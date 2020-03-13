Register
18:06 GMT13 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks in front of the Bank of England

    'We're Moving Too Slow in Terms of Trying to Counteract the Coronavirus' – Virologist

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (432)
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/05/1078560576_0:0:3328:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_8fc7aaf15cca0d592ea13d5600804995.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003131078560452-were-moving-too-slow-in-terms-of-trying-to-counteract-the-coronavirus--virologist/

    Health experts have on Friday warned that the virus could hit Britain in "multiple waves" and led to fears that potential vaccines might not work on mutated strains. As it stands a vaccine has not yet been developed with a wide variety of timelines being suggested by different officials.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Dr Jeremy Rossman, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Virology at the University of Kent.

    Sputnik: There’s a lot of talk around cancelling football matches and public events in the UK; Ireland have recently announced all schools to be closed but we’re not seeing the same steps taken here in the UK and the US. Are countries such as the UK and the US really doing enough to the spread of the virus?

    Dr Jeremy Rossman: We're moving a little bit too slow in terms of actually trying to counteract the virus; there's been a delay in testing and in rollout of the capacity for testing. A lot of hospitals aren't quite as prepared if there does get to be a point where we have a rapid increase in the number of cases and while we still have a fairly low number of cases, both in the UK and the US, so that we don't need to do full-scale closures are really restrict travel at this point in time; starting to implement more social distancing protocols can really help stop the spread.

    We're at this very early stage of virus spread both within the UK and the US and at this early stage more action can dramatically affect the later stage of the spread of the virus. The earlier you act the more effective it can be.

    Sputnik: When it comes to talking about the virus people are very quick to mention the similarities between Coronavirus and influenza and the common cold. With that in mind, could we see a decline in coronavirus cases as the seasons change and it gets warmer?

    Dr Jeremy Rossman: The seasons can definitely affect many viruses; other coronaviruses, the flu, common colds, and as warmer weather starts to come in a lot of the transmission of these viruses stops. Now, this Covid coronavirus is not the same as influenza, it's not the same as common flu, and it's not the same as other coronaviruses. We don't know how this virus is going to behave in warmer weather.

    In warmer weather, many people's immune systems start to work a little bit better, there's frequently a change in behaviour such that people aren't spending as much time in close proximity to each other indoors and so there's a reduction in transmission there. These changes may be very beneficial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus but it's very unlikely that these are going to stop the spread of this virus.

    Sputnik: As it stands, there’s a lot talk about a vaccine with a variety of timelines being put forward. Some are saying 6 months, others 12 and yesterday some scientists in the states suggest 16 months… when, if ever, can we expect a comprehensive vaccine for the Coronavirus?

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro
    © REUTERS / Adriano Machado
    Brazil's Bolsonaro Tests Negative for Coronavirus
    Dr Jeremy Rossman: Unfortunately, it's very unlikely that we will have a vaccine that will be of use in the near term future for stopping this current outbreak. As a perspective the very related viruses SARS from 2000 to 2003 epidemic and the MERS both of these very related viruses which we still don't have vaccines.

    So it's possible that we will not have a coded vaccine for a quite a long time. However, there are a lot of scientists using a lot of strategies to try and make vaccines. We may get lucky and this virus may be more amenable to vaccination and we may actually have a vaccine but even in the best-case scenario of being able to develop a vaccine that is safe and does work it's unlikely that we would have this for use in the country in less than 9 to 12 months from now. So hopefully, this pandemic is well resolved by the time we would have a vaccine.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (432)
    Tags:
    virologists, university, World, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse