy. This could be too huge a price to pay to save a limited number of elderly people weakened by serious pre-existing conditions, the main fatalities of this virus especially since this number remains – so far – still small compared to previous one-time pandemics (H1N1, SARS, Spanish Flu) and to recurring and endemic ones (pneumonia, influenza, malaria, tuberculosis, cholera, bubonic plague, smallpox, among others), all amounting to the hundreds of thousands of deaths, on which media reporting is unexplainably flimsy and inchoate, thus fanning hysteria.

    ​All sectors will not be directly impacted in the same way by the stalling of the economy. The road to recession in itself is contingent upon the degree and extent of the shutdown, which varies from one country to the other depending on their respective inbred self-collective discipline to abide by cleanliness and social distancing rules: Asian countries are way ahead of Europe, with France, Italy and Spain leading the pack of the worst ones requiring the most brutal shutdowns. Companies dealing with mobility will be the most affected (tourism, airlines, taxis, etc.), then shops providing non-essential goods when ordered to close, and then most consumer-related ones. But a number of companies in the service sector, which is now the largest in developed economies, will be much less affected as they will reinvent work-from-home and teleconferencing processes to deal with employees and clients.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    S&P Global Expects 'Surge of Defaults', Global Recession Due to Coronavirus
    Unlearned Lessons of 2008: Why Lower Interest Rates & Stimulus Measures Fail to Curb Recession
    ‘Behind the Curve’: Washington Must Act More Decisively to Avoid Recession - Economist
    Tags:
    Christine Lagarde, economic slowdown, economic recession, recession, coronavirus, COVID-19, Asia, European Union, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse