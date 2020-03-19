Register
00:40 GMT19 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Former Waffen-SS Legionnaire: Collaboration With Nazis Was ‘Mistake’

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Kuleshov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/87/1078618722_0:97:3153:1870_1200x675_80_0_0_a12cdf92a4e89d01c61f669740489ec3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003191078618184-former-waffen-ss-legionnaire-collaboration-with-nazis-was-mistake/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Arturs Grava, a former Latvian Waffen-SS legion member who is now living in the United States, admits his collaboration with the Nazis, even if involuntary, was a mistake and calls the mass killing of Jews in his native country "a terrible crime".

    Grava, now 95 and better known to his American neighbors as a retired chemist, appeared on the list of almost one hundred Latvian legion veterans unveiled this week by a group of Russian historians at the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency. Former legionnaires live in Europe, Canada, South America and Australia, with nearly 30 of them residing in the United States.

    The Latvian legion, part of the Nazi military machine, committed well-documented war crimes in Russia, Belarus and Poland, but Grava said he had joined its ranks in the later years of the war and against his will.

    "The youngest draftees, we had no real war experience", he says.

    Grava, one of seven children of a countryside teacher, received a mobilization order in February 1943, but, eager to complete his school education, he opted for an alternative service with German labor force units and was busy filling bomb craters on airfields until August 1944.

    "I was able to drag my feet and evade the induction for a year and a half. Until finally they sent me from the work in Germany to the training camp", he says. "I was drafted. I was simply put from the place where I worked and lived and sent to a training camp without asking any questions."

    The boot camp kept the 20-year-old off the front for another six months.

    "The training was proceeding very, very slowly. They lacked instructors, materials, weapons, everything. The Latvians got from the Germans a promise that Latvian soldiers would not be engaged in combat activities before the completion of training and equipment", Grava says. "We were not sent until the German front collapsed in January 1945", he adds. "Then we were organized into fighting units. They’d send us to one place, put in secondary units, then again came no orders, send somewhere else. I actually saw front service in February 1945."

    Grava’s unit fought battled-hardened Soviet forces who were rapidly advancing westwards.

    "Yes, if you can call that fighting. It was sort of withdrawing, pulling back from the front, shooting a little, retreating, taking new positions, sort of fortifying there until a new attack came. It was not a fixed front line, it was a retreat from one place to another", he says.

    His war was over in March 1945. Grava was wounded and "partially by walking, partially by transport" he made it to a hospital in western Germany.

    "There I was sort of captured by the American army – in the hospital. That’s my experience", he says.

    Grava admits that Latvians’ collaboration with the Nazis was a mistake but adds that many things were unclear back then.

    "I try to look at it with the eyes I had at that time. If one could have predicted the outcome of the war then, of course, it was a mistake", he says.

    But without the benefit of hindsight, people expected the repetition of the World War I scenario when the collapse of the Russian and German empires granted statehood to Latvia, he explains.

    "We actually expected the same thing will happen after World War II. That was our motivation. We felt we had a duty to resist the Soviet Union, which destroyed the Latvian independence and arrested a lot of people. That was an opportunity, at least imagined, to regain the independence", he says.

    Grava said that "some distant relatives" and a number of his classmates got arrested and deported to Siberia under pre-war Soviet rule, but his own family was spared.

    "My family directly did not suffer. At the beginning of the war, they put us under house arrest, searched our house and put a guard in front of the house. When the Germans came, we fled. I mean, such very, very minor things. No real repression", he says.

    When asked if he was aware of the fate of thousands of Latvian Jews brutally murdered by the Nazis and their local sympathizers, Grava replies, "Yes and no".

    "I knew Jews had been shot, I knew that. I didn’t know the extent. I didn’t know how complete the destruction was", he recalls. "It’s a terrible crime, I would say."

    The former legionnaire said he had been thinking if he could have helped the Jews in his home country.

    "And, actually, I see no way. It was really impossible", he argues. "Jews in Latvia lived in - isolation would not be really proper - but socially they had their own life, they did not integrate in the Latvian society. They had their own schools, they had their own cultural institutions. Their home language was either Yiddish or Russian. The Latvians and the Jews had no personal ties or acquaintances."

    Moreover, a war-time life of a family of nine was too hard and lean to even think of sharing scarce resources, Grava says.

    His post-war life in the United States was significantly better-off. Grava studied chemistry, obtained a PhD degree and worked as a research chemist. He is now enjoying his retirement in Ohio. The former legionnaire has visited Latvia three times after it regained independence and keeps in touch with several former "comrades-in-arms" now living in the US and Canada.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Jewish, Latvia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse