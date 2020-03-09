Register
18:50 GMT09 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Los Angeles

    Rubicon: If Biden Wins Michigan He'll be Nominee, If Not, Prepare for Tough Race – Prof

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107849/90/1078499089_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_4b84a1c4b1f03ca4ea7a5ac13709b002.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003091078522225-rubicon-if-biden-wins-michigan-hell-be-nominee-if-not-prepare-for-tough-race--prof/

    After Super Tuesday all eyes are on ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to see how the two will perform in Michigan with all their rivals except for Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard having withdrawn from the race. According to US academic Vladimir Golstein, Michigan is nothing short of a Rubicon for Biden and Sanders.

    Though polls predict Bernie Sanders will lose in the Great Lakes State, a strikingly similar situation unfolded four years ago when prognoses said the Vermont senator would be outpaced by Hillary Clinton by an average of 30 points. Nothing of that kind happened and Sanders won in a tight contest with the former secretary of state.

    ​To complicate matters further, the Republicans appears to be determined not to let the Bidens off the hook this time, by pushing ahead with a Senate probe into the former vice president and his son Hunter's dealings with Ukrainian gas company Burisma

    ​In a separate move Ukraine's State Investigation Bureau has kicked off two pre-trial criminal inquiries into then-Vice President Joe Biden over allegations that he forced Kiev into firing then Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in 2016.

    Though Joe Biden's nomination appears very likely, it's still too early to jump to conclusion as to who will score victory at the Democratic National Convention this July, says Vladimir Golstein, associate professor at Rhode Island-based Brown University.

    Sputnik: Given that moderate Democrats have thrown their weight behind Biden what are his chances to become the nominee? What's your prognosis on the battle between Biden and Sanders? If Biden comes out on top what are his chances to win the race against Trump?

    Vladimir Golstein: It is still too early to call the winner. It is clear that Biden would carry the Southern States, as well as the States who are relatively prosperous and who don’t want any major disruption. The way Minnesota, Texas, and Massachusetts voted is highly indicative of the process. The same applies to the booming economy of North Carolina. In other words, where we have a clash between ‘progressives’ and ‘prosperous’ – prosperous and status quo candidate prevails.

    Furthermore, it is precisely these prosperous and moderate Democrats who are willing to experience another four years of Trump, who does not really threaten them, despite endless complaints, than give a chance to Sanders who might prove a major disrupter. Biden, however, would let the establishment go on with business as usual, and that’s exactly what the moderate Democrats from prosperous states are voting for.

    But Midwestern States, the ones that gave victory to Trump in 2016 – are not prosperous. They have plenty of disgruntled population with plenty of progressives added to the mix. Like Michigan, for example. So I would say, that if Biden carries Michigan this coming Tuesday, he’ll be nominee, if not there is a very long and tough race ahead of us.

    What should be stressed, however – and I feel very strongly about it – is that only Bernie Sanders has a chance to beat Trump in general election. Biden, on the other hand, has very little chance of doing so. He is not liked outside the moderate Democrat circles, he brings a lot of baggage from the Clinton/Obama era; consequently, he’ll be a major irritant for the people who voted for Trump in 2016.

    They would get up and vote against him. Add to this the vocal and energetic Sanders supporters, who would either sit out or vote for Trump in protest of another Bernie’s loss. But it is clear to me that the people who throw their weight and votes behind Biden, are willing to experience four more years of Trump, rather than giving Sanders a chance to win and embark on his relatively moderate, but possibly destabilising policies.

    Sputnik: What's your take on Biden's win in Super Tuesday vote? What's behind his relatively modest performance during the beginning of the 2020 primaries and a sudden March breakthrough?

    Vladimir Golstein: There was a clear anxiety in Democratic Party. They surely wanted to beat Trump, but they could not settle on the candidate who, first, can do that and, second, who won’t be too disruptive of the business as usual. So they looked around, trying even former New York City mayor, billionaire Bloomberg, but none of the candidates seem to foot the bill. Biden was there from the beginning but his performance during the debates and during the early primaries, was unimpressive to say the least.

    Luckily for him, people in South Carolina have decided to vote on him – mostly for his association with the much admired Barack Obama. Once that happened, the DNC put enough pressure on Biden’s potential rivals (Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar), to pave the way for his victories on Super Tuesday.

    And of course now, with Liz Warren and Mike Bloomberg dropping from the race, it is a two-man competition for the sole of Democratic party: status quo candidate vs. the candidate who intends to rock the boat, at least as far as the domestic politics is concerned. 

    Sputnik: Ukrainian investigators have launched a probe into the former vice president. In a separate move the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee announced that it was going to subpoena Andrii Telizhenko in its Hunter Biden-related Burisma investigation. How could these developments affect Joe Biden's campaign in your opinion?

    Vladimir Golstein: The pro-Democrat press and its establishment would do their best to ignore, minimise, or spin any bad news coming from Ukraine. So I don’t foresee any news – unless it is the accusation of sexual misconduct – that can damage Biden’s rise to the top of the Democratic ticket. Trump, on the other hand, would surely use it to his advantage – during the general election – if Biden happens to be his rival; which looks very possible right now.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Watch: A Proud ‘Obiden Bama Democrat’ Joe Biden Says ‘We Can Only Re-Elect Trump’
    Biden's Lead Over Sanders Hits Double Digits Nationally After Super Tuesday – Poll
    Deja Vu From 2016: Dem Establishment Frightened by Sanders, Mobilises Support Behind Biden – Prof
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Burisma, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Michigan, Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse