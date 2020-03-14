Register
01:42 GMT14 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on Thursday, March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck launcher after a rocket attack on Camp Taji, a few miles north of Baghdad, in Rashidiya, Iraq. Iraq's military on Thursday said it opened an investigation into the rocket attack that hours earlier killed three servicemen, including two Americans, at an Iraqi base housing coalition forces that has been used as a training base for a number of years. (Media Security Cell via AP)

    ‘US Was Never Invited’: Claims Iran Masterminded Taji Base Attack ‘Deny Iraqis Agency’

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107855/03/1078550315_0:0:2489:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_5a51ecaa08fbfcf7808a774ee6121f63.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003141078562537-us-was-never-invited-claims-iran-masterminded-taji-base-attack-deny-iraqis-agency/

    The US government can expect continued military resistance in the Middle East as long as it continues its illegal occupation of Iraq, Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, told Sputnik.

    The US on Thursday conducted retaliatory strikes against Iraqi Shia paramilitary group Kataib Hezbollah in response to a Wednesday attack on the Camp Taji military base, after assuming that Iran was involved in the attack.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/us-bombed-iraq-last-night-killing-6
    According to the Iraqi military, the US retaliatory strikes on Thursday night killed a total of six people: three army soldiers, two policemen and a civilian. In addition, at least 12 people were wounded in the attack, the Iraqi government said Friday. The Wednesday attack on Camp Taji killed at least three US service members and injured 14 others.

    “When the US government murdered the Iranian Military Commander General [Qasem] Soleimani as well as the Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, it was because they claimed there was an attack on an American base,” Marandi told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker about the December 27, 2019, attack on K-1 Air Base in Kirkuk which killed a US contractor and injured four US service members as well as two Iraqi soldiers.

    “It later came back that they never had any intelligence pointing to Iraqi groups allegedly connected to Iran. But of course, in any case, the Iraqi group’s affiliated with the Iraqi government,” Marandi said, noting that the US killed Soleimani anyway. “Not only did they murder the general, but they killed almost 30 soldiers who were on the front line against [Daesh] on the border with Syria.”

    “So, we don’t expect the Americans to show real evidence” that Iran was involved in the attack on Camp Taji, Marandi explained. “We don’t expect the Americans to be honest about intelligence. We don’t expect them to have any intelligence. They will do as they please, but ultimately, this creates a contempt for the American government and for the US in general in Iraq that is going to make things worse for the US.” 

    “The Americans cannot deny Iraqis agency. The Iraqis are opposed to the occupation. Many millions of Iraqis marched against the US occupation just a while back in Baghdad. The Iraqi government voted for the Americans to leave …  there will be military resistance against the US until they are expelled. Since the US is currently facing an economic crisis, it’s going to be even more difficult for [US President Donald] Trump to sustain the US occupation,” Marandi said.

    On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi denied his country’s involvement in the airstrikes against Camp Taji and called on Trump to reassess US troops’ interventions in the Middle East instead of making “dangerous moves” based on “groundless accusations,” Sputnik reported.

    According to Marandi, the US has no right to be in Iraq in the first place.

    “The Americans destroyed Iraq, and they invaded the country illegally. Later on, in order to undermine Syria, the Americans and the Saudis and the Turkish government and the Turkish president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan], they supported [Daesh] and al-Qaeda.  It was [Daesh] and al-Qaeda in Syria that led to [Daesh] invading Iraq and thus creating an even worse situation in the country. So, the US government was never invited [into Iraq]. It’s always been uninvited, and it has always caused tragedy. But now, in my personal opinion, the US is in a very vulnerable position, because the Iraqi people are so impoverished and their country is so broken that they do not have much to lose,” he said.

    “But the US, with the economic crisis that it is now facing, is going to have to make a lot of tough choices and a lot of tough decisions in regards to expenditure. And I think as the resistance in Iraq grows, it’s going to get much more difficult for the US government to be seen killing Iraqis - whatever justification, whatever false information they spread,” Marandi explained.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iranian Supreme Leader Says Evidence Suggests That Coronavirus Outbreak is 'Biological Attack'
    UK Prime Minister Condemns Deadly Attack on US-led Coalition Base in Iraq
    Pompeo, Raab Condemn Attack on Coalition Base in Iraq, Vow to Hold Those Responsible Accountable
    US' Foes Won't 'Get Away With It': Esper Says All Options on Table After Iraq Rocket Attack
    US Conducts Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq Following Deadly Camp Taji Attack
    Tags:
    US, Iraq, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse