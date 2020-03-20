Register
16:17 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Customers handle semi-automatic rifles at Frontier Arms & Supply gun shop amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, U.S. March 18, 2020

    Lock, Stock, & Barrel: Why are Americans Hoarding Guns & Ammo Amid COVID-19 Pandemic?

    © REUTERS / JIM URQUHART
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (227)
    574
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/62/1078626203_0:134:3160:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_e1eec64c74f3c22b593d5a322cfb6c7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003201078643252-lock-stock--barrel-why-are-americans-hoarding-guns--ammo-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    The coronavirus outbreak has not only led to empty shelves in US grocery stores but has also boosted gun and ammo sales across the country. American observers have given explanations about the possible roots of the trend and its potential consequences.

    On 17 March, an online ammunition store Ammo.com reported an unprecedented increase in bullet sales starting in February 2020 saying that it "directly correlates" with the rise of COVID-19 and its spread across the country.

    Ammo is not the only store spotting a massive spike in firearms demand: Adventure Outdoors has signalled that its sales are up 400% so far this year with shotguns, AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, and 9mm handguns being hot sellers. Tactical gear retailer Bulletproof Zone has said its sales had leaped 100%, while an arms shop owner in Petaluma, California, revealed in an interview with KTVU FOX 2 that many buyers are acquiring guns for the first time.

    Just Panic Buying or Security Concerns?

    One might wonder as to why US citizens are stockpiling weapons. On the other hand, the trend falls into the pattern of the global panic buying amid the pandemic which is driven by what Jay L. Zagorsky, a senior lecturer at the Questrom School of Business, calls "zero risk bias".

    "When faced with an uncertain situation people feel better if they can eliminate one risk", the academic says explaining why people are storming grocery stores. "People might not be able to eliminate the risk of catching coronavirus but they can eliminate the risk of running out of common items".

    However, when it comes to guns the situation appears to be more complicated.

    According to Ethan Ralph, founder of a conservative website, The Ralph Retort, deems that "the big concern" of the virus-driven gun buyers "is possible lawlessness breaking out and society breaking down". He notes that there's nothing "nonsensical" in the trend and though he is not stocking up guns and bullets a lot of his friends are.

    "When you see some of the headlines about food shortages and major disruptions that could possibly last into next year, I think this is the natural response from some people", he says. "I think the concerns are certainly justified, although I am not stockpiling weapons myself. But the worry is that when people run out of food and money, they might try to take someone else's, so I see the other side of it".

    The conservative blogger does not think that "a huge run on guns and ammo is going to calm things down", however what's going on is "a natural reaction to the things you see coming from our media and politicians".   

    "I do think that we should be asking ourselves how do we calm down tensions in general", he says. "You can definitely feel the uneasiness in the air".

    Gun store patrons wait in line, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. Consumers are buying all kinds of goods in large quantities amid coronavirus concerns, putting pressure on inventories
    © AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
    Gun store patrons wait in line, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. Consumers are buying all kinds of goods in large quantities amid coronavirus concerns, putting pressure on inventories

    Simmering Partisan Divisions

    Pamela Geller, an American political activist, blogger and editor-in-chief of the Geller Report, suggests the surge in gun sales "is a perfectly reasonable response in a time of global uncertainty and open calls by Leftists for violence against their political opponents".

    "Those same Leftists may try to take advantage of the prevailing confusion to brutalize patriotic Americans", she says. "There is no cause for concern in law-abiding patriots being able to defend themselves, and may even have a deterrent effect among Leftists who are less unhinged than most".

    Last month, independent American journalist Andy Ngo drew attention to violent attacks against US civilians, police, and even other left-wing groups by radical left antifa groups in his Twitter posts.

    ​There has been repeated reports about clashes between right-wing and anti-right-wing groups in Portland, which prompted Donald Trump to tweet in August that he was giving "major consideration" to naming antifa an "organisation of terror".

    ​Meanwhile, in July 2019, Willem Van Spronsen, a 69-year old self-described "antifa", attacked a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre in Tacoma, Washington while armed with an AR-15 assault weapon. Four Tacoma police officers shot and killed Van Spronsen, who earlier encouraged his followers to arm and bring about a revolution in the US in his manifesto. The assailant was reportedly up in arms about the federal government's immigration policies and deportation practices.

    However, there is no statistic saying to which side of the political spectrum weapons buyers belong.

    A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California, U.S. March 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / PATRICK T. FALLON
    A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California, U.S. March 15, 2020

    Fear That Gov't May Impose Martial Law

    Independent political journalist Max Parry believes it's not the country's simmering political divisions that are forcing people to stockpile guns but is "a tremendous underlying fear that the government will impose martial law which could potentially threaten the safety and civil liberties than any health threat from the virus".

    "It's natural reaction considering Congress is already trying to use the pandemic to ram through an extension of the USA Patriot Act and they are enacting completely unnecessary measures such as calling in the National Guard to impose 'containment areas' like we saw in New Rochelle, New York. They are also establishing FEMA 'quarantine' camps in US military facilities such as Fort Hamilton in New York", the journalist points out.

    Adding to the confusion, CNN's Jim Sciutto tweeted on 16 March that "there are active discussions within the Trump administration to encourage a possible 'curfew' across the nation".

    ​The claim was immediately busted by the White House, who stated that "rumours of a national lockdown or national quarantine recently shared via text message are fake".

    ​According to Parry, "people have been given little guarantee that the state is going to step in and provide a social safety net to help them through the crisis", while, on the other hand, the government "has already provided trillions to bailout shareholders and various impacted industries". 

    "With such a message being set that the working class is not a priority for the US government, of course such trepidation is going to lead to a surge in weapons and ammunition sales", he says. "There is a tendency to demonise people and US gun culture, which in many respects is a product of the Cold War, while little has been discussed by either the political establishment or mainstream media about the underpinning to such a reaction, which of course is social inequality and the complete militarisation of American society". 

    He warns that the consequences of stocking up firearms could be dire amid the unprecedented economic recession "unless the federal government is properly utilised to provide social services, not expanding the police state with drills and deploying militarised police and using it as an excuse to spy on communications, emails, and phone calls of citizens".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (227)

    Related:

    Trump Refrained From Ordering Tougher Response to Attacks on Iraqi Bases Due to Coronavirus – Report
    New York Mayor Urges Trump to Announce Full US Military Mobilization Amid COVID-19 Crisis
    Panic Buying: Why Has Coronavirus Pandemic Turned People Into Toilet Paper Hoarders?
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, panic, protective suit, ammunition, weapons, guns, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse