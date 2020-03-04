Register
19:15 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with people at the end of a campaign event in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., February 28, 2020

    Biden’s Super Tuesday: What's Behind Big Moment for Old Political Heavyweight's Campaign

    © REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Super Tuesday became a litmus test for Democratic candidates, defining two frontrunners who will fight for the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July this year.

    Super Tuesday was marked by former Vice President Joe Biden's series of wins in the South, while California, the biggest prize of the contest, went to Vermont Senator and self-described "democratic socialist" Bernie Sanders.

    Biden's "Big Mo" Revived His Campaign

    Explaining why all eyes have been on Super Tuesday's "live results", Chris Cooper, PhD at the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University, notes that it is "the first time we get a glimpse of what a wide swath of the country thinks".

    "Super Tuesday includes large states, like California and Texas, swing states like North Carolina, and small states like Vermont", he says. "Super Tuesday certainly isn’t all that matters, but Wednesday we will certainly know a lot more about the shape and future of this race going forward".

    According to David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University, the race has been "completely reset", with Biden getting the "Big Mo’" he so desperately needs.

    "Joe Biden wins south of the Mason-Dixon Line, in America’s South, combined with a comeback win in Texas, gave the former vice president a resurrected political life", he notes. "As we move to the next stage, we will see one tough battle between Biden and Sanders".

    Previously, Democratic moderates, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana and Senator Amy Klobuchar, dropped out, giving Biden a vital boost.

    Biden's success in the Southern states did not catch Timothy Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, by surprise: what struck Hagle is the former vice president's wins in Minnesota and Massachusetts. "What seemed to help here were the endorsements of Klobuchar and Buttigieg", he suggests.

    Musing on the reasons behind Biden's comeback, Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, emphasises the support provided to the former vice president by African American voters. He adds that apart from this, well-educated white suburbanites also threw their weight behind Biden, apparently being concerned about the rise of a "candidate who proudly announces that he is a 'democratic socialist'".

    Sean D. Foreman, a professor of political science at Florida-based Barry University, echoes the observers, saying that Biden definitely outperformed expectations. According to him, "this was the Democratic Party establishment fighting back against the Bernie Sanders movement with as much united strength as possible".

    "The Texas win was the one that really calmed the nerves of party leaders who thought that Sanders was coming on strong in that state", Foreman suggests. "We have to remember that after South Carolina on Saturday this is the first time that Biden has actually had success in his presidential run".
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have an exchange in the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have an exchange in the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020.

    Sanders 2016 vs Sanders 2020

    Although Sanders boasted strong performances in New Hampshire and Nevada, according to The New Yorker, in 2016 the Vermont senator demonstrated better results by gaining 60% of the vote in New Hampshire, while this year his totals in the state "were less than half that".

    Likewise, Bernie's vote percentages were lower in 2020 than they were in 2016 in most of the Super Tuesday contests, according to Foreman.

    "The Sanders team should be disappointed", the professor says. "Sanders did not win as many states as expected and let Texas and Massachusetts slip away from his grasp. The margin in California looks like it will be closer than initially expected. Add all of this together and Sanders did not earn as many delegates as anticipated".

    Nevertheless, Sanders still has a solid base of supporters and "an unwavering message", the academic highlights. Now it is clear that the forthcoming battle will be mostly between Sanders and Biden, "with a clear bias among the media and elite classes for Biden", he adds.

    "Sanders remains strong among the youngest voters and his courtship of Latinos obviously paid off in California", noted Ross Baker. "But it is a real contest now".

    "As we move to the next stage, we will see one tough battle between Biden and Sanders", echoes David McCuan.

    It's Time for Bloomberg and Warren to Drop Out

    Meanwhile, Super Tuesday became a real disappointment for Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday.

    "Bloomberg did not perform as well as he hoped in many states but may have actually played a role in helping Biden and hurting Sanders because of the way the delegates are allocated", Foreman suggests.

    Hagle agrees that despite some reasonable polling, Bloomberg "hasn't done very well", although the billionaire "managed a victory in the very small American Samoa".

    "The main argument for his campaign was that he was the alternative to what seemed to be a failing Biden", he notes. "With Biden's success in so many Super Tuesday states it seems Biden could now be the frontrunner, which makes Bloomberg basically irrelevant". 

    Hagle, Foreman, and McCuan believe that Elizabeth Warren "is effectively out of the race as well". To make matters worse, her campaign is out of money, Foreman highlights, adding that the big question now is whether she would throw her support behind Sanders or Biden.

    The academic foresees that yet another Democratic presidential hopeful, Tulsi Gabbard, who got just one delegate from her birthplace of American Samoa, is likely to continue her campaign, but won't affect the broader picture.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Joe Biden's Supporters Are Going All-In on His Fundraisers After Decisive Victories on Super Tuesday
    Vote for the Old Guy: Why Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are on the Lookout for Youthful Running Mate
    Mike Bloomberg Ends His Democratic Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden
    Tags:
    Democratic National Convention, US election primaries, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse