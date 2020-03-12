Register
06:55 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This March 27, 2018 photo shows Syrian workers fixing pipes of an oil well at an oil field controlled by a US-backed Kurdish group, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh Province, Syria.

    ‘Erdogan's Initiative to Jointly Develop Oil Fields Indicates Desire to Cooperate’ – Scholar

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107723/48/1077234833_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_168c8dc6ff2543ce6e569e2c5ccf8ec3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003121078540978-erdogans-initiative-to-jointly-develop-oil-fields-indicates-desire-to-cooperate--scholar/

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to join forces and develop oil fields in Syria to restore the Arab republic, the Turkish leader told journalists on an aircraft, returning after a visit to Brussels.

    “Qamishli is a place that has oil. There are also oil deposits in Deir ez-Zor that are being exploited by terrorists (the Kurdistan Workers' Party and People's Protection Units of the Syrian Kurds both outlawed in Turkey – ed. note Sputnik). I told Putin: “Let us join forces, and with this oil, if you financially support this, we could put destroyed Syria on its feet”. Putin replied: “It is possible”, RIA Novosti reports, quoting Erdogan.

    The Turkish president noted that the oil produced by terrorists is of “poor quality, unprocessed”, but if it's condition is improved, “it would give a chance to restore Syria”. It would immediately be clear who wants to protect Syria and ensure its unity, and who wants to take over it, Turkey's president said, adding that Ankara could make the same offer to Washington.

    Professor Hasan Unal, a political scientist from Istanbul-based Maltepe University’s Political Science and International Relations Department, explains how realistic this scenario is and what the results could be.

    Unal indicates the importance of this initiative, which was launched shortly after Turkey and Russia reached an agreement on the Idlib standoff in Moscow on 5 March. According to the expert, this offer could mean important changes in Ankara's Syrian policy.

    “The Idlib deal reached in Moscow stresses the importance of bringing the Syrians, who were forced to leave their homes, back to the territory they occupied before the outbreak of hostilities. This is an important point since the implementation of that clause of the deal is possible only through direct cooperation between the Turkish and Syrian authorities”, the expert notes.

    According to the political scientist, the Turkish president's initiative to use revenues from Syrian oil fields to reconstruct the country should be considered in light of the Moscow agreement.

    “President Erdogan mentioned Turkey's role in the process of restoring Syria since he believes in ending the hostilities in Syria in the foreseeable future and establishing the sovereignty of the Syrian state. That is an indication that Ankara is positively considering the possibility of reaching an agreement with Syria. And this, in itself, is already very important progress”, Unal says.

    The political analyst stresses that Syria's oil reserves would not be enough for a nationwide recovery, but adds that the YPG Kurdish self-defence units must be removed from control over these fields:

    “Syria does not have very large oil reserves. However, the control over existing fields provides YPG units with a significant advantage. For this reason, the first thing that should be done is to deprive YPG of the opportunity to generate oil revenues”, Unal says.

    The expert believes that oil revenues alone are not enough to restore Syria and so the process of restoring the country's infrastructure may involve financial assistance from both China and Russia as well as the countries of the Persian Gulf.

    “The Arab states in the Persian Gulf, which once spent a lot of money to destroy the country, could now provide financial support to the process of restoring Syria”, the expert concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    oil exploration, Russia, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse