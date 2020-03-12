Register
00:50 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a Servpro cleaning crew take off their protective gears as they exit the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2020.

    ‘Trickle Effect’: Failure to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread Could Strain ‘Limited’ Testing Facilities

    © REUTERS / JASON REDMOND
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/22/1078542264_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d3deef6e0eace82ea6afc567026a2745.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003121078542968-trickle-effect-failure-to-mitigate-covid-19-spread-could-strain-limited-testing-facilities/

    Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist whose research focuses on the poor utilization of infection prevention and control within the United States, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss how the US health care system is currently dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

    “I think the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC has been really good about providing guidance for the community, for hospitals, for organizations in general. In terms of a larger policy, I think the biggest issue has really just been differences in communication from CDC and NIH [National Institute of Health] versus what the White House is saying. And I think that’s the hard part, because traditionally, we see communications soley coming from public health agencies and not having to go through the White House as a conduit, and I think that’s fuelling some confusion,” Popescu told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/coronavirus-infections-deaths-mount
    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday predicted that the coronavirus outbreak in the US is going to get worse.

    “Bottom line: It’s going to get worse. If we don’t do very serious mitigation now, what’s going to happen is we’re going to be weeks behind,” he told the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

    However, we can all take a role in helping control or prevent the virus, Popescu pointed out.

    “We all have a role in infection prevention, whether that means controlling and preventing and things like social distancing. I always reiterate with people: even if you don’t have cases in your community, social distancing will help prevent cases from occurring, hopefully, and if you do have cases, that will help prevent them from spreading. So, we all have a role in this, and the hard part is that for a lot of people, they don’t stick with basic infection control strategies like hand hygiene and staying home when you’re sick. It’s just that simple in a lot of cases, and because this is such a new situation, people feel like they should be doing something more, something new,” Popescu explained.

    According to the CDC, 79 state and local public health labs in 50 states and the District of Columbia are currently conducting coronavirus diagnostic tests. However, CDC Director Robbert Redfield on Tuesday told lawmakers that lack of funding has hindered the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. 

    Popescu also warned that healthy people getting tested for the coronavirus could potentially overwhelm the already strained US health care system, as testing was previously delayed due to testing kits that were made in a contaminated Atlanta lab.

    “Right now, I always encourage people: if you are not feeling well, call a primary care physician unless you’re starting to have issues breathing or a very high fever. And everybody’s situation is very unique, because we all have our different medical histories,” she said.

    “That being said, it’s challenging, because we’re at a very unique time when it comes to testing. And for a lot of health care facilities, we have been primarily going through the state labs, and they are limited, of course, and they have very strict guidance by CDC for the patient under investigation. So, unless you meet that criteria or can make a pretty strong case for going outside of it, that test won’t be accepted, it won’t be given. But now, as commercial labs are beginning to increase their capacity, that is becoming a secondary option for people who wouldn't meet that guidance … and that’s kind of a situation where hospitals are just working to look at the logistics of that,” Popescu explained.

    “I think part of it is a mixture of caring for the severely ill, especially if there are a lot of cases, but that is very intensive for hospitals. But also if you continue to have people who are not that sick coming in out of concern and wanting to be tested, that inundates our emergency department. So, I’m hoping as lab capabilities increase, this means people can do that in more outpatient urgent care settings that don’t stress the hospital, because that’s when we start to worry about emergency rooms being able to take in traumas and actual very sick people instead of being overwhelmed and stressed by the ‘worried well,’” Popescu added.

    US President Donald Trump last week announced that his administration is considering various policies to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus in the US economy, such as a payroll tax cut, paid sick leave for employees and emergency lending for small businesses, suggesting that the US government may reconsider its guidelines for paid sick leave.

    “I think this is a really good time to evaluate general practices when it comes to people working while they are sick. I can’t speak to necessarily the HR policies of every company, but I think this is a good reminder: when we force people to work sick or don’t provide them with the time off to take care of themselves, we are putting everybody at risk, and we really need to evaluate that across all US industries. And it’s realistically a public health issue, and this is just a huge reminder of that,” Popescu explained, also noting that regardless of whether the Trump administration declares a national emergency over the pandemic, the government shouldn’t have to take such a measure. 

    “Private industry should recognize the role that they have in public health. I hope it doesn’t come to that [institution of a national emergency], but I think now is probably the time that that’s being evaluated,” Popescu explained.

    “There’s a trickle effect to it all. So, when we started doing education for our clinical staff, part of that was: what does it look like for social disruption? Start making plans now if schools do close. And I think that’s the hardest part. How do we mitigate that from a health care side when that’s also a reality of the situation and you have parents that are going to have to take care of their kids or find alternative routes for child care, but those have serious implications for responders, whether they are in health care or even public health?” Popescu asked.

    According to Popescu, she’s seen varying estimates on the percentage of the US population that may eventually be infected with the virus.

    “I’ve seen a lot of varying numbers. I’ve seen anywhere from 30-40%, so I think the challenge in trying to make those estimates is that it’s constantly changing. And I think when we make those kinds of estimates, it's difficult, because it could be 30-40% in one week, and that could change next week. But realistically, in my mind, that doesn’t change how we need to prepare as a society for something like this,” Popescu added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Capital Declares State of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    India Suspends All Visas, Takes Preventative Travel Measures Over Coronavirus Fears
    Trump Administration May Extend Tax Deadline to Blunt Economic Damage of Coronavirus
    Russian Virologist Details Main Obstacle in Creation of Vaccine Against Wuhan Coronavirus
    Amtrak Expects Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Lost Revenue Due to Coronavirus
    Tags:
    testing, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse