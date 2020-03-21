Register
01:30 GMT21 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The final numbers of the day are displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands empty as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020

    ‘Shouldn’t Be Legal’: US Senators Accused of Selling Off Stocks after Coronavirus Briefing

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (231)
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107865/16/1078651695_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_5a7e06bacaf783a9a3d7287cacbff4ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003211078651662-once-in-a-century-event-us-senators-profit-from-insider-trading-as-covid-19-death-toll-climbs/

    US Senators Richard Burr (R-NC), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) are on the defensive following reports they illegally sold off stocks following a COVID-19 novel coronavirus briefing in January, profiting off a pandemic while their constituents face economic uncertainties and lagging leadership.

    John Ross, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday to discuss the allegations of insider trading and offer expert advice on how the administration of US President Donald Trump can lessen the inevitable death toll from the novel coronavirus in the states. 

    “It shouldn’t be legal,” Ross told hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas, referring to the insider trading accusations laid out in a New York Times article on the senators

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/this-is-a-once-in-a-century-event
    If true, the allegations leveled against the lawmakers would constitute clear violations of the 2012 STOCK Act, a bill which prohibits members of Congress and congressional employees from using private information obtained through their position for personal benefit. Burr - who is now under fire for ditching 33 stocks owned by him and his spouse for a sale valued somewhere between $628,000 and $1.72 million - was one of three senators to vote against passing the bill. 

    “There [are] only two cases in the United States in which there have been massive deaths on US soil: the Civil War and the so-called Spanish flu,” he said. “This is going to be the third. It’s a once-in-a-century event.” 

    Ross argued that it is likely like up to hundreds of thousands of Americans will die unless the government accelerates its currently sluggish implementation of policies for prevention. As for insider trading, he argued that it’s clear that the lawmakers were looking out for their own pocketbooks. 

    Just last week, Loeffler - who was sworn into office this year - asserted that “the consumer is strong, the economy is strong, jobs are growing.” Meanwhile, immediately after the January COVID-19 briefing, the Georgia senator sold off stocks valued at approximately $1.275 million to $3.1 million and also bought stock in two other companies, one of which markets teleconferencing software, according to Forbes.

    In addition, Loeffler’s husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

    “I couldn’t even care about her,” Ross said in response to her remarks. Instead, he’s more concerned about the potential death toll from the novel coronavirus. Judging by Loeffler’s mentions on Twitter, however, netizens are not taking the pressure off the freshman lawmaker. Even Fox News host Ed Henry grilled Loeffler as she attempted to address the allegations. 

    When asked about reports of insider trading during Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Trump did not appear concerned about the issue, but ultimately expressed that his administration may possibly investigate the alleged criminal acts. 

    “I find them to all be very honorable people. That’s all I know. And they said they did nothing wrong. I find them - the whole group - very honorable people,” he said. While Trump emphasized that he holds all those accused in high regard, he lashed out at a reporter who named only the Republicans accused and did not include Feinstein - despite the fact that he himself only referenced the California senator. 

    Burr, Feinstein, Inhofe and Loeffler have each issued statements via social media that argue their innocence against the allegations - and netizens have responded with thousands of tweets expressing their skepticism. 

    Ross said that in order for the US to recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the government needs to take cues from countries such as China and value human life over the economy when it comes to implementing policies and taking steps to avoid new cases of the contagious disease. 

    “In order to have a mass shutdown - which is what was done in China - you’ve got to be able to supply people at home with food, money and so on. And that’s simply not being done in the United States,” he explained. If these necessities are not provided, people have no choice but to go out and risk getting infected. Considering the lack of testing in the states, some may even be unknowingly spreading the virus. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (231)

    Related:

    US Police Report Trend of Vandals Tainting Groceries for Social Media Fame Amid Pandemic
    Researchers Use World’s Fastest Computer to Search for Coronavirus Cure
    US Airman Arrested After Officials Find 17 Weapons, Bomb-Making Instructions at Base Home
    Desert Locust Crisis to Spread, Endangering Food Security of 25 Million - UN Expert
    ‘Assault on Israeli Democracy’: Netanyahu Staging ‘Coup’ With COVID-19 Patient Tracking
    Tags:
    economy, stocks, China, Radio Sputnik, insider trading, US lawmakers, US Senators, Jim Inhofe, Richard Burr, Diane Feinstein, Donald Trump, public health, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse