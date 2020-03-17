Register
18:11 GMT17 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands at the border between Germany and Poland in Frankfurt/Oder, Germany March 17, 2020.

    It is Simply the Duty of a State to Protect Health and Safety of Its Citizens - Political Analyst

    © REUTERS / AXEL SCHMIDT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/30/1078603019_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8ae0d76c099b3c2e2ec6805dd853bf44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003171078603051-it-is-simply-the-duty-of-a-state-to-protect-health-and-safety-of-its-citizens---political-analyst/

    Europe has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic after China overcame the peak of the outbreak. This prompted the continent to close its borders to battle the virus, with Germany being the latest to do so.

    Joachim Paul, Member of Parliament (Rhineland-Palatinate) and a political analyst believes that Germany was too reluctant for too long to close the borders.

    Sputnik: Europe chose to close national borders between all countries instead of offering mutual assistance. Why is that?

    Joachim Paul: It is simply the duty of a state to protect health and safety of its own citizens and the foreigners living on State Territory. The German government was in my opinion for a long time too reluctant. Germany closed borders when 6000 Infections already happened. We lost precious time. We have to state that the closing is not very strict. Some international flights were still arriving in Frankfurt Airport and the small Hahn Airport in my country yesterday. The mechanisms at EU level are too complicated and bureaucratic to have an immediate impact. Quick solutions can only be found at the level of sovereign states. Cooperation between the European States should be resumed as soon as possible once the risk of infection has decreased and citizens have been taken care of.

    Sputnik: A united Europe is closing its borders to stop and regulate the flow of migrants, now in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Do you think this crisis can change the perception of the "open borders" principle and how?

    Joachim Paul: The AfD has been calling for stricter border controls since 2015. Five years ago a large number of migrants crossed our borders uncontrolled. Chancellor Merkel claimed that it would not be possible to close or control the German borders anyway. The Public is witnessing now that this was merely a political legend. Many people perceive the closure of the border now as a positive act of a state taking justified measures. Merkels Principle of Open borders is Challenged for the First time. This will have consequences for the political landscape in Germany.

    Sputnik: When the pandemic is over, will those who have advocated for the European Union revise their opinions?

    Joachim Paul: The crisis we are facing right now is not a European but rather a global crisis. But people will realize that the key to solving crisis like this lies in the sovereignty of states. Only a sovereign state can act quickly and react appropriately. This means that certain competencies must remain in the hands of the nation-states and must not be transferred to the EU. This must also be recognised by EU enthusiasts. They must realise that there cannot and will not be a common solution for every problem and every crisis among all EU states.

    Sputnik: When the crisis is over, should we expect a new wave of euroscepticism among Europeans?

    Joachim Paul: Such a crisis is also always a litmus test for the respective governments. People will watch very closely how successful the individual governments have been dealing with the situation. Some will appreciate the quick national solutions. In the future, some will also ask for such a national solution to other problems for example in the migration crisis. This could damage the EU's image in the long term and lead to more Euroscepticism.

    Sputnik: If so, should we expect any changes in the government of European countries?

    Joachim Paul: This is possible. Particularly in states with strong eurosceptic parties - in Germany and France for Example.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    citizens, health, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse