Register
06:52 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

    Uncertain of Taliban’s Power, Will India’s Goodwill Survive in Afghanistan?

    © AP Photo / Bashir Khan Safi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/05/1078470558_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_36c31b8d15afbd96c78667472edb06e5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003121078539122-uncertain-of-talibans-power-will-indias-goodwill-survive-in-afghanistan-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With the US and the Taliban signing a peace deal on 29 February, and the formation of two governments in Afghanistan – one led by Ashraf Ghani and the other by rival Abdullah Abdullah – a new uncertainty over the power centre in the country has increased for neighbouring nations.

    Once the Americans withdraw completely, the Taliban might take over the country and impose Sharia (fundamentalist Islamic) law, says Indian strategic analyst Brahma Chellaney, reflecting upon the worst scenario in Afghanistan with regard to the US withdrawal of troops following a peace deal.

    “We are looking at a grim scenario. In the worst case, it’s possible that Afghans might resist the Taliban from extending to major cities like Kabul where there can be fierce firing with the government controlling Kabul. But the American deal with the Taliban is not likely to end the war in Afghanistan".

    With no roadmap for the power holders in Afghanistan in the presence of the Taliban and two leaders attempting to form a government after claiming victories in presidential elections, the question is what the US withdrawal will mean for the rest of the region.  

    In return for the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the US, the former is expected to ensure that Afghanistan no longer continues to be ground zero for terror organisations that target the West.

    Western media outlets are asking how the US will ensure that the “Taliban is keeping their promises” or if the US president has the leverage to “simply declare that the war is over and leave”.  

    Where Does India’s Goodwill Stand?

    India has been confident of its relationship with Afghanistan.

    Reinforcing a similar optimism with regard to Afghanistan, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently suggested that Indians have a very high standing in Afghan society.

    “People genuinely like us. A lot of the work we have done is appreciated. And when it comes to Afghanistan, my own sense is, people tend to be too hard on ourselves. I think we have influence, I think we have a record, I think we have friends in Afghanistan and around Afghanistan. And my own sense is that serious conversations about Afghanistan have only now just begun. We are entering a new phase, that phase has only just begun now", Jaishankar offered.

    While intra-Afghan talks await the release of prisoners, the talks are expected to pave the way for further political developments in the country for stakeholders including India, China, and Pakistan.  

    If the Taliban engages in intra-Afghan talks, India would have no objection, said Amar Sinha, former ambassador to Afghanistan. Sinha attended talks with the Taliban as a representative from Delhi during the Moscow format in 2018.

    Like the United States, Russia pursued talks with the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan. India long refrained from participating in the talks, citing an absence of a functioning Afghan government.

    India is now pinning its hopes on an intra-Afghan dialogue. The external affairs minister said: "We will have to see many negotiations that will take place are cohesive or not. Does the Taliban want a democratic set up or does a democratic set up adjust to the Taliban. To my mind, the real negotiations will start now with the intra-Afghan dialogue".

    China-India Collaboration on Afghanistan

    The Moscow talks included China and Pakistan although Delhi and Beijing have been collaborating on their own to make inroads into Afghanistan.

    From China and India have come capacity building programmes for diplomats from Afghanistan and the two Asian countries are actively engaged in Afghanistan. 

    In 2019, India and China trained 10 Afghan diplomats as part of their first joint programme regarding Afghanistan.

    While India’s development programmes in Afghanistan consist of infrastructure building and development of human resources and trade links, China’s participation goes as far as guaranteeing its success by signing a peace deal.

    After a US-Taliban deal failed in September 2019, a Taliban delegation met China’s special representative for Afghanistan in Beijing to discuss the group’s peace talks with the United States.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Says Ready to Put His Name on US-Taliban Peace Deal
    ‘Relations With Pakistan Good’: Trump Focuses on Keeping Islamabad Happy, Analyst Says
    US Only Concerned About Global Jihadi Groups, not Regional Outfits: Former Indian Ambassador Says
    Tags:
    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Abdullah Abdullah, Ashraf Ghani, peace deal, Taliban, US, Pakistan, Russia, China, Afghanistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse