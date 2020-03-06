Register
00:56 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front

    Russia-Turkey Ceasefire is ‘Political Fiction’ As Long As It Ignores al-Qaeda’s Idlib Presence

    © AFP 2020 / Fadi al-Halabi / AMC
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003061078488165-russia-turkey-ceasefire-is-political-fiction-as-long-as-it-ignores-al-qaedas-idlib-presence-/

    A foreign affairs expert tells Sputnik that although Russia and Turkey were able to reach a ceasefire on Thursday, the agreement is destined to fail unless Ankara acknowledges its proxy support for terror groups in the region and calls on them to abide by the laid out terms.

    Mark Sleboda, a foreign affairs and security analyst, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear from Moscow on Thursday to discuss the fresh details of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s agreement following the latter’s trip to Russia and reveal why he believes the ceasefire won’t last long.

    Sleboda confirmed to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that a ceasefire would be taking place beginning at 12 a.m. on Friday.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/putin-erdogan-summit-seeks-to-turn-down-

    “Some of the details are that a security corridor will be established 6 kilometers deep to the north and 6 kilometers deep to the south from the M4 highway,” he explained. The M4 highway is a major motorway in Northern Syria that runs from Latakia to Saraqib, the site of a recent pitched battle between Turkish-aligned and Damascus-aligned forces.

    Sleboda highlighted that this decision came not long after the M5 highway, which links Damascus to Aleppo and also passes through Saraqib, “was recovered in the last few weeks by the Syrian government and their allies.” Speaking in regard to the M4 motorway, he noted that it “will connect Aleppo with Latakia - the coastal province - which is one of the most heavily populated areas of Syria.”

    “Joint Turkish-Russia patrolling will take place across [the M4] highway starting from March 15,” he added.

    As for refugees, Sleboda said that there has been “no word yet” on how refugees or various migrants attempting to get to Europe will be aided, because “that is more of a Turkish-EU” issue outside the immediate scope of something that Putin and Erdogan would discuss themselves.

    “There is no indication that any of the refugees now being sent by Turkey to Greece and the rest of the EU are coming now immediately out of the conflict in Idlib Province,” he pointed out. “In fact, there’s every indication otherwise. This will be people that are already in Turkey.”

    A massive altercation broke out in the Turkish Parliament on Wednesday after after members of the opposition party called on Erdogan to remove troops from what they viewed as unnecessary conflict and proxy support of extremist groups in Syria.

    Sleboda argued that this conflict was a sign that domestic tensions are running high when it comes to Ankara’s military choices in Syria.

    “We know that ... the people consider this issue with refugees and the migrants in their country to be a major problem. They feel it’s taking tax money away; they’re taking jobs; the refugee camps are often sources of crime, since all of the sundry jihadi proxies that Turkey is supporting in Syria have their families there, so they often operate directly out of the camps,” he said.

    “It’s a mess domestically for Erdogan, as well as a growing security and PR problem for the EU, and it’s no word how the signing of this ‘ceasefire’ will affect Erdogan’s decision,” he noted.

    Sleboda stated that in his opinion, the Russia-Turkey agreement “has the same problem that every other ceasefire has had in Syria,” which is the fact that the majority of Idlib is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham - also known as al-Qaeda. “Even the US government recognizes that they are al-Qaeda rebranded - and a terrorist organization,” he said.

    Despite Ankara “grudgingly” viewing the group as a terrorist organization, Sleboda argued that has not prevented it from supporting them.

    “Daily convoys go back and forth across the Turkish-Syrian border bringing gasoline, food, ammunition, weapons to these groups - and al-Qaeda is principal among them,” he said, noting that other such groups include the Turkistan Islamic Party and Hurras al-Din.

    “Is Erdogan suddenly going to take responsibility for the jihadists?” Sleboda asked. “Because if he’s not, what is forcing the people who actually control most of Idlib to hold to the ceasefire?”

    He argued that despite the fact that these groups carry out attacks daily, it will be the Syrian Arab Army that will be called out for violating the ceasefire if they attempt to defend themselves.

    “This ceasefire is as much of a political fiction as every other ceasefire has been between Turkey and Russia, between the US and Russia and whoever else during this conflict. And it will inevitably be broken,” Sleboda asserted.

    He concluded by stating that Ankara may announce that the jihadist groups have been disbanded, and they will then become official Turkish proxies that operate with the same goals in the region, but be legitimized by Ankara and wear Turkish uniforms.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Syria's Assad Not Ruling Out Restoring Ties With Turkey if Erdogan Stops 'Supporting Terrorists'
    UN Chief Hopes Russia-Turkey Deal on Idlib to Lead to Lasting Ceasefire - Spokesperson
    US State Department Says Hopes Turkey-Russia Ceasefire Will Help Deescalate Tensions in Idlib
    US Stocks Dive 900-Plus Points as Coronavirus Anxieties Rage
    US Contractor Charged With Revealing Military Secrets to Hezbollah-Tied Lebanese Man
    Tags:
    Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, highway, Idlib, Turkistan Islamic Party, refugees, Al-Qaeda, jihad, ceasefire, Syria, Middle East, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse