Register
15:46 GMT09 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden brush hands as they have an exchange in the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020.

    Deja Vu From 2016: Dem Establishment Frightened by Sanders, Mobilises Support Behind Biden – Prof

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107850/53/1078505362_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_59df02b05f2c248a5e507eb03e9bdb01.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003091078519904-deja-vu-from-2016-dem-establishment-frightened-by-sanders-mobilises-support-behind-biden--prof/

    Joe Biden has emerged as the Dem frontrunner ahead of the Tuesday Michigan primary. American academics have explained that the decision of Democratic moderates to drop out of the race is not a coincidence, adding that Bernie Sanders still remains competitive in a number of states.

    Joe Biden has outpaced the former favourite of the Democratic primaries, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, in the race for the nomination, according to a new CNN poll. Following the Super Tuesday contest over a half of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents approve of Biden's candidacy while only 36% say they'd rather see Sanders as the party's nominee.

    Earlier, four Democratic presidential candidates – ex-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren - dropped out of the race with three of them openly endorsing Biden.

    Democratic progressive Warren has so far shied away from throwing her weight behind either of the two frontrunners despite Sanders' appeal to her supporters on Sunday. Warren's surprising cameo on Saturday Night Live has added to the confusion as she joked that she would endorse both the ex-vice president and the Vermont senator. Her witticisms as well as a backstage dance prompted a wave of criticism from progressive Twitter users who lambasted her for not supporting Bernie, whose programme most closely matches hers.

    ​Establishment Picks Biden to Maintain Status Quo

    Stephen Morris, a professor at Rice University and a nonresident fellow at the Baker Institute Centre, notes that despite initial numbers Warren proved "unable to capture and mobilise the progressive wing of the party which Sanders was able to gain".

    Now with her decision to withdraw along with Democratic moderates, "it is a race between Biden and Sanders", he points out.

    "I feel a sense of deja vu from 2016", Morris says. "The party establishment is frightened by Sanders and has mobilised their support behind Biden. Much of that may be strategic thinking: that Biden has a greater likelihood of beating Trump than does Sanders. Much of it may be protecting the party establishment and maintaining the status quo".

    Mark P. Jones, a political scientist at Rice University, agrees with Morris that "Biden provides Democrats with the best prospects in defeating Donald Trump" and foresees that Biden, the Democratic establishment's comeback kid, will go "into the convention in Milwaukee in July with an absolute majority".

    "That was clearly it all set in motion once Biden was able to show some vitality in South Carolina", the political scientist elaborates. "You saw tremendous pressure on Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar, two of the remaining centrist candidates to drop out, they did so before Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden. That allowed Biden to have tremendous success on Super Tuesday and create a gap between himself and Michael Bloomberg, the one remaining centrist candidate that was so large that Bloomberg looked ahead and believed that he had no realistic path to victory".

    According to Jones, the withdrawal of the three moderates "completely cleared the way for Biden" and therefore, "with that, Sanders prospects dropped to near zero".

    Marvin King, an Ole Miss political science professor, echoes the academics by saying that Biden now appears to be the most likely DNC pick.

    "Sanders will continue to do well in Western states, Biden has the advantage in the remaining Southern and mid-Western states, which will yield more delegates", he suggests.

    The professor does not rule out the possibility that neither candidate receives a majority of delegates by the time the Convention begins. However, he presumes that Biden, "as a loyal Democrat, will be better able to convert delegates currently pledged to other candidates, to his side, on the second round of voting, if it gets that far".

    At the same time, the outcome of Biden's crossing swords with Trump is not clear, since the former vice-president "is prone to errors, and like Hillary Clinton, many people know so much about him", King says. Still, he does not think that Bernie would make a perfect choice as a Trump contender: "Sanders has his appeal but he's never tested his ideas in an election with the general electorate, plus he's from arguably the most liberal state in the Union, so it is hard to see how large his appeal is".

    Michigan Primary is Litmus Test for Bernie

    As the Democratic race for nomination has turned into a one-on-one showdown between Sanders and Biden, Michigan is emerging as yet another important milestone for Bernie. Four years ago the Vermont senator scored a surprising victory in the state slowing down Hillary Clinton's march, but now the FiveThirtyEight poll says he seems to be the "underdog" in Michigan.

    ​Ross Baker, a professor of political science at Rutgers University, deems that Sanders does have some chances in Michigan. However, if Biden wins it "Bernie will have almost nowhere to go".

    "[Sanders] has promised that he will support whoever the nominee is", Baker recollects. "If it not him, he will try to convince his followers to vote for Biden".

    The professor suggests that once Biden gets nomination Bloomberg may provide his with both financial support and "the on-line expertise of his organisation".

    "That may offset the advantage Trump has on social media platforms", he opines.

    For his part, Anthony Pahnke, assistant professor of International Relations at San Francisco State University, believes that Biden is not out of the woods yet: "Overall, two thirds of delegates are still to be decided", the academic highlights.

    According to Pahnke, it was "clear" that the moderates' "quitting all at the same time was part of some kind of effort to hurt the Sanders campaign". Moreover, they all endorsed Biden, he underscores.

    "The truth right now is that Sanders remains competitive in many upcoming states, especially this Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri, and Washington", the professor concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    The Biden Bet: How Could Hillary Clinton Claw Her Way to the Presidency?
    ‘Making Millions Off Public Office’: Rudy Giuliani Slams Alleged Biden Corruption
    Watch: A Proud ‘Obiden Bama Democrat’ Joe Biden Says ‘We Can Only Re-Elect Trump’
    Tags:
    Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Joseph Biden, US Democratic Party, 2020 election, nomination, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse