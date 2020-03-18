Register
01:48 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this May 21, 2011 file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting, at Yellowstone National Park, in Mont. Old Faithful is among the park’s hydrothermal features powered by the Yellowstone supervolcano. Scientists have discovered a new, deeper reservoir of partly molten rock beneath the Yellowstone supervolcano. But they said the find doesn’t change the chances of a volcanic eruption. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson,File)

    ‘Long Overdue’ Yellowstone Supervolcano Eruption ‘Paused for Now’ - Naturalist

    © AP Photo / Julie Jacobson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/62/1078606260_0:220:3000:1908_1200x675_80_0_0_b6d3de47694195356ae688443a688101.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003181078606290-long-overdue-yellowstone-supervolcano-eruption-paused-for-now---naturalist/

    While Yellowstone’s supervolcano has the potential to “shake the world” when it erupts, recent studies suggest the threat of the “long overdue” event has subsided for now, a naturalist told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    The Yellowstone Caldera will undoubtedly erupt in the future and cause extreme consequences, Guy McPherson, professor emeritus of natural resources, ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits Tuesday. But for now, things seem to be quieting down.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/hospice-planet
    The Yellowstone Caldera is a volcanic caldera and supervolcano at the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. A caldera is a large volcanic crater usually formed by an eruption that causes the mouth of a volcano to collapse. 

    According to the United States Geological Survey, a supervolcano “implies a volcanic center that has had an eruption of magnitude 8 on the Volcanic Explosivity Index, meaning that at one point in time it erupted more than 1,000 cubic kilometers of material.” The Yellowstone Caldera has had three major eruptions in history, which occurred 2.1 million years ago, 1.3 million years ago and 664,000 years ago.

    “I don’t think we have anything to worry about. I mean, people are going to worry regardless … the Yellowstone Caldera is long overdue for a massive eruption. But, that said, based on the evidence we have seen so far - and particularly based on a paper in the peer-reviewed journal Journal of Geological Research-Solid Earth that came out this January, so just a couple of months ago - it seems that the magma beneath the caldera has subsided or at the very least slowed its pushing up of the caldera from below. So, it looks like it’s paused for now. The observation that the magma was intruding up into the caldera starting in 2013 to 2014 and then again in 2016, that was kind of a big deal, and it was a rapid rate of change, but it looks like the caldera has settled down for now,” McPherson told host Jamarl Thomas.

    According to the study, an area of the supervolcano started rising at an unusually high rate in 2013. The rate of uplift was eventually attributed to magma intrusion below the Norris Geyser Basin area at Yellowstone. When magma, the molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface, rises, it pushes the rock above it upwards.

    “Yes. It [the Yellowstone Caldera] has gone off before, and it will undoubtedly go off again, and the consequences will be extreme. I remember reading an article many years ago about the first person who identified the boundary of the caldera. So he was looking at maps and wandering around on the ground, and he couldn’t quite figure out where the caldera was, and finally he took a big satellite view that showed an enormous area, and his response was: ‘Well, I had no idea it was that big!’ So, what he was looking for was a typical, sort of medium-sized Pintatubo-style volcano, and what he found was the caldera includes the entirety of Yellowstone Park and then some.”

    “It turned out to be an enormous caldera that has the potential to literally shake the world and cover us with ash,” McPherson explained. “Even Pinatubo, when it went off, was a big deal, but it’s nothing compared to what we are facing with the Yellowstone Caldera.”

    Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines last erupted on June 15, 1991, in the second-largest terrestrial eruption of the 20th century following the 1912 eruption of Novarupta in Alaska.

    “As with any of these large scale events, we are talking about geological time scales. So, the fact that it has gone off at a certain periodicity in the past, we can use that as an indicator as to how soon it might be expected to go off. We’re in the midst of abrupt, irreversible climate change, and that to me represents a much greater threat than the Yellowstone Caldera. Could it go off at any time? Sure. Would it have enormous consequences? Yes, absolutely,” McPherson explained.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Unprecedented Yellowstone Volcano Uplift Caused by ‘Awesome’ Magma Explosions, Study Finds
    ‘The Black Giant’ Volcano Shows Signs of Collapse, Claim Scientists
    Watch Popocatépetl Volcano Erupt in Mexico
    Fighting Fire With Fire: Hiker Finds Live Bombs Dropped Into Hawaiian Volcano in the 1930s
    'UFO Spaceship' Seen Ducking Inside Mexican Volcano El Popo, Alien Hunters Claims
    Tags:
    supervolcano, Volcano, eruption, Yellowstone National Park
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse